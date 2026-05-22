Tencent Partners with Kyrgyzstan's Eldik Bank to Further Expand Cross-Border Payment Network in Central Asia

XI'AN, China, May 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Tencent's cross-border payment platform TenPay Global signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Eldik Bank of the Kyrgyz Republic at the 10th Silk Road International Expo held in Xi'an. This marks another significant progress after its recent partnership with Uzbekistan's HUMO Pay, to further integrate Central Asia's payment networks into the Weixin Pay merchant network through China's Cross-Border Interconnection Payment Gateway (CPG), a unified cross-border QR code payment gateway under China's central bank.

With the implementation of these partnerships, travelers and business professionals visiting China from Central Asian countries like Kyrgyzstan and Uzbekistan will not need to download new apps. Instead, they can complete transactions simply by opening their domestic digital wallets and scanning Weixin Pay QR codes.

"Through the TenPay Global platform, overseas wallets can access Weixin Pay's vast merchant network via a one-time API integration, offering low integration costs and fast time-to-market," said Royal Chen, Vice President of Tencent Financial Technology. "Meanwhile, we have customized localized adaptations for each overseas wallet. The overseas wallets can now display real-time exchange rates and the deduction amount in their local currency, achieving a 'what you see is what you pay' experience for users."

Under the guidance of the Payment and Clearing Association of China, Tencent has further upgraded Weixin Pay's "Pay with Your Home E-Wallet" services through CPG, partnering with over 40 overseas wallet institutions worldwide. Currently, 36 e-wallets from 13 different countries and regions have gone live, including Singapore's LiquidPay, Vietnam's Zalopay and MOMO, Laos' BCEL, and Mongolia's Hipay. Among them, nearly ten overseas wallets, including Tencent's WeChat Pay HK, Vietnam's MOMO, and Laos's BCEL, have connected to the gateway through TenPay Global in merely 6 months since the launch of the CPG in September 2025.

TenPay Global also announced its partnership with tax refund institutions to facilitate and launch tax-free shopping services for departing tourists in key inbound provinces and cities, including Shaanxi Province. Foreign visitors can choose to receive their tax refunds directly into their Weixin Pay balance or overseas e-wallets, with funds arriving within minutes. From the first scan via their home wallets upon entry, to the final refund back to their wallets upon departure, international travellers can enjoy a seamless and "borderless" payment experience throughout their journey in China.

About TenPay Global

TenPay Global is Tencent's cross-border payment platform, comprising a network of licensed financial institutions under Tencent. By connecting the Weixin ecosystem, global payment partners, and international users and scenarios, TenPay Global provides end-to-end payment solutions for cross-border remittances, consumption, and commerce. Backed by years of industry experience and a robust risk management framework, TenPay Global delivers world-class standards in system reliability, fund security, and regulatory compliance. Official Website: TenPay Global

SOURCE TenPay Global