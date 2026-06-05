TenPay Global Launches "Remit to China for Non-Chinese Citizens" -A New Feature For International Users to Send Funds Directly to China

SINGAPORE, June 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- TenPay Global, Tencent Financial Technology's cross-border payment platform, today announced the launch of its innovative "Remit to China for Non-Chinese Citizens" feature. International users holding foreign passports can now send remittances directly from their home country to China. This enhanced feature provides a seamless solution for international users to enjoy greater flexibility and convenience for their payment needs across China.

TenPay Global's cross-border remittance platform connects the Weixin ecosystem with global remittance institutions. It has currently partnered with over 60 major international banks and remittance institutions, including DBS, Panda Remit, LemFi, Remitly, Wise, Gmoneytrans, Hanpass and GME, supporting remittances to China from over 100 countries and regions worldwide. Services are available 24/7, with funds arriving within minutes, ensuring security, compliance, and convenience.

Foreigners residing in China can receive remittances within the country using their mobile numbers linked to WeChat. Once the funds have been credited, international users can directly utilize funds to access a full suite of lifestyle services conveniently —including online shopping, mobile top-ups, and utility bill payments—meeting their diverse payment needs across various scenarios such as working, studying, traveling, and daily living in China.

TenPay Global is committed to connecting the Weixin ecosystem with global partners, continuously expanding the reach and service scenarios of cross-border payments. In addition to cross-border remittances, it further upgraded Weixin Pay's "Pay with Your Home E-Wallet" services through China's unified cross-border QR-code gateway, provides diverse payment options for international visitors to China to enhance the travel and spending experience for international visitors and support cross-border tourism and cultural exchange.

TenPay Global has partnered with over 40 overseas wallets globally, supporting more overseas wallets to make payments in Chinese mainland through Weixin Pay QR codes. Currently, 36 e-wallets from 13 different countries and regions have gone live, including PayPal (US), LiquidPay and ChangiPay (Singapore), ZaloPay and MOMO (Vietnam), BCEL (Laos), and HiPay (Mongolia).

About TenPay Global

TenPay Global is Tencent's cross-border payment platform, comprising a network of licensed financial institutions under Tencent. By connecting the Weixin ecosystem, global payment partners, and international users and scenarios, TenPay Global provides end-to-end payment solutions for cross-border remittances, consumption, and commerce. Backed by years of industry experience and a robust risk management framework, TenPay Global delivers world-class standards in system reliability, fund security, and regulatory compliance. Official Website: TenPay Global

SOURCE TenPay Global