Industry leaders shared insights on digital convergence, banking transformation, and AI-powered identity security during successful event participation

HONG KONG, Nov. 4, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Tencent Cloud, the cloud business of global technology leader Tencent, successfully concluded its participation in the Hong Kong FinTech Week 2025, showcasing its comprehensive suite of financial technology solutions and contributed valuable expert insights through keynote speeches and panel discussions, demonstrating its commitment to advancing the FinTech industry through innovative cloud computing and AI technologies.

AI + Cloud Innovations to Accelerate Financial Transformation

Tencent Cloud Empowers FinTech Innovation with Advanced Cloud and AI Solutions at Hong Kong FinTech Week 2025

Throughout the event, Tencent Cloud's exhibition booth attracted significant attention from financial institutions, technology partners, and industry experts. Visitors experienced live demonstrations of cutting-edge FinTech solutions. The showcase featured innovations such as Tencent Yuanbao, the eKYC facial-recognition solution, the Agent Development Platform (ADP) and CodeBuddy AI assistant, each highlighting how Tencent Cloud enables financial institutions to enhance security, improve efficiency, and build intelligent digital ecosystems across global markets to create business opportunities.

Tencent Cloud now supports over 10,000 financial customers across 20 countries and regions, with nearly 400 overseas clients achieving double-digit growth. In Hong Kong, Tencent Cloud partners with leading financial institutions such as Futu Securities, Fusion Bank, Airstar Bank, AIA, and BOC (HK) to accelerate digital modernization. Recent projects include helping Fusion Bank complete a next-generation core-banking system migration within 15 hours and supporting Airstar Bank's full move to cloud operations, enabling higher performance, cost efficiency, and agility under Hong Kong's strict compliance framework. These collaborations illustrate Tencent Cloud's commitment to empowering Hong Kong's financial industry through secure, scalable and intelligent cloud solutions.

Vision for Future-Proof Business

Dr. Yanxin YU, Managing Director of Consulting at Tencent Cloud, delivered a well-received keynote address titled "Digital Convergence & Strategic Partnerships: Tencent's Vision for Future-Proof Business" at the AI & Advanced Tech Forum. The session explored how digital convergence is reshaping financial services and the critical role of strategic partnerships in building resilient, future-ready businesses. "Financial institutions are successfully navigating an unprecedented era of digital transformation," said Dr. YU during his address. "The positive response we received at FinTech Week confirms that our intelligent cloud solutions and collaborative approach are effectively empowering businesses to lead innovation in the FinTech landscape."

Tencent Cloud's leadership contributed valuable perspectives to significant panel discussions as well. Lorence Liao, Head of International AI Architecture at Tencent Cloud, participated in the "From Core to Collaboration: Reinventing Banking Through Platforms and Partnerships" session, discussing the successful transition from traditional banking systems to collaborative, platform-based models enabled by cloud and AI technologies.

Jared Jiang, Deputy General Manager of Tencent Cloud, shared expertise in the "AI x Identity: Deepfakes, Trust, and the Future of Reality" panel, addressing critical challenges in digital identity security and presenting Tencent Cloud's innovative approaches to maintaining trust in financial transactions.

Moreover, the Hong Kong FinTech Week x Tencent Roundtable facilitated meaningful conversations with industry leaders, focusing on emerging trends and collaborative opportunities. The session generated substantial interest in Tencent Cloud's vision for building a more secure and innovative financial ecosystem.

Proven Solutions for Modern Financial Challenges

"Hong Kong FinTech Week provided an excellent platform to demonstrate how our technology solutions are successfully transforming financial services," said Poshu Yeung, Senior Vice President of Tencent Cloud International. "The strong engagement and positive feedback we received confirm that financial institutions are increasingly recognizing the value of our cloud and AI solutions in enhancing security, improving efficiency, and delivering superior customer value."

The participation at Hong Kong FinTech Week 2025 reinforces Tencent Cloud's position as a leading technology partner for financial institutions worldwide. The company remains committed to fostering a more secure, efficient, and inclusive financial ecosystem through continued technological innovation and strategic partnerships.

###

About Tencent Cloud:

Tencent Cloud, one of the world's leading cloud companies, is committed to creating innovative solutions to resolve real-world issues and enabling digital transformation for smart industries. Through our extensive global infrastructure, Tencent Cloud provides businesses across the globe with stable and secure industry-leading cloud products and services, leveraging technological advancements such as cloud computing, Big Data analytics, AI, IoT, and network security. It is our constant mission to meet the needs of industries across the board, including the fields of gaming, media and entertainment, finance, healthcare, property, retail, travel, and transportation.

SOURCE Tencent Cloud