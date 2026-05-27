Tencent Games Spotlights Future Player Experiences with 45 Major Updates at SPARK 2026

New updates shed light on Tencent Games' long-term commitment to providing advanced interactive digital experiences for users worldwide

SHENZHEN, China, May 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Tencent Games shared 45 major updates for both the Chinese and global markets today at its annual SPARK 2026 conference. Across the three key categories - Development, Publishing and Investments - the showcase highlighted major gameplay and content updates, upcoming new IP collaborations and cross-platform, audio-visual experiences powered by technological innovation, reinforcing Tencent Games' position as a global leader in game development, publishing and operations.

SPARK 2026 this year brings together both new and veteran gamer communities to celebrate creativity, innovation and the evolving future of gaming, shaped by technological advancement and the long-term strategy of Tencent Games, focusing on expanding its global IP portfolio, delivering high-quality and immersive experiences both within and beyond games to players around the world.

Below is a snapshot of key updates from SPARK 2026:

Arcane Immersive Show

The world's first League of Legends live interactive experience is now playing in Shanghai. Overseen by Riot Games and co-produced by Tencent Video, Tencent Games, Shanghai Media Group (SMG) Live, and Wajijiwa Entertainment, the show is co-created by world-renowned immersive theatre company Punchdrunk. In 120 minutes, audience can walk through life-sized sets of Piltover and Zaun, follow Jinx or Vi up close, and enjoy over 30 live songs including "Enemy". Tickets for shows before August 31 are on sale now on Trip.com, with over 100 upgraded performances awaiting this summer.

Arena Breakout: Infinite

Arena Breakout: Infinite is showcased at SPARK 2026 with its Season 5: Distortion available at the moment, launching with the Distorted Valley mode, granting operators with four unique abilities, as well as PvE mode No Man's Land, Warlord Tournament, and Boss Rally. The season promises the game's most transformative content update yet. Arena Breakout: Infinite is a high-stakes tactical extraction shooter - fight, loot, and extract, or lose it all. With realistic visuals, lifelike sound, and unforgiving PvPvE combat, every raid is a gamble between glory and ruin.

Arma Reforger

The authentic military simulator sandbox game Arma Reforger from Bohemia Interactive announced its latest Version 1.6, which introduces a dedicated single-player campaign experience called "Operation Omega". It also features a free new map, "Kolguyev," offering rugged terrain for unique PvP and PvE scenarios. Additionally, the upcoming Version 1.7 will make the FIA Resistance a newly playable faction.

Animula Nook

Animula Nook is a Lilliput fantasy life sim that has surpassed 8 million registrations globally ahead of its official launch. Showcased at SPARK 2026, the Insoul - a new race of Minies - was unveiled for the next test, alongside major upgrades to the Minies' action, social, and memory systems. The game is now planned for PC, PS5, Switch 2, and soon will support macOS. Pre-register now on https://animulanook.com/en/ !

Call of Duty: Mobile

At SPARK 2026, Call of Duty: Mobile announced a major collaboration with Persona 5 Royal for July. The developing team also pledged ongoing optimizations on matchmaking system and user experience, alongside a lineup of offline community events in China throughout this summer. Stay tuned!

Chaos Zero Nightmare

The cosmic dark fantasy roguelite deck-building card game, Chaos Zero Nightmare will officially launch on May 28 in the Chinese mainland. The game is developed by SUPER CREATIVE, a studio under game developer Smilegate, and published by Tencent Games. Chinese players will get an exclusive early access experience of Fei, a character steeped in Eastern mysticism. Players can build their own powerful custom decks, with a wealth of brand-new gameplay content launching simultaneously.

CONTROL Resonant

Developed by Finnish studio Remedy Entertainment, CONTROL Resonant is an action RPG set to launch on PC and consoles in 2026. As the Remedy's most extensively localized game to date, the upcoming CONTROL Resonant will feature full Simplified Chinese voice-over, interface, and subtitles. Players step into the role of Dylan Faden and explore a transformed Manhattan where an invading cosmic force has twisted reality, gravity, and the laws of nature. Journey through surreal environments, master powerful supernatural abilities, shape your own playstyle through deep character progression, and wield the shape-shifting weapon known as the Aberrant.

Cosmo Tales

The upcoming retro sci-fi shooter Cosmo Tales officially announced its Early Access will launch this September. In the game, players will drive a vehicle inspired by the famous Škoda 1203, diving into a vibrant universe for an adventure of cosmic exploration and intense combat.

DayZ

Open-world survival classic DayZ from Bohemia Interactive has announced its new "Badlands" expansion. This expansion will introduce a brand-new frontier environment and marks DayZ's largest map to date, spanning a total area of 267 square kilometers.

Delta Force

At SPARK 2026, Delta Force officially announced its collaboration with the Jingdezhen Imperial Kiln Institute, bringing one of China's most iconic porcelain traditions into its global tactical shooter universe. Through the collaboration, rare imperial kiln porcelain treasures will be digitally recreated as collectible "Big Red" items within the game, beginning with Ducktor Sui, a restored Ming Chenghua sancai duck-shaped incense burner and one of the institute's signature cultural icons. The collaboration is designed to translate Jingdezhen's craftsmanship, history, and cultural spirit into Delta Force's interactive world, allowing global player community to discover and collect China's heirloom porcelain treasures in a new digital form.

Digital Jingdezhen

Digital Jingdezhen: Porcelain Craft Adventure, jointly developed by Tencent Games, Tencent SSV Digital Culture Lab, Jingdezhen Municipal Bureau of Culture and Tourism, Jingdezhen Imperial Kiln Institute and Jingdezhen Municipal Office for World Heritage Nomination and Conservation, made its official debut at the launch event.

As the first officially licensed simulation game themed on the porcelain industry, Digital Jingdezhen: Porcelain Craft Adventure recreates the flourishing world of Jingdezhen's traditional porcelain production and presents the complete handcrafted porcelain-making process. Through the immersive simulation gameplay, players will begin as apprentices and gradually grow into master kiln owners, managing resources, expanding production capacity, unlocking new technologies, and collecting nearly one hundred renowned ceramic masterpieces from different dynasties. The game offers a comprehensive and immersive journey through the millennium-long evolution of Jingdezhen's porcelain industry.

Built upon the multimodal AI dataset developed for the "Jingdezhen Handicraft Porcelain Industry Sites", the game also incorporates advanced gaming AI technologies, including AI-powered digital humans and AI-generated 3D content. Digital Jingdezhen: Porcelain Craft Adventure is scheduled for release in the third quarter of 2026 in the Chinese mainland.

Era of Ascendancy

Era of Ascendancy is an ink-and-wash Chinese-style free-form cultivation RPG where players choose their own path and shape their story. At SPARK 2026, two new systems were revealed: Dark Cultivation, offering a forbidden path via the Devour ability to seize others' cultivation - with risks; and Mystic Extraction, a Bagua Realm of three escalating layers - break the Bagua Seal, navigate the Five Elements Three Realms, then shatter the Yin-Yang Seal and face the ultimate guardian for the greatest treasures. The game is currently only available in the Chinese mainland.

Everwind

The highly anticipated pixel sandbox game Everwind, launched its Early Access on this March 18th with full Chinese localization. It was revealed that a dedicated team based in China will be responsible for gathering feedback from Chinese players for timely optimizations, as well as help with introduction of Chinese-community specific content. Furthermore, exclusive easter eggs dedicated to Chinese players are waiting to be discovered in-game.

Just Dance: Party

Just Dance: Party is the latest mobile installment of the globally acclaimed Just Dance franchise, offering players a vibrant, joy-filled dance party on the go. The game leverages cutting-edge camera-based motion capture technology on mobile, allowing players to dance anytime, anywhere, with friends or fellow enthusiasts, and immerse themselves in the boundless energy of music and dance. With just a front-facing camera, players can enjoy a truly immersive, full-body dance experience in any setting. Whether a first-time dancer or a seasoned pro, every player can find their rhythm and joy, stay fit, and connect with friends through shared social experiences. Just Dance: Party is set to launch on July 2 in the Chinese mainland.

MagicDawn

MagicDawn launched NDGI (Neural Dynamic Global Illumination) - the world's first cross-platform neural dynamic global illumination solution - and announced it is now fully open-source. Built on real-time neural network inference, NDGI breaks through traditional offline pre-computation bottlenecks, enabling real-time response across all dynamic scene elements. For the launch, MagicDawn partnered with the game IP, Roco Kingdom for enhanced in-game lighting, and collaborated with Arm on deep AI inference optimization for mobile GPUs. With NDGI open-source, developers worldwide can access the complete solution and toolchain.

NIZHAN FUTURE

Nizhan Future, a PVE shooter developed by Tencent TiMi Studio Group's J3 Studio has launched in the Chinese mainland in January 2026. At SPARK 2026, the game unveiled its future roadmap: IP collaborations with Langlang Mountain's Little Monster and Borderlands, along with plans to introduce space combat content. The game is currently only available in the Chinese mainland.

Tides of Annihilation

At SPARK 2026, Eclipse Glow Games announced that Tides of Annihilation will host its first hands-on event this summer. A new technical showcase video detailing the deep engineering partnership with Unreal Engine and NVIDIA - including refined CPU/GPU pipelines, Nanite-based optimization for "Giant Knight" encounters, and NVIDIA path tracing with driver-level optimization. Tides of Annihilation is currently being developed for PC for both Steam and Epic Games Store, Xbox, and PlayStation.

Warframe

The classic sci-fi shooter Warframe officially announced at its showcase that its new update, Jade Shadows: Constellations, is coming soon. The showcase also featured an animated short film that delves into the update's backstory.

SPARK 2026 underscores how Tencent Games continues to advance the future of interactive entertainment through technological innovation, expanding global IP experiences, and immersive, high-quality experiences that connect gaming communities around the world both within and beyond games.

SOURCE Tencent Games