TenPay Global Named to CNBC's World's Top Fintech Companies 2026 List

HONG KONG, July 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- TenPay Global, Tencent's cross-border payment platform, has been recognized on the World's Top Fintech Companies 2026 list in the Payments category.

Compiled by CNBC in partnership with Statista, the annual ranking recognizes leading companies shaping the future of financial services through technology, innovation, and scalable digital solutions. Companies were evaluated using a rigorous, data-driven methodology based on general and market segment-specific key performance indicators.

Out of thousands of global contenders, TenPay Global was selected for its outstanding contributions to advancing financial services and delivering innovative solutions that meet the evolving needs of consumers and businesses.

"We are honored to be recognized as one of the World's Top Fintech Companies," said Royal Chen, Vice President of Tencent Financial Technology. "We believe the next phase of borderless payments will be driven by greater interoperability and deeper ecosystem collaboration. By leveraging Tencent's broader ecosystem, we will continue to connect global partners with over one billion users and build a more open and inclusive global payment network together."

TenPay Global is a cross-border payment platform comprising a network of licensed financial institutions under Tencent. By connecting the Weixin/WeChat ecosystem, global payment partners, and international users and scenarios, TenPay Global provides end-to-end payment solutions for cross-border remittances, consumption, global payment collection and global acquiring.

For cross-border remittance, TenPay Global aims to make sending money across borders as easy as sending a message. It partners with more than 60 international banks and remittance institutions, facilitating remittances to China from over 150 countries and regions, with funds arriving in Weixin in as little as one minute, providing a fast, secure and convenient remittance experience.

For cross-border consumption, Tencent opened up Weixin Pay's merchant network and cards from seven major international card networks, including Visa and Mastercard, can be linked to WeChat for payment across China. TenPay Global also partners with more than 40 international digital wallets across 13 countries and regions, enabling international visitors to use familiar home wallets such as PayPal (US) and Travel Wallet (South Korea) to make QR code payments at tens of millions of Weixin Pay merchants in the Chinese mainland.

Leveraging its well-established cross-border payment and settlement capabilities, TenPay Global offers an all-in-one, cross-border solution to businesses worldwide in various industries, including import and export e-commerce, digital entertainment, and more. It empowers local businesses to reduce costs, increase efficiency, and go global with peace of mind.

TenPay Global also covers popular global and local payment methods, enabling merchants worldwide operating through Weixin Mini Programs to accept customer payments effortlessly, and deliver a seamless cross-border and local payment experience.

Visit the full World's Top Fintech Companies 2026 list on CNBC.

About TenPay Global

TenPay Global is Tencent's cross-border payment platform, comprising a network of licensed financial institutions under Tencent. By connecting the Weixin ecosystem, global payment partners, and international users and scenarios, TenPay Global provides end-to-end payment solutions for cross-border remittances, consumption, and commerce. Backed by years of industry experience and a robust risk management framework, TenPay Global delivers world-class standards in system reliability, fund security, and regulatory compliance. Official Website: TenPay Global

SOURCE TenPay Global