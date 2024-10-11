Thailand Episode of Yili's 2024 Online Tour: Unveiling Cremo's Success Story

BANGKOK, Oct. 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Yili's 2024 Online Tour makes its second stop in Thailand. Join us on a virtual journey through the Land of Smiles to discover the secrets behind Yili's ice cream success story. In 2018, Yili acquired Chomthana, a local Thai ice cream company, marking its official entry into the Thai market. Today, Yili's Thailand and Indonesia production bases serve as dual centers for its Southeast Asian network.

True to its promise of "Yili means the best quality," Yili Thailand has implemented a world-class quality management system across its entire value chain. By tapping into Yili's global resources, Cremo has undergone a successful rebranding and achieved an impressive 16.5% average annual sales growth over the past three years. This growth has propelled Cremo to the forefront of the Thai ice cream market, making it the fast-growing ice cream brand in Thailand and securing a top-three position by market share. Cremo has expanded its reach to 14 countries and regions, including Singapore, Malaysia, the United States, France, and Australia.

Yili Thailand has recently earned another prestigious accolade. The company was honored with the 2024 Quality Award by Thailand's Food and Drug Administration. It is the only Chinese-invested company to receive this honor this year. This marks the fifth consecutive year that Yili has won this award, once again demonstrating Yili's globally leading quality management capabilities.

During the Thailand leg of the 2024 Online Tour, Yili collaborated with TODAY, a Thai online news outlet, and invited TODAY's Editor-in-Chief, Noppatjak Attanon, to witness firsthand the quality behind Cremo ice cream. Through visits to Yili Thailand's production facilities, R&D laboratories, and distribution partners, Attanon gained valuable insights into the factors contributing to Cremo's success.

