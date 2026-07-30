HONG KONG, July 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The HKMA 58th Distinguished Salesperson Award (DSA) Presentation Ceremony took place at the Hopewell Hotel on 29 July 2026. 124 Distinguished Salesperson Award (DSA) and Outstanding Young Salesperson Award (OYSA) awardees from 28 organizations were presented with the honour on stage. The Top Salesperson of the Year (DSA) went to Mr Terry Cheng of The Hong Kong Jockey Club, and the Top Salesperson of the Year (OYSA) was awarded to Ms Hazel Cheuk of The Hong Kong Jockey Club, and The Best Sales Team of the Year went to The Hong Kong Jockey Club, Prudential General Insurance Hong Kong Limited, Ricacorp Properties Limited, and NETVIGATOR.

The theme of the 58th DSA is "Tempered in Virtue". This simple but meaningful slogan calls on industry players to lead with benevolence, forge their edge in adversity, temper their will, stand firm in their convictions, meet every challenge with courage, and strive relentlessly for excellence. The Presentation Ceremony had the honour to invite Ir Prof Sunny Lee BBS JP, Board Chairman, Hong Kong Applied Science and Technology Research Institute, as our Guest of Honour.

The DSA Programme was originally launched in the United States in 1950 and has become a well recognized international award. It is the "Oscar" of the sales industry that brings public recognition to outstanding sales personnel. Organized by the Sales and Marketing Executives Club of The Hong Kong Management Association (HKMA), in conjunction with Sales and Marketing Executives International of New York (SMEI), the DSA was launched in 1968 to give due recognition to successful salespersons for their achievements and to enhance the awareness of the sales profession in Hong Kong and regionally.

Panel of Judges of the 58th DSA

Ms Mary Suen - Founder and Executive Chairman of Chief Happiness Officer Association

Mr Bruce Lam - Vice Chairman of The Communications Association of Hong Kong

Mr Alex Ho - Director - Industry Development of Construction Industry Council

Mr Joseph Ho - Chief Advisor of The Cosmetic & Perfumery Association of Hong Kong Limited

Mr Stanley Lee - Founding President of E-Commerce Association of Hong Kong

Mr Raymond Chak - Vice President of Federation of Hong Kong Brands

Ms Jackie Ng - Deputy Chairman of The Federation of Hong Kong Industries

Mr Philip Lau - Vice Chairman of The Federation of Hong Kong Watch Trades & Industries Limited

Ms Paula Yang - PR and Marketing Committee of Federation of Japanese Sake Industry of Hong Kong

Mr Ken Chow - Chairman of Graphic Arts Association of Hong Kong

Ms Grace Tse MH - Permanent Honorary Founding Chairperson of Greater Bay Area Hong Kong Women Entrepreneurs Association

Mr Richard Wong - Vice Chairman of Industrial and Commercial Affairs Committee of Greater Bay Area International Information Technology Industry Association

Mr Jason Lau - Executive Vice-President of Hong Kong Brands Protection Alliance

Mr Kevin Chan - Vice Chairman of the Industrial and Commercial Affairs Committee of The Hong Kong Chinese Importers' and Exporters' Association

Ms Serena Cheung - Director of Digital Leadership and Professional Development of Hong Kong Computer Society

Mr Cliff Wu - Secretary General of Hong Kong E-Vehicles Business General Association Limited

Prof Calvin Tse - President of The Hong Kong General Chamber of Young Entrepreneurs

Ms Marina Watt - Vice President of Hong Kong Public Relations Professionals' Association Limited

Ms Catherine Chan - Treasurer of Hong Kong Small and Medium Enterprises Association

Mr Alan Cheung MH - Chairman of Hong Kong Social Entrepreneurship Forum

Mr Zacharias Cheng - President of Innovative Entrepreneur Association Company Limited

Mr Daryl Lin - National President of Junior Chamber International Hong Kong

Mr Edward Yau - Vice President of The Modernized Chinese Medicine International Association

Ms Cherrie Chong - Executive Vice President of Youth Expats Association

List of Awardees

Distinguished Salesperson Award (DSA) English Name Company Name (English) Hu Wenjuan Jodie AIA International Limited Leung Shi Jie Chara AIA International Limited Lin Xiaoxiao AIA International Limited Shi Qiujing Joey AIA International Limited Chan Chip Wa AIA International Limited (Macau) Im Son Kit AIA International Limited (Macau) Kuok Seng Chi AIA International Limited (Macau) Lam Kei Kei Nicola AIA International Limited (Macau) Chung Wai Man Raymond AXA China Region Insurance Company Limited Lam Lok Ki Rocky AXA China Region Insurance Company Limited Ling Na AXA China Region Insurance Company Limited Ng Hoi Yan AXA General Insurance Hong Kong Limited Peng Wanting Yvonne AXA General Insurance Hong Kong Limited Shih Ying Ying Christine AXA General Insurance Hong Kong Limited Wu Po Sun AXA General Insurance Hong Kong Limited Wu Yan AXA General Insurance Hong Kong Limited Ho Yee Tik Edie Centaline Financial Services Limited Ip Wing Chi Wincy Centaline Financial Services Limited Fung Ka Yan Baji Centaline Property Agency Limited Mak Shu Wai Max Centaline Property Agency Limited Wong Chi Lam, ChiLam Centaline Property Agency Limited Joey Cheung Cheuk Ka China Mobile Hong Kong Company Limited Ching Wing Shan Sharon Chow Tai Fook Life Insurance Company Limited Li Ting Ivy Chow Tai Fook Life Insurance Company Limited Shiu Tsz Yuan Carly Chow Tai Fook Life Insurance Company Limited Tse Po Shan Scarlet Chow Tai Fook Life Insurance Company Limited Xu Ying Celia Chow Tai Fook Life Insurance Company Limited Tam Ming Tak Matt Chubb Life Insurance Hong Kong Limited Wan Yiu Fei Fion Chubb Life Insurance Hong Kong Limited Wong Wai Ching Judy Chubb Life Insurance Hong Kong Limited Lai Po Yee, Boey csl. Lai Pui Shan, Iris csl. Chu Man Sze, Habe 1O1O Sher Ka Ki, Dicky 1O1O Tam Sze Ling, Jessie 1O1O Au Kwan Hoe Matthew FWD Life Insurance Company (Bermuda) Limited (Incorporated In Bermuda With Limited Liability) Chan On Ki Catherine FWD Life Insurance Company (Bermuda) Limited (Incorporated In Bermuda With Limited Liability) Cheng Cho Yu Joei FWD Life Insurance Company (Bermuda) Limited (Incorporated In Bermuda With Limited Liability) Tsang Yiu Yiu Yoyo FWD Life Insurance Company (Bermuda) Limited (Incorporated In Bermuda With Limited Liability) Chen Ting Yan Whitney Hilti Hong Kong Limited Lam Lok Hung Shawn Hilti Hong Kong Limited Wong Tsz Fung Max Hilti Hong Kong Limited Tsang Yee Ting, Molly HKT Wong Hin Kam, Golden HKT Wong Ka Ling, Dede HKT Cheng Yu Faat Terry The Hong Kong Jockey Club Tang Yiu Ho Davis The Hong Kong Jockey Club Kuong Weng San HSBC Life (International) Limited Leung Chin Chung HSBC Life (International) Limited Li Xiao Mei HSBC Life (International) Limited Loi Hoi Mei HSBC Life (International) Limited Tong Yan Ki HSBC Life (International) Limited Lo Angelo NETVIGATOR Mok Chun Yin, Edison NETVIGATOR Chin Kok Ting, Dickson Now TV Hui Ki Kwan, Keith Now TV Callum Yip PortfoPlus Limited Chen Dayou Dustin Prudential General Insurance Hong Kong Limited Jongtavongul Siu Wa Jack Prudential General Insurance Hong Kong Limited Mak Ho Yeung Marco Prudential General Insurance Hong Kong Limited Song Jian Vivian Prudential General Insurance Hong Kong Limited Wang Qiaochu Prudential General Insurance Hong Kong Limited Lee Mei Kwan Maggie Prudential Hong Kong Limited Qian Lihua Monica Prudential Hong Kong Limited Shen Weiling Diana Prudential Hong Kong Limited Sun Zhujun Kevin Prudential Hong Kong Limited Wang Yang Juno Prudential Hong Kong Limited Cheung Yi Kwai King Ricacorp Properties Limited Fung Tsz Hing Eddie Ricacorp Properties Limited Mok Ka Chun Marco Ricacorp Properties Limited Wong Man Sze Cman Ricacorp Properties Limited Liu Chun Wai Totti San Miguel Brewery Hong Kong Limited Wong Cheuk Wai Cherry San Miguel Brewery Hong Kong Limited Hui Kwai Cheung Ronald SmarTone Lee Cheuk Haang June SmarTone Leung Pak Yeung Stanley SmarTone Ng Hiu Lam Kaz SmarTone Yu Ka Wai Anson SmarTone Chan Hei Tung Alison Sun Life Hong Kong Limited Hui Ho Fan Ben Sun Life Hong Kong Limited Kwan Sze Wing Flora Sun Life Hong Kong Limited Ng Wai Chung Anson Sun Life Hong Kong Limited Ngai Ka Ming Sun Life Hong Kong Limited Lai Chung Man Ric Swire Coca-Cola HK Li Tsz Ching Justin Swire Coca-Cola HK Ng Ka Chi Ace Swire Coca-Cola HK Kwok Karen Towngas Lifestyle (Hong Kong) Company Limited Lam Miki Towngas Lifestyle (Hong Kong) Company Limited

Outstanding Young Salesperson Award (OYSA) English Name Company Name (English) Mok Trevor AIA International Limited Wang Nuanying Natalie AIA International Limited Phoebe Zhao Jie AIA International Limited Lai Pui Kei Terry AIA International Limited (Macau) Liu Nga Wai AIA International Limited (Macau) Tsui Ho Chun Cyrus AXA China Region Insurance Company Limited Wong Hip Yuen Hogan AXA China Region Insurance Company Limited Wong Sze Yin Zoe AXA China Region Insurance Company Limited Chan Chin Cheuk Issac AXA General Insurance Hong Kong Limited Cheung Ka Shing John AXA General Insurance Hong Kong Limited Lai Cheuk Ying Michelle Centaline Property Agency Limited Sin Tsz Hin Hinson Centaline Property Agency Limited Hui Ting Ting China Mobile Hong Kong Company Limited Jiang Dan Jennifer Chow Tai Fook Life Insurance Company Limited Yu Tsun Kit Anson Chow Tai Fook Life Insurance Company Limited Chan Siu Chun Becky FWD Life Insurance Company (Bermuda) Limited (Incorporated In Bermuda With Limited Liability) Chan Tsz Tung Rejina FWD Life Insurance Company (Bermuda) Limited (Incorporated In Bermuda With Limited Liability) Yan Kit Ying Albee FWD Life Insurance Company (Bermuda) Limited (Incorporated In Bermuda With Limited Liability) Chan Lam Jacky Antonio FWD Life Insurance Company (Macau) Limited Sou Weng Chio Tony FWD Life Insurance Company (Macau) Limited Yuen Siu Fung Fung Hilti Hong Kong Limited Chan Yan Ting Kessie The Hong Kong Jockey Club Cheuk Yiu Hazel The Hong Kong Jockey Club Lai Kin Yee Hydi The Hong Kong Jockey Club Leung Tsz Kin Adolph The Hong Kong Jockey Club Tang Cheuk Yin Billy The Hong Kong Jockey Club Hui Wing Sze Joyce Prudential General Insurance Hong Kong Limited Hung Ling Cheung John Prudential General Insurance Hong Kong Limited Ng Ying Luk Leo Prudential Hong Kong Limited Xie Yu Jojo Prudential Hong Kong Limited Chau Yi Ching Valerie Ricacorp Properties Limited Shum Wun Chi Chiz Ricacorp Properties Limited Wong Lap Ting Jason SmarTone Cheuk Suet Yee Jubee Sun Life Hong Kong Limited Yee Ka Ki Yulia Sun Life Hong Kong Limited Lo Yan Tung Tiffany Swire Coca-Cola HK

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About The Hong Kong Management Association

The Hong Kong Management Association (HKMA) is a leading professional organization which was established in 1960 for the purpose of advancing management excellence in Hong Kong and the region. Services provided by HKMA can be categorized into three major areas, namely education and training; management services and membership services. With a commitment to nurturing human capital through management education and training at all levels, HKMA offers around 2,000 training and education programmes covering a wide range of management disciplines for over 50,000 executives every year. From distance learning courses, seminars and workshops, certificates, diplomas, all the way to bachelor's, master's and doctorate degree programmes jointly organized with prestigious overseas universities. Diversified management services are offered to provide platforms for business executives to exchange ideas, to network and to gain professional development. Annually, the Association organizes diverse functions such as Annual Conference, seminars, workshops and talks. Prominent business leaders are invited to share their invaluable insights and wisdom on the most updated trends and development of management. To promote best practices in management, the Association organizes nine business awards, recognized as the highest accolades of the business community. These include the HKMA Best Annual Reports Awards, the HKMA Quality Award, the HKMA Award for Excellence in Training and Development, the HKMA/ViuTV & Now TV Awards for Marketing Excellence, the HKMA Sustainability Award, the HKMA Business Simulation Competition, the HKMA Distinguished Salesperson Award, HKMA/HKT Global Innovation Award and the China Marketing Award. (https://www2.hkma.org.hk/)

HKMA Website: www.hkma.org.hk/

HKMA Facebook: www.facebook.com/HKMAfb

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Issued by The Hong Kong Management Association on 30 July 2026.

SOURCE The Hong Kong Management Association