"The Future of AI is Soul" -- Galaxy Corporation CEO Yong-ho Choi Graces the Finale of UN 'AI for Good' Summit

Presents a global Physical AI vision through K-POP humanoid robot performances and a keynote address

SEOUL, South Korea, July 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Yong-ho Choi, CEO of Galaxy Corporation — a leading global Physical AI enter-tech company — captured the attention of global AI industry leaders and international media by delivering a major keynote address and showcasing a K-POP humanoid robot performance on the finale stage of the 'AI for Good Global Summit 2026', hosted by the UN's International Telecommunication Union (ITU).

Yong-ho Choi, CEO of Galaxy Corporation, delivers a keynote speech at the AI for Good Global Summit hosted by the UN's International Telecommunication Union Three humanoid robots perform a K-POP choreography on stage during the finale of the UN 'AI for Good' Summit, with the Galaxy Corp. logo displayed prominently in the background

On July 10 (local time) at the Palexpo in Geneva, Switzerland, Choi delivered his keynote speech under the theme of "Today, Tomorrow, and the Day After Tomorrow – The Future of AI is Humanity."

Choi defined the future of AI in stages: "Tomorrow (Physical AI) and the Day After Tomorrow (Soul AI)." He emphasized, "AI should not merely develop to become smarter technology, but rather to protect human love, memories, and emotions."

He concluded his address with the poignant message, "Let's Give AI a Soul," drawing resounding applause from the audience of over 2,000 global AI experts and corporate executives. The speech was highly praised for presenting a new AI paradigm that places humanity, culture, and emotion at the core of technological advancement, moving beyond purely tech-centric AI.

Following the keynote, a K-POP humanoid robot performance curated by Galaxy Corporation was unveiled as the grand finale. The humanoid robots executed actual K-POP choreographies with stunning precision, demonstrating how AI is evolving beyond technology into a new entertainment platform capable of expressing culture and emotion.

During his speech, Choi also introduced 'MACH33', the world's first robot fashion show, and the Physical AI robot theme park, 'Galaxy Robot Park'. The recently pre-opened Galaxy Robot Park sold out all of its July weekend show slots immediately upon ticket launch. Following its official grand opening this coming September, the park is scheduled to run more than 1,000 permanent K-POP robot shows annually.

"We will establish a global Physical AI enter-tech platform that supplies emotion, character, fashion, and K-content to humanoid robots worldwide, shaping a new culture where humans and robots coexist," said CEO Yong-ho Choi.

This UN ITU stage served as an official global platform for Galaxy Corporation to declare its vision of the 'Soul AI' era, transcending 'Physical AI'. Guided by the philosophy that "The Future of AI is Humanity," Galaxy Corporation plans to accelerate the establishment of a global 'Soul AI' cultural ecosystem, championing a new paradigm where AI serves as a technology to protect human love, memories, emotion, and happiness.

SOURCE Galaxy Corporation