The 17sing 2024 Annual Ceremony begins, Kuljelje, Kui and hundreds of singers attending

TAIPEI, Nov. 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- On November 7, 17sing's annual ceremony arrived as scheduled, kicking off an online carnival that lasted for more than a month. Millions of users were eagerly waiting and ready to show off their singing. The theme of the 2024 annual ceremony is "Starting a Journey, Picking Up Time", which means the beginning of a new journey and cherishing the good times, and is also a beautiful vision of 17sing to move towards its tenth anniversary. In the world of 17sing, 17sing uses music to connect the past and the future, and accompanies users to grow together, regain memories, and embark on the future.

The official is also full of sincerity for this annual celebration, and has prepared a series of wonderful activities to reward users, including "Time Agent", "Luck Transport", "Time Dance Party", etc. Users can participate by publishing their own singing works, go to singing rooms, etc., to celebrate and have fun.

On the evening of November 7, 17sing will hold an online live stream of the opening ceremony. At that time, two popular artists: Kuljelje, a senior contestant of "Super Star", and Kui, the runner-up of "Jungle Voice 3", will come to the 17sing singing room (room ID: 11) and present a wonderful audio-visual feast. On December 14, 17sing will hold an offline party of the annual grand ceremony to celebrate with users. On 12/14, 17sing will hold an offline party for the annual grand ceremony users. At that time, many singers will come to the ceremony and give wonderful singing performances. Interesting check-in points will be arranged at the party for guests to take photos, and honorary awards will also be awarded to users with outstanding performance. The official has also prepared many rounds of fun games and lucky draws, the guests will have the opportunity to obtain exclusive gifts such as Kalasoul!

The annual singing ceremony of 17sing will come as scheduled at the end of every year, and wonderful activities and shows are carefully planned for all users to enjoy the music feast. This kind of companionship year after year is an unswerving commitment to users and an affectionate confession to them. The participation of celebrity artists also adds confidence to this ceremony. For 17sing, this is an annual gratitude and giving back party, which using music to give users a sense of belonging and enhance the cohesion of the community. Like-minded music friends from all over the world gather together in 17sing, communicate with each other, exchange skills, and collide with more passionate sparks. From a larger perspective, the annual celebration also promotes the development of music culture and creates a harmonious music world for everyone.

Looking back at 2024,is also a wonderful year for 17sing. 17sing held the Y2K Era Song Festival, invited singers Andrew Tan and Chang Hsiu Ching to present a wonderful millennium golden song show in the 17sing live room; 17sing held the third season of the KOL team competition, allowing various Internet celebrities and fans to gather together to show their strength with singing; 17sing teamed up with EBC to launch Taiwan's first band variety show "Let's Listen to the Band ", using professional Internet technology and hot topics to create dreams for the new generation of musicians; 17sing sponsors Master Nana's concert, let the fans to have fun and interact in the 17sing live room; 17sing collaborated with the new beauty brand Beldora to launch the cross-border music topic "I wanna be famous", which was popular all over the Internet... In the coming 2025, 17sing will continue to make progress, adhere to the service principle of "user experience as the center", and cooperate with more artists and more industries to create a more diverse, interesting and prosperous pan-entertainment music ecology!

SOURCE 17Sing APP