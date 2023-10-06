SINGAPORE, Oct. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Enterprise Asia is pleased to honor 65 remarkable business leaders and enterprises who have demonstrated unrivaled dedication to shaping a resurgent Asia at the Asia Pacific Enterprise Awards (APEA) 2023 Vietnam Chapter. Organized annually in 16 markets by regional NGO Enterprise Asia, the Awards presents Asia's largest award networking platform. Themed "Capturing Opportunities in a Resurgent Asia", the APEA 2023 aims to utilize its influential platform to accelerate Vietnam's economic resurgence by encouraging enterprises to take advantage of Asia's post-pandemic recovery and view it as an opportune time for growth.

The Asia Pacific Enterprise Awards 2023 Celebrates Beacons of Vietnam's Resurgence

The award recipients were selected from over 300 nominees through a rigorous evaluation process by a jury of prominent judges across four categories: Master Entrepreneur, Inspirational Brand, Fast Enterprise, and Corporate Excellence.

Since 2007, the Awards has been organized all over the region with past recipients comprising TTC Vietnam's Dang Van Thanh, Thailand's Somphote Ahunai, Cuckoo Malaysia's Hoe Kian Choon, Hong Kong's Lui Che-Woo and Lawrence Ho, Indonesia's Hary Tanoesoedibjo and Mochtar Riady, Taiwan's Douglas Tong Hsu, and the Philippines' Dennis Anthony Uy.

Dr. Fong Chan Onn, Chairman of Enterprise Asia stated in his welcome address, "In this transformative era, as the world continues to grapple with the repercussions of the global pandemic, the spotlight shines brighter than ever on Vietnam. We find ourselves at a critical juncture, where seizing opportunities in the post-pandemic era is not just a choice but a necessity. It is a call to action that beckons us to embrace cross-border collaboration and innovation as essential tools for progress".

Among the notable awardees of the Master Entrepreneur category are Tran Hung Huy, Chairman of the BOD of Asia Commercial Bank (ACB), Pham Viet Anh, Chairman of the BOD of PetroVietnam Transportation Corporation, and Thai Huong, General Director of Bac A Commercial Joint Stock Bank, whose leadership and commitment to driving their respective organizations to success truly epitomize the pinnacle of innovation, vision, and relentless determination in the business world.

Further exceptional awardees include SkyX Solar Joint Stock Company and NAB Innovation Centre Vietnam under the Fast Enterprise Category, BaoViet Life Corporation and Shiseido Cosmetics VietNam Co., Ltd under the Inspirational Brand category, and Asia Commercial Bank (ACB), DatVietVAC Group Holdings, and Vinhomes Joint Stock Company under the Corporate Excellence category.

The Asia Pacific Enterprise Awards 2023 Vietnam Chapter is supported by the Canadian Chamber of Commerce Vietnam and the Italian Chamber of Commerce in Vietnam, with Snowball Joint Stock Company as the Official Implementation Partner. PR Newswire is the Official News Release Distribution Partner and Dailywire.asia and SME Magazine are the media partners.

FULL RECIPIENT LIST OF THE ASIA PACIFIC ENTERPRISE AWARDS 2023 VIETNAM CHAPTER

MASTER ENTREPRENEUR CATEGORY NAME COMPANY INDUSTRY Tran Hung Huy Chairman of the BOD Asia Commercial Bank (ACB) Financial Services Thai Huong Hero of Labour - General Director Bac A Commercial Joint Stock Bank Financial Services Ly Anh Duy Quang Member of the BOD GREENFEED Vietnam Corporation Agriculture Lam Thanh Kim CEO M.O.I Cosmetics Company Limited Consumer Goods Phan Thanh Vinh General Director MFast (Digital JSC.) Financial Services Ly Huy Sang CEO Minh Long I Co., Ltd Manufacturing Tran Ngo Phuc Vu Chairman of the BOD Nam A Commercial Joint Stock Bank Financial Services Pham Viet Anh Chairman of the BOD PetroVietnam Transportation Corporation Transportation & Logistics Le Duc Huy General Director Simexco Daklak Ltd. Agriculture Samresh Kumar Founder, Chairman and CEO SkyX Solar Joint Stock Company Energy Do Vinh Quang Vice Chairman cum Deputy CEO T&T Group Joint Stock Company Property Development

FAST ENTERPRISE CATEGORY COMPANY INDUSTRY Beyond Communication Joint Stock Company Media & Entertainment BIDV-SuMi TRUST Leasing Company., Ltd. Financial Services FireGroup Technology Telecommunications & ICT KBTG Vietnam Company Limited Financial Services Kien Long Commercial Joint - Stock Bank Financial Services M.O.I Cosmetics Company Limited Consumer Goods NAB Innovation Centre Vietnam Technology Newage Distribution And Project Support Joint Stock Company Trading & Wholesaling Sacombank Leasing Company Limited Financial Services SkyX Solar Joint Stock Company Energy Society Pass Inc e-Commerce Spartronics Vietnam Co., Ltd Manufacturing

INSPIRATIONAL BRAND CATEGORY COMPANY INDUSTRY Appota Corporation Technology Asia Commercial Bank (ACB) Financial Services BaoViet Life Corporation Financial Services COCOON Consumer Goods Dai-ichi Life Vietnam Financial Services DOIDEP Food & Beverage Drip Hydration Vietnam Healthcare, Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Duy Tan Plastics Manufacturing Corporation Manufacturing Faslink JSC Manufacturing Kien Long Commercial Joint - Stock Bank Financial Services Minh Long I Co., Ltd Manufacturing Nam A Commercial Joint Stock Bank Financial Services National Citizen Commercial Joint Stock Bank Financial Services Sai Gon Thuong Tin Commercial Joint Stock Bank (Sacombank) Financial Services Shiseido Cosmetics VietNam Co., Ltd Retail Trung Nguyen E-Coffee Food & Beverage Viet First Securities Corporation (VFS) Financial Services Vinhomes Joint Stock Company Property Development VitaDairy Vietnam Joint Stock Company Consumer Goods VNG Corporation (VNG) Telecommunications & ICT

CORPORATE EXCELLENCE CATEGORY COMPANY INDUSTRY ABC Vietnam Joint Stock Company Agriculture Airports Corporation of Vietnam - ACV Transportation & Logistics Asia Commercial Bank (ACB) Financial Services Bac A Commercial Joint Stock Bank Financial Services Bamboo Capital Group Energy Base Enterprise Joint Stock Company (Base.vn) Telecommunications & ICT Ben Tre Import Export Joint - Stock Corporation (BETRIMEX) Agriculture BIDV MetLife Insurance LLC Financial Services Binh Tien Consumer Goods Manufacturing Limited Company (Biti's) Consumer Goods BMB Steel Construction Dai-ichi Life Vietnam Financial Services DatVietVAC Group Holdings Media & Entertainment Dong Tay Promotion Corporation Media & Entertainment GREENFEED Vietnam Corporation Agriculture Handong Engineering & Construction Joint Stock Company (Handong E&C) Construction IPP Travel Retail Retail KB Securities Vietnam Joint Stock Company (KBSV) Financial Services Khai Hoan Land Group Joint Stock Company Property Development Lien Viet Post Joint Stock Commercial Bank (LPBank) Financial Services Medlatec Group Healthcare, Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Military Commercial Joint Stock Bank (MB BANK) Financial Services New Toyo (Vietnam) Aluminium Paper Packaging Co., Ltd Manufacturing Olam Vietnam Agriculture PetroVietnam Transportation Corporation Transportation & Logistics Sai Gon Thuong Tin Commercial Joint Stock Bank (Sacombank) Financial Services Saigon - Hanoi Insurance Corporation Financial Services Signify Vietnam Limited Electric & Electronics Simexco Daklak Ltd. Agriculture Sodexo Pass Vietnam Professional & Business Services T&T Group Joint Stock Company Property Development TNG Holdings Vietnam Property Development Transport and Industry Development Investment Joint Stock Company (Tracodi) Construction Vi Na Dai Viet Import Export Joint Stock Company Agriculture Vietnam Thuong Tin Commercial Joint Stock Bank – Vietbank Financial Services Vinapharm Healthcare, Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Vinhomes Joint Stock Company Property Development VitaDairy Vietnam Joint Stock Company Consumer Goods Wipro Consumer Care Vietnam Consumer Goods

About Enterprise Asia

Enterprise Asia is a non-governmental organization in pursuit of creating an Asia that is rich in entrepreneurship as an engine towards sustainable and progressive economic and social development within a world of economic equality. Its two pillars of existence are investment in people and responsible entrepreneurship. Enterprise Asia works with governments, NGOs and other organizations to promote competitiveness and entrepreneurial development, in uplifting the economic status of people across Asia and in ensuring a legacy of hope, innovation and courage for the future generation. Please visit www.enterpriseasia.org for more information.

About Asia Pacific Enterprise Awards

Launched in 2007, the Asia Pacific Enterprise Awards is the region's most prestigious awards for outstanding entrepreneurship, continuous innovation and sustainable leadership. The Award provides a platform for companies and governments to recognize entrepreneurial excellence, hence spurring greater innovation, fair business practices and growth in entrepreneurship. As a regional award, it groups together leading entrepreneurs as a powerful voice for entrepreneurship and serves as a by-invitation-only networking powerhouse. The program has grown to encompass 16 countries/ regions and markets all over Asia. For further information, please visit www.apea.asia .

SOURCE Enterprise Asia