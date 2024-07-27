Tencent Launches Immersive Digital Experience of Newest World Heritage Site with Gametech

The Beijing Central Axis is now ready for digital visitors from around the world

SHENZHEN, China, July 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Tencent (0700.HK) today launched the largest virtual urban historical landscape created to date called Microcosm, an immersive experience that brings Beijing's Central Axis to life online. The project launch coincides with the addition of the Central Axis to the World Heritage List by the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO).

Microcosm, which can be accessed via the Digital Central Axis Weixin Mini Program (云上中轴), offers users an immersive guided tour of the landmark that they can enjoy at their own pace. Guided by avatars, anyone with a smartphone can explore the 3D virtual replica of the heritage site in the Chinese capital in breathtaking detail. Users can explore the Digital Central Axis throughout its history, even areas and scenes that may have been damaged or are no longer visible in real life.

The Mini Program also provides a platform for the Digital Watchman project, an innovative crowdsourced conservation initiative launched in December 2023. By simply scanning QR codes, taking photos and uploading inspection reports through the Mini Program, locals and visitors can become citizen stewards, logging signs of deterioration or damage. Citizen conservation reports make it easier to maintain a large heritage site like the Central Axis.

"Through our digital capabilities and gametech, and with our partners, we are exploring a creative path to bring cultural heritage to life in the digital era. The Digital Central Axis Project exemplifies how digital innovation can be used not only to conserve, but also to revitalize these important cultural monuments," said Zhan Shu, Head of Digital Culture Lab, Tencent's Sustainable Social Value Organization.

The Axis is well known inside China but may be less familiar in other parts of the world. It stretches approximately 7.8 kilometers from north to south in the capital city, reflecting Chinese imperial design and urban planning that began in the 13th century. The site includes 15 heritage landmarks such as the Forbidden City, the Bell and Drum Towers, Jingshan Hill, and the Temple of Heaven. Its symmetry and layout reflect a traditional system of order and harmony between humans and nature that has prevailed from the Yuan, Ming, and Qing dynasties all the way through to the China of today.

Microcosm took three years to create, using high-definition scanning, modeling, PCG auto-generation, and other game technologies. A sophisticated five-level map mode covers 200km x 200km and includes 300,000 plants and 2.2 million buildings, as well as hills and water features. In all, the virtual space contains over 15 terabytes of 3D data and a total of 10.4 billion facets.

As part of the Digital Central Axis Project, Tencent has also woven the elements of the cultural wonders into many scenarios — including music, videos, animations and even mobile games — for conservation and research purposes. For example, millions of young people have found creative and innovative ways to take part in games licensed with the Beijing Central Axis intellectual property, which in turn has created favorable public sentiment for cultural preservation.

To date, the Digital Central Axis Weixin Mini Program has logged more than 4.5 million visits, 800,000 registered users, and 17,000 Digital Watchman volunteers contributing more than 70,000 inspection photos leading to proactive conservation.

The Digital Central Axis project shows the power of big data, cloud computing, gametech, AI, and knowledge maps in conservation and heritage projects. The technologies can create meaningful experiences, help engage the public, and protect more of the world's cultural treasures in the digital era.

For media inquiries, please contact us at [email protected]

About Tencent

Tencent is a world-leading internet and technology company that develops innovative products and services to improve the quality of life of people around the world.

Founded in 1998 with its headquarters in Shenzhen, China, Tencent's guiding principle is to use technology for good. Our communication and social services connect more than one billion people around the world, helping them to keep in touch with friends and family, access transportation, pay for daily necessities, and even have fun.

Tencent publishes some of the world's most popular video games and other high-quality digital content, enriching interactive entertainment experiences for people around the globe.

Tencent also offers a range of services such as cloud computing, advertising, FinTech, and other enterprise services to support our clients' digital transformation and business growth.

Tencent has been listed on the Stock Exchange of Hong Kong since 2004.

SOURCE Tencent