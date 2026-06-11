Tencent Cloud, UXSoft, and BAPE Hong Kong Limited Collaborate to Power Global Retail Infrastructure for A Bathing Ape®

HONG KONG, June 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- At Tencent Cloud Day Hong Kong, Tencent Cloud, the cloud business of Tencent, announced a strategic collaboration with UXSoft Global Limited (UXSoft), a retail solutions provider specializing in digital transformation, and fashion retailer BAPE Hong Kong Limited to build a centralized, cloud-native retail management infrastructure for A Bathing Ape® (BAPE).

(From left to right) Boris Lo, Chief Operation officer of UXSoft Global Limited; Raymond IP, Global IT Director of BAPE Hong Kong Limited; and Rachel Xie, General Manager of Operations, Channels and Marketing, Tencent Cloud International, at the Tencent Cloud Day Hong Kong signing ceremony.

BAPE Hong Kong Limited is the iconic Japanese streetwear brand recognized for its signature camouflage designs and high-demand product releases. Through this collaboration, BAPE Hong Kong Limited is migrating mission-critical point-of-sale (POS) and inventory systems across its Hong Kong flagship stores and global outlets to Tencent Cloud, integrating UXSoft's omnichannel retail suite to unify operations worldwide.

Powering a Global Borderless Retail Operating System

The tripartite collaboration combines UXSoft's fifteen years of fashion retail expertise with Tencent Cloud's enterprise-grade infrastructure to deliver a borderless retail operating system. The integrated ecosystem combines localized insights from BAPE Hong Kong Limited with global cloud scalability, enabling real-time synchronization of limited-edition product launches and VIP membership data across regions.

Tencent Cloud provides a resilient architecture that encompasses Infrastructure-as-a-Service (IaaS), networking, and security services. Hosted within Tencent Cloud's high-concurrency environment, UXSoft's retail logic enables BAPE to process high transaction volumes during peak launch periods with low-latency performance and enterprise-grade reliability.

Tencent Cloud's global infrastructure across 23 regions serves as the backbone for BAPE's international expansion. This extensive footprint provides the brand with the agility, data residency options, and AI tools necessary to scale its "drop" model worldwide without operational friction. Having successfully completed its production rollout over the past year, this newly deployed system is built to evolve alongside the continuous growth of BAPE's global retail footprint.

Steven Choi, General Manager of Tencent Cloud Hong Kong & Macau, said, "Our collaboration with both UXSoft, a first mover with Tencent AI technology in their Retail application in Asia Pacific, and BAPE Hong Kong Limited establishes a new benchmark for digital transformation in the global retail sectors. By providing a highly resilient and globally scalable cloud foundation, Tencent Cloud is empowering visionary brands to transcend geographic boundaries, innovate their business models, and shape the future of borderless commerce."

Boris Lo, Chief Operation Officer of UXSoft Global Limited, said, "This partnership underscores the synergy between cloud infrastructure and professional retail solutions. Beyond leveraging Tencent Cloud as the foundational framework, UXSoft proactively upgrades FashionPro with AI-powered functionalities for BAPE worldwide. Our integrated Retail Management system built on Tencent Cloud delivers a flexible, responsive business ecosystem, empowering the brand to efficiently handle intricate retail operations and sustain premium, uniform customer service experiences."

Raymond IP, Global IT Director of BAPE Hong Kong Limited, said, "Transitioning to a cloud-native infrastructure marks a strategic step forward for our brand's global evolution. By partnering with industry leaders Tencent Cloud and UXSoft, we are future-proofing our business operations and ensuring that our technological capabilities match the innovative spirit of BAPE on the international stage."

About Tencent Cloud:

Tencent Cloud, one of the world's leading cloud companies, is committed to creating innovative solutions to resolve real-world issues and enabling digital transformation for smart industries. Through our extensive global infrastructure, Tencent Cloud provides businesses across the globe with stable and secure industry-leading cloud products and services, leveraging technological advancements such as cloud computing, Big Data analytics, AI, IoT, and network security. It is our constant mission to meet the needs of industries across the board, including the fields of gaming, media and entertainment, finance, healthcare, property, retail, travel, and transportation.

About UXSoft Global Limited:

UXSoft is a leading provider of retail digitalization solutions, with a service network spanning over 10 countries and regions worldwide. Its clients include number of reputable retail enterprises. With a mission to "drive retail evolution through technology," the company is committed to helping retailers transform efficiency and elevate customer experiences through innovative products.

About BAPE Hong Kong Limited:

A BATHING APE® (BAPE®) is a Japanese street fashion brand founded in 1993 in Harajuku, Tokyo. Known for its original design philosophy, iconic graphics, and strong connection to street culture, BAPE has become a globally recognised name in contemporary fashion.

With Hong Kong as its Global Headquarters, the brand oversees its international business operations across Asia, Europe, and North America, offering a wide range of apparel, footwear, and lifestyle products that reflect creativity, individuality, and cultural influence.

SOURCE Tencent Cloud