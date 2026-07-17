TenPay Global Deepens Singapore Remittance Ecosystem Partnerships as Demand for Digital Transfers Grows

Taking the film's theme of "Qiaopi" as its starting point, the event traced the evolution of cross-border remittance from the traditional practice of sending money and family letters together to today's digital services. In the past, Qiaopi was both a remittance and a family letter, carrying not only financial support but also news and words of care between relatives separated by distance. Today, recipients can receive remittances through Weixin, the same app they use to message family and friends, making digital remittance a modern-day form of "Qiaopi." Supported by digital technology and a global network of partners, funds sent home can now arrive in as little as one minute.

Ms P'ing Lim, Regional Head, Ecosystems & Cross Border Payments, Consumer Banking Group, DBS Bank, said: "Stories like Dear You remind us that while the way we send money has evolved, its purpose remains unchanged – to help people stay connected to the people and places that matter most. As a bank that has served generations of Singaporeans, we understand the important role that cross-border payments play in supporting families, businesses and everyday life across borders. Together with our partners including TenPay Global, we remain committed to building one of Asia's most connected cross-border payments ecosystems, making it faster, simpler and more secure for customers to remit, pay and transact seamlessly across the region."

Marco Jin, Business Development Director of Panda Remit, said: "Panda Remit has enjoyed a long-standing partnership with TenPay Global, becoming the first remittance partner to enable direct transfers into Weixin since 2021. Our partnership has consistently been at the forefront of innovation, with Panda Remit pioneering multiple first-to-market capabilities together with TenPay Global, including the launch of the Panda Remit Weixin Mini Program, delivering a seamless & secure remittance experience. We look forward to continuing to innovate together and bringing even greater value to users worldwide."

Vince Tallent, Senior Vice President and Head of APAC, Western Union, said: "As customer expectations continue to evolve, the strategic partnership with TenPay Global reflects Western Union's commitment to putting customers at the center of everything we do, bringing together our global cross-border money movement capabilities with the innovation and reach of the Weixin ecosystem. Since launching our co-branded flagship store in Singapore's Chinatown in 2025, we have continued to enhance the remittance experience and create more seamless ways for customers to move money across borders and stay connected to the people and opportunities that matter most."

Royal Chen, Vice President of Tencent Financial Technology, said: "Cross-border remittance moves funds, but more than that, it connects people through the everyday care they show one another. In the past, a single 'Qiaopi' could take months to complete its round trip. Today, technology enables 24/7 cross-border remittance, with funds arriving in as little as one minute, directly to Weixin — an experience as simple as sending a message."

"TenPay Global's cross-border remittance platform currently partners with more than 60 major international banks and remittance institutions, supporting remittances to China from over 150 countries and regions. TenPay Global will continue to collaborate closely with banks, remittance institutions and fintech partners to strengthen its cross-border remittance network, so users can securely send care and support to their families through a familiar and intuitive way," he added.

From Qiaopi to digital remittance, the way people send money has changed, but the desire to stay connected with family remains the same. The event also formed part of TenPay Global's ongoing efforts to strengthen collaboration with its Singapore partners and jointly engage and give back to user community. Many long-time cross-border remittance users also joined the event, sharing their own remittance stories and taking part in the on-site activities. At the event, an interactive "Words From Afar" corner invited guests to collect a commemorative "Ping An Pi," or "letter of peace," write a message to family and friends back home, and post it through an on-site mailbox. Guests could also use Weixin to scan a QR code and generate a personalized, AI-powered "digital Qiaopi," providing an interactive way to experience how the remittance journey has evolved.

About TenPay Global

TenPay Global is Tencent's cross-border payment platform, comprising a network of licensed financial institutions under Tencent. By connecting the Weixin ecosystem, global payment partners, and international users and scenarios, TenPay Global provides end-to-end payment solutions for cross-border remittances, consumption, and commerce. Backed by years of industry experience and a robust risk management framework, TenPay Global delivers world-class standards in system reliability, fund security, and regulatory compliance. Official Website: TenPay Global

SOURCE TenPay Global