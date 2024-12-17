The Hong Kong Chartered Governance Institute elects President and Council for 2025

HONG KONG, Dec. 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Hong Kong Chartered Governance Institute (the Institute) held its hybrid Annual General Meeting (AGM) on Monday, 16 December 2024.

At the Council meeting following the AGM, the Honorary Officers for 2025 were elected (see the list below). Mr David J Simmonds FCG HKFCG has been re-elected as President of the Institute for the second term. He is the Chief Strategy, Sustainability and Governance Officer of CLP Holdings Limited.

Ms Gillian E Meller FCG HKFCG(PE) will retire from Council on 1 January 2025 after serving as an ex-officio member for three years. The Institute would like to thank Ms Meller for her contributions.

The Hong Kong Chartered Governance Institute Council for 2025:

Honorary Officers:

Mr David J Simmonds FCG HKFCG President Ms Stella SM Lo FCG HKFCG(PE) Vice-President Mr Tom SL Chau FCG HKFCG Vice-President Mr Kenny Luo (Luo Nan) FCG HKFCG(PE) Vice-President (re-elected to Council) Mr Daniel WS Chow FCG HKFCG(PE) Treasurer

Council Members: Professor Alan KM Au FCG HKFCG (re-elected to Council) Mr Edmond MK Chiu FCG HKFCG(PE) Ms Ivy YY Chow FCG HKFCG(PE) Mr David YH Fu FCG HKFCG(PE) Mr Robin B Healy FCG HKFCG Ms Wendy WT Ho FCG HKFCG(PE) Mr Patrick HK Sung FCG HKFCG (newly elected to Council) Mr Wei Fang FCG HKFCG Mr Matthew WH Young FCG HKFCG(PE) Mr William WY Zhang FCG HKFCG

Ex-officio:

Mr Ernest CH Lee FCG HKFCG(PE) Past President

Honorary Adviser:

Ms Edith Shih FCG(CS, CGP) HKFCG(CS, CGP)(PE) Past International President & Past President

About HKCGI

(Incorporated in Hong Kong with limited liability by guarantee)

The Hong Kong Chartered Governance Institute (HKCGI) is the sole accrediting body in Hong Kong and the Chinese mainland for the globally recognised Chartered Secretary and Chartered Governance Professional qualifications. Formerly known as The Hong Kong Institute of Chartered Secretaries (HKICS), HKCGI is the Hong Kong/China Division of The Chartered Governance Institute (CGI).

With a legacy of over 75 years, HKCGI has established itself as a trusted and reputable professional body in the region. Its influence extends to CGI's global network of around 40,000 members and students, making it one of its fastest-growing divisions. HKCGI's community comprises over 10,000 members, graduates, and students, with significant representation in listed companies and diverse governance roles across various industries.

Guided by the belief that governance leads to better decision-making and a better world, HKCGI is committed to advancing governance in commerce, industry, and public affairs. It achieves this through education, thought leadership, advocacy, and active engagement with its members and the broader community. As a recognised thought leader, HKCGI promotes the highest standards of governance while advocating for an inclusive approach that considers the interests of all stakeholders, and ensures that every voice is heard and valued.

Better Governance. Better Future.

For more information, please visit www.hkcgi.org.hk.

