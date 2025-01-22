DONGGUAN, China, Jan. 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Recently, DataBeyond Technology officially launched China's first "AI Hyperspectral Optical Sorter for Blended Fabrics" which integrates advanced artificial intelligence algorithms with hyperspectral recognition technology. This breakthrough successfully addresses the long-standing challenges in the sorting of blended fabrics, marking a pivotal milestone in DataBeyond Technology's efforts to drive transformation and upgrades in the textile recycling industry.

The First “AI Hyperspectral Optical Sorter for Blended Fabrics” in China Release!

Blended Fabric Sorting: A Bottleneck in Traditional Technology

The sorting of blended fabrics has been a persistent problem for the textile recycling industry. Blended textiles are made from a mix of various materials with complex and uneven distribution, making it difficult for traditional sorting methods to efficiently and accurately separate these materials. As a result, a large portion of blended fabric waste is either incinerated or landfilled, causing significant resource wastage and environmental damage. In response to this challenge, DataBeyond Technology has innovatively developed the "AI-powered hyperspectral sorter for blended fabrics," which enables precise separation of textiles containing multiple material components. This technology provides an excellent solution for the efficient sorting and recycling of blended fabrics.

Technological Breakthrough: Empowering the Development of Textile Recycling

The "AI-powered hyperspectral sorter for blended fabrics" revolutionizes the technology for sorting mixed textiles:

Precision Sorting : The sorter is equipped with hyperspectral sensors that capture 256 spectral bands, allowing for full-spectrum recognition of textile waste. It can accurately sort textiles with 30-80% polyester content, nylon content, spandex content, and cotton content, achieving a sorting accuracy rate of up to 99%. This provides high-quality raw materials for downstream chemical recycling processes.

: The sorter is equipped with hyperspectral sensors that capture 256 spectral bands, allowing for full-spectrum recognition of textile waste. It can accurately sort textiles with 30-80% polyester content, nylon content, spandex content, and cotton content, achieving a sorting accuracy rate of up to 99%. This provides high-quality raw materials for downstream chemical recycling processes. Flexible Adaptability: In response to the ever-changing market conditions, the sorter can be easily adjusted to meet customer needs. It allows for flexible switching between sorting targets, facilitating efficient matching with downstream processing requirements, significantly increasing the resource value of blended fabric waste.

Leading a New Chapter in Blended Fabric Sorting

After seven years of dedicated development, DataBeyond Technology has stayed true to its original mission and made continuous breakthroughs. The release of the AI-powered hyperspectral sorter for blended fabrics marks a historic step forward in the recycling of textile waste. This cutting-edge technology will enable the recycling industry to unlock greater value from blended textile waste, opening new profit opportunities for the textile recycling sector and accelerating the arrival of a new era of smart recycling in the industry!

