The Asia Pacific Enterprise Awards 2024 Regional Edition Honors Thailandpost Co., Ltd. with Awards Under the Corporate Excellence and Inspirational Brand Categories

SINGAPORE, Oct. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Presented by leading regional NGO Enterprise Asia, the Asia Pacific Enterprise Awards (APEA) 2024 Regional Edition proudly celebrated Asia's leading business leaders and enterprises that are guiding the future of inclusive entrepreneurship.

At the APEA 2024 Regional Edition, Thailandpost Co., Ltd. (THP) gained recognition under the Corporate Excellence and Inspirational Brand Categories. The organization's business is divided into five categories: (1) Transport and logistics services, focusing on Domestic Express Mail Service; (2) Mail services with Domestic Letter Post being the main service; (3) International services focusing on International Express Mail Service; (4) Retail business with envelopes and carton boxes being the main products; and (5) Financial services focusing on Cash on Delivery Service.

THP positions its brand as "Your Trusted Power" by maintaining its value as a companion to Thai people since its early days. The company creates value by being an organization of stability and a brand that's ever-ready to deliver power to Thais by providing a diverse range of quality services, and an ability to meet the diverse needs of customers through its varied business groups.

Through its success in operations covering both enhancement of service quality and long-term commitment to the creation of a reputable brand image, THP was able to enjoy profits again in 2023, after being affected by constant price competition in 2021-2022.

The company also considers it essential to develop its personnel in line with its operational direction to drive the organization to sustainability. This is done either by encouraging the personnel to attain lifelong learning skills, learning the skills required to carry out their duties and develop new skills, or by constantly evaluating the personnel's competency in order to prepare a development plan in accordance with their determined career paths.

THP is determined to be a navigator that connects every business-customer relationship to success at every destination. It will also be working to continuously develop by adjusting its operational direction in order to increase its service network from a physical network to a digital one via its significant projects.

