The HKMA 58th Distinguished Salesperson Award (DSA) Presentation Ceremony

News provided by

The Hong Kong Management Association

30 Jul, 2026, 21:09 CST

HONG KONG, July 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The HKMA 58th Distinguished Salesperson Award (DSA) Presentation Ceremony took place at the Hopewell Hotel on 29 July 2026. 124 Distinguished Salesperson Award (DSA) and Outstanding Young Salesperson Award (OYSA) awardees from 28 organizations were presented with the honour on stage. The Top Salesperson of the Year (DSA) went to Mr Terry Cheng of The Hong Kong Jockey Club, and the Top Salesperson of the Year (OYSA) was awarded to Ms Hazel Cheuk of The Hong Kong Jockey Club, and The Best Sales Team of the Year went to The Hong Kong Jockey Club, Prudential General Insurance Hong Kong Limited, Ricacorp Properties Limited, and NETVIGATOR.

Continue Reading

The theme of the 58th DSA is "Tempered in Virtue". This simple but meaningful slogan calls on industry players to lead with benevolence, forge their edge in adversity, temper their will, stand firm in their convictions, meet every challenge with courage, and strive relentlessly for excellence. The Presentation Ceremony had the honour to invite Ir Prof Sunny Lee BBS JP, Board Chairman, Hong Kong Applied Science and Technology Research Institute, as our Guest of Honour.

The DSA Programme was originally launched in the United States in 1950 and has become a well recognized international award. It is the "Oscar" of the sales industry that brings public recognition to outstanding sales personnel. Organized by the Sales and Marketing Executives Club of The Hong Kong Management Association (HKMA), in conjunction with Sales and Marketing Executives International of New York (SMEI), the DSA was launched in 1968 to give due recognition to successful salespersons for their achievements and to enhance the awareness of the sales profession in Hong Kong and regionally.

Panel of Judges of the 58th DSA

  • Ms Mary Suen - Founder and Executive Chairman of Chief Happiness Officer Association
  • Mr Bruce Lam - Vice Chairman of The Communications Association of Hong Kong
  • Mr Alex Ho - Director - Industry Development of Construction Industry Council
  • Mr Joseph Ho - Chief Advisor of The Cosmetic & Perfumery Association of Hong Kong Limited
  • Mr Stanley Lee - Founding President of E-Commerce Association of Hong Kong
  • Mr Raymond Chak - Vice President of Federation of Hong Kong Brands
  • Ms Jackie Ng - Deputy Chairman of The Federation of Hong Kong Industries
  • Mr Philip Lau - Vice Chairman of The Federation of Hong Kong Watch Trades & Industries Limited
  • Ms Paula Yang - PR and Marketing Committee of Federation of Japanese Sake Industry of Hong Kong
  • Mr Ken Chow - Chairman of Graphic Arts Association of Hong Kong
  • Ms Grace Tse MH - Permanent Honorary Founding Chairperson of Greater Bay Area Hong Kong Women Entrepreneurs Association
  • Mr Richard Wong - Vice Chairman of Industrial and Commercial Affairs Committee of Greater Bay Area International Information Technology Industry Association
  • Mr Jason Lau - Executive Vice-President of Hong Kong Brands Protection Alliance
  • Mr Kevin Chan - Vice Chairman of the Industrial and Commercial Affairs Committee of The Hong Kong Chinese Importers' and Exporters' Association
  • Ms Serena Cheung - Director of Digital Leadership and Professional Development of Hong Kong Computer Society
  • Mr Cliff Wu - Secretary General of Hong Kong E-Vehicles Business General Association Limited
  • Prof Calvin Tse - President of The Hong Kong General Chamber of Young Entrepreneurs
  • Ms Marina Watt - Vice President of Hong Kong Public Relations Professionals' Association Limited
  • Ms Catherine Chan - Treasurer of Hong Kong Small and Medium Enterprises Association
  • Mr Alan Cheung MH - Chairman of Hong Kong Social Entrepreneurship Forum
  • Mr Zacharias Cheng - President of Innovative Entrepreneur Association Company Limited
  • Mr Daryl Lin - National President of Junior Chamber International Hong Kong
  • Mr Edward Yau - Vice President of The Modernized Chinese Medicine International Association
  • Ms Cherrie Chong - Executive Vice President of Youth Expats Association

List of Awardees

Distinguished Salesperson Award (DSA)

English Name

Company Name (English)

Hu Wenjuan Jodie

AIA International Limited

Leung Shi Jie Chara

AIA International Limited

Lin Xiaoxiao

AIA International Limited

Shi Qiujing Joey

AIA International Limited

Chan Chip Wa

AIA International Limited (Macau)

Im Son Kit

AIA International Limited (Macau)

Kuok Seng Chi

AIA International Limited (Macau)

Lam Kei Kei Nicola

AIA International Limited (Macau)

Chung Wai Man Raymond

AXA China Region Insurance Company Limited

Lam Lok Ki Rocky

AXA China Region Insurance Company Limited

Ling Na

AXA China Region Insurance Company Limited

Ng Hoi Yan

AXA General Insurance Hong Kong Limited

Peng Wanting Yvonne

AXA General Insurance Hong Kong Limited

Shih Ying Ying Christine

AXA General Insurance Hong Kong Limited

Wu Po Sun

AXA General Insurance Hong Kong Limited

Wu Yan

AXA General Insurance Hong Kong Limited

Ho Yee Tik Edie

Centaline Financial Services Limited

Ip Wing Chi Wincy

Centaline Financial Services Limited

Fung Ka Yan Baji

Centaline Property Agency Limited

Mak Shu Wai Max

Centaline Property Agency Limited

Wong Chi Lam, ChiLam

Centaline Property Agency Limited

Joey Cheung Cheuk Ka

China Mobile Hong Kong Company Limited

Ching Wing Shan Sharon

Chow Tai Fook Life Insurance Company Limited

Li Ting Ivy

Chow Tai Fook Life Insurance Company Limited

Shiu Tsz Yuan Carly

Chow Tai Fook Life Insurance Company Limited

Tse Po Shan Scarlet

Chow Tai Fook Life Insurance Company Limited

Xu Ying Celia

Chow Tai Fook Life Insurance Company Limited

Tam Ming Tak Matt

Chubb Life Insurance Hong Kong Limited

Wan Yiu Fei Fion

Chubb Life Insurance Hong Kong Limited

Wong Wai Ching Judy

Chubb Life Insurance Hong Kong Limited

Lai Po Yee, Boey

csl.

Lai Pui Shan, Iris

csl.

Chu Man Sze, Habe

1O1O

Sher Ka Ki, Dicky

1O1O

Tam Sze Ling, Jessie

1O1O

Au Kwan Hoe Matthew

FWD Life Insurance Company (Bermuda) Limited (Incorporated In Bermuda With Limited Liability)

Chan On Ki Catherine

FWD Life Insurance Company (Bermuda) Limited (Incorporated In Bermuda With Limited Liability)

Cheng Cho Yu Joei

FWD Life Insurance Company (Bermuda) Limited (Incorporated In Bermuda With Limited Liability)

Tsang Yiu Yiu Yoyo

FWD Life Insurance Company (Bermuda) Limited (Incorporated In Bermuda With Limited Liability)

Chen Ting Yan Whitney

Hilti Hong Kong Limited

Lam Lok Hung Shawn

Hilti Hong Kong Limited

Wong Tsz Fung Max

Hilti Hong Kong Limited

Tsang Yee Ting, Molly

HKT

Wong Hin Kam, Golden

HKT

Wong Ka Ling, Dede

HKT

Cheng Yu Faat Terry

The Hong Kong Jockey Club

Tang Yiu Ho Davis

The Hong Kong Jockey Club

Kuong Weng San

HSBC Life (International) Limited

Leung Chin Chung

HSBC Life (International) Limited

Li Xiao Mei

HSBC Life (International) Limited

Loi Hoi Mei

HSBC Life (International) Limited

Tong Yan Ki

HSBC Life (International) Limited

Lo Angelo

NETVIGATOR

Mok Chun Yin, Edison

NETVIGATOR

Chin Kok Ting, Dickson

Now TV

Hui Ki Kwan, Keith

Now TV

Callum Yip

PortfoPlus Limited

Chen Dayou Dustin

Prudential General Insurance Hong Kong Limited

Jongtavongul Siu Wa Jack

Prudential General Insurance Hong Kong Limited

Mak Ho Yeung Marco

Prudential General Insurance Hong Kong Limited

Song Jian Vivian

Prudential General Insurance Hong Kong Limited

Wang Qiaochu

Prudential General Insurance Hong Kong Limited

Lee Mei Kwan Maggie

Prudential Hong Kong Limited

Qian Lihua Monica

Prudential Hong Kong Limited

Shen Weiling Diana

Prudential Hong Kong Limited

Sun Zhujun Kevin

Prudential Hong Kong Limited

Wang Yang Juno

Prudential Hong Kong Limited

Cheung Yi Kwai King

Ricacorp Properties Limited

Fung Tsz Hing Eddie

Ricacorp Properties Limited

Mok Ka Chun Marco

Ricacorp Properties Limited

Wong Man Sze Cman

Ricacorp Properties Limited

Liu Chun Wai Totti

San Miguel Brewery Hong Kong Limited

Wong Cheuk Wai Cherry

San Miguel Brewery Hong Kong Limited

Hui Kwai Cheung Ronald

SmarTone

Lee Cheuk Haang June

SmarTone

Leung Pak Yeung Stanley

SmarTone

Ng Hiu Lam Kaz

SmarTone

Yu Ka Wai Anson

SmarTone

Chan Hei Tung Alison

Sun Life Hong Kong Limited

Hui Ho Fan Ben

Sun Life Hong Kong Limited

Kwan Sze Wing Flora

Sun Life Hong Kong Limited

Ng Wai Chung Anson

Sun Life Hong Kong Limited

Ngai Ka Ming

Sun Life Hong Kong Limited

Lai Chung Man Ric

Swire Coca-Cola HK

Li Tsz Ching Justin

Swire Coca-Cola HK

Ng Ka Chi Ace

Swire Coca-Cola HK

Kwok Karen

Towngas Lifestyle (Hong Kong) Company Limited

Lam Miki

Towngas Lifestyle (Hong Kong) Company Limited

Outstanding Young Salesperson Award (OYSA)

English Name

Company Name (English)

Mok Trevor

AIA International Limited

Wang Nuanying Natalie

AIA International Limited

Phoebe Zhao Jie

AIA International Limited

Lai Pui Kei Terry

AIA International Limited (Macau)

Liu Nga Wai

AIA International Limited (Macau)

Tsui Ho Chun Cyrus

AXA China Region Insurance Company Limited

Wong Hip Yuen Hogan

AXA China Region Insurance Company Limited

Wong Sze Yin Zoe

AXA China Region Insurance Company Limited

Chan Chin Cheuk Issac

AXA General Insurance Hong Kong Limited

Cheung Ka Shing John

AXA General Insurance Hong Kong Limited

Lai Cheuk Ying Michelle

Centaline Property Agency Limited

Sin Tsz Hin Hinson

Centaline Property Agency Limited

Hui Ting Ting

China Mobile Hong Kong Company Limited

Jiang Dan Jennifer

Chow Tai Fook Life Insurance Company Limited

Yu Tsun Kit Anson

Chow Tai Fook Life Insurance Company Limited

Chan Siu Chun Becky

FWD Life Insurance Company (Bermuda) Limited (Incorporated In Bermuda With Limited Liability)

Chan Tsz Tung Rejina

FWD Life Insurance Company (Bermuda) Limited (Incorporated In Bermuda With Limited Liability)

Yan Kit Ying Albee

FWD Life Insurance Company (Bermuda) Limited (Incorporated In Bermuda With Limited Liability)

Chan Lam Jacky Antonio

FWD Life Insurance Company (Macau) Limited

Sou Weng Chio Tony

FWD Life Insurance Company (Macau) Limited

Yuen Siu Fung Fung

Hilti Hong Kong Limited

Chan Yan Ting Kessie

The Hong Kong Jockey Club

Cheuk Yiu Hazel

The Hong Kong Jockey Club

Lai Kin Yee Hydi

The Hong Kong Jockey Club

Leung Tsz Kin Adolph

The Hong Kong Jockey Club

Tang Cheuk Yin Billy

The Hong Kong Jockey Club

Hui Wing Sze Joyce

Prudential General Insurance Hong Kong Limited

Hung Ling Cheung John

Prudential General Insurance Hong Kong Limited

Ng Ying Luk Leo

Prudential Hong Kong Limited

Xie Yu Jojo

Prudential Hong Kong Limited

Chau Yi Ching Valerie

Ricacorp Properties Limited

Shum Wun Chi Chiz

Ricacorp Properties Limited

Wong Lap Ting Jason

SmarTone

Cheuk Suet Yee Jubee

Sun Life Hong Kong Limited

Yee Ka Ki Yulia

Sun Life Hong Kong Limited

Lo Yan Tung Tiffany

Swire Coca-Cola HK

Please click here to download more event photos

About The Hong Kong Management Association

The Hong Kong Management Association (HKMA) is a leading professional organization which was established in 1960 for the purpose of advancing management excellence in Hong Kong and the region. Services provided by HKMA can be categorized into three major areas, namely education and training; management services and membership services. With a commitment to nurturing human capital through management education and training at all levels, HKMA offers around 2,000 training and education programmes covering a wide range of management disciplines for over 50,000 executives every year. From distance learning courses, seminars and workshops, certificates, diplomas, all the way to bachelor's, master's and doctorate degree programmes jointly organized with prestigious overseas universities. Diversified management services are offered to provide platforms for business executives to exchange ideas, to network and to gain professional development. Annually, the Association organizes diverse functions such as Annual Conference, seminars, workshops and talks. Prominent business leaders are invited to share their invaluable insights and wisdom on the most updated trends and development of management. To promote best practices in management, the Association organizes nine business awards, recognized as the highest accolades of the business community. These include the HKMA Best Annual Reports Awards, the HKMA Quality Award, the HKMA Award for Excellence in Training and Development, the HKMA/ViuTV & Now TV Awards for Marketing Excellence, the HKMA Sustainability Award, the HKMA Business Simulation Competition, the HKMA Distinguished Salesperson Award, HKMA/HKT Global Innovation Award and the China Marketing Award. (https://www2.hkma.org.hk/)

HKMA Website: www.hkma.org.hk/
HKMA Facebook: www.facebook.com/HKMAfb

*         *         *         *         *

Issued by The Hong Kong Management Association on 30 July 2026.

SOURCE The Hong Kong Management Association

Also from this source

Grand Launch of HKMA Elite Marketers' Alumni

Grand Launch of HKMA Elite Marketers' Alumni

The Grand Launching Ceremony of the HKMA Elite Marketers' Alumni cum Leadership Forum: "Marketing X Sports: Partnering to Unlock Business...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Insurance

Insurance

Health Insurance

Health Insurance

Banking & Financial Services

Banking & Financial Services

Awards

Awards

News Releases in Similar Topics