The 9th Anniversary Gala of 17sing came to perfect end - Music is everywhere

TAIPEI, Sept. 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- In summer time, 17sing, Taiwan's most popular karaoke social app, celebrates its ninth anniversary and has launched an anniversary event that lasts for more than a month. Tens of millions of users were very active, using music as weapons and singing as secrets to join the event. At 6:30 pm on 8/31, located in the CORNER MAX, 17sing held an unparalleled anniversary feast in a unique way. Many artists joined in to perform, and nearly 10,000 online and offline users witnessed this feast, celebrated 17sing's birthday.

The show started with a flash mob singing performance. Nine singers took the stage to sing one after another, and finally raised the words "Gathering together, Gathering in 17sing". The unique performance gave the 17sing celebration a perfect start. After the opening performance, David, the marketing director of 17sing, made his debut as the host. Then the singers from 17sing performed on stage, bringing classic songs to the fans. Although they are not professional singers, they have demonstrated the performance level of professional singers. It is amazing that the users in 17sing are really awesome! 17sing also awarded honorary status to users and families who made great achievement in event. The award ceremony showed 17sing's gratitude to users for their contributions and efforts.

At the middle of the event, DYB and Moment Band, the popular bands in this summer's most hit talent show - "Let's Listen to the Band", also arrived at the celebration to sing original and cover hits, the listening experience made the audience say: That's right, we want to hear it live!! When the show has reached its finale, Taiwanese queen Huang Fei came to celebrate the anniversary celebration and brought a series of classic hit songs. During the performance, Huang Fei sat in the auditorium and sang "Love Me for Three Minutes" face to face with the fans. Finally, Huang Fei chose two 17sing users to sing "Chasing Chase" on the stage with her. Although Huang Fei plays an important role in the music industry, she is willing to interact with fans. She even noticed users with limited mobility and came down from the stage to greet them. The fans said Huang Fei is so friendly!

Finally, the ambassadors launched a birthday cake with the image of Karasoul. Marketing director David took a group photo with event guests Huang Fei, performers DYB and Moment Band, and all users on site. The final chapter has come, bringing a successful conclusion to the ninth anniversary celebration.

17sing has accompanied tens of millions of users through nine years. Nine years ago, 17sing, who had just entered the stage, stood out with its excellent karaoke recording function and amazed the world. Later, 17sing continued to improve skills and launched AI five-dimensional scoring, singing room and live, rush sing mode, sing rank competition, etc. 17sing's unique functions has reached the top of world and has topped the download list all years round. No matter how many hardships it has gone through, 17sing has never forgotten its original intention, adhering to the values of "Focus on user experience" and "Create dreams for new generation of music", and achieving mutual success with users, which is why 17sing has achieved today's status in the world.

17sing's every move has also attracted attention from the world and has become trending on the Internet. 17sing is the title sponsor of the popular variety show "Jungle Voice", and has teamed up with EBC to create this summer's most hit band show "Let's Listen to the Band", committed to discovering more good voices and helping musicians to realize their dreams; 17sing held two times of ballad carnival event , inviting famous artists such as Claire Kuo, Linda Lee, Li Zhi-Ting,Andrew Tan, and Chang Hsiu Ching and others to sing in 17sing, leading 17sing users to dream back to the time in the millennium; 17sing has held the talent team competition for three times, and has cooperated with WACKYBOYS, Nana Master, Sandu and other well-known celebrities , setting off a carnival across the Internet. This perfect holding of the ninth anniversary of 17sing is both the end and the beginning. 17sing can be rejuvenated in the nine-year history, which is a victory for the values that have won the hearts of the people and a victory for long-termism. In the future, 17sing will stick to original intention, start a new journey, and work hand in hand with users to create a better new chapter!

SOURCE 17Sing APP