Teoxane to Launch First APAC Regional Academy in Bangkok

New hub strengthens Teoxane's commitment to scientific education and clinical partnerships across Asia-Pacific

GENEVA, Jan. 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Teoxane opens its first APAC Regional Academy in Bangkok, Thailand this January, expanding its global medical-education network. Located on Level 12 of One Bangkok Tower 4, the hub offers a modern environment designed to support high-quality clinical training.

Purpose-built as a regional center of excellence, the Academy will upskill licensed aesthetic practitioners through science-based education, hands-on technique, and expert exchange, reinforcing Teoxane's long-term collaboration with KOLs and clinicians across Asia-Pacific — one of the fastest-growing aesthetics markets.

"Asia-Pacific is one of the most dynamic aesthetics regions in the world. Opening our first APAC Regional Academy reflects our commitment and trust in the practitioners who shape the future of aesthetic medicine." — Can Ongen, Chief Operating Officer

The Academy opened on 13 January, bringing Teoxane leadership and APAC regional partners together in Bangkok to mark the milestone. "Consumers across Asia now treat aesthetics as a lifestyle — prioritising skin quality, personalisation, and subtle refinement. The Academy helps practitioners meet those expectations with scientific precision." — Krishna Sai, VP APAC

Advancing Education Across APAC

Developed with international experts, the Academy will deliver evidence-based curricula, including the MLT 3.1® injection approach and ATP™ methodology for personalised aesthetic assessment. Training formats include:

• Workshops

• Expert roundtables

• Regional symposia

• Live-learning and digital resources

Launching with Train-the-Trainer and Teoxane babyGLOW™

The first program introduces Teoxane's latest innovation for skin quality - Teoxane babyGLOW™, led by Dr Silvia Caboni, one of the expert injectors behind the methodology. Following a soft launch in Spain (Q4 2025), early feedback from European practitioners and media has been strongly positive, highlighting not only strong science, but also treatment designed for modern lifestyles – fast, low-maintenance, comfortable, with an immediate glow and minimal downtime.

Raising Standards in APAC

The Academy will offer tailored development pathways to advance both the science and artistry of aesthetic practice, supported by Teoxane's HA-based portfolio and two decades of scientific leadership.

This Academy allows us to deepen our mission: to elevate aesthetic practice through education that is rigorous, hands-on, and rooted in real-world clinical experience. By working closely with our regional experts, we can accompany practitioners throughout their entire learning journey — from foundational skills to advanced mastery." — Dr. Mounia Heddad Masson, Director Global Medical Education & Medical Affairs

About Teoxane

Founded by Valérie Taupin in 2003, Teoxane specialises in developing solutions using hyaluronic acid. With over 20 years of expertise, Teoxane is a pioneer in the science of facial beauty. The company was founded on a unique vision: to open the possibilities of aesthetic treatments using high-performance dermal fillers, skin boosters and aesthetic skincare developed through in-depth scientific research. Through attentive listening, education and establishing the foundations for a safer industry, Teoxane has ushered in a new era in aesthetic medicine. Here, minor beauty procedures wield a significant impact on a patient's self-image and overall well-being.

www.teoxane.com



SOURCE Teoxane