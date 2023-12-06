SINGAPORE, Dec. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Celebrating and embracing the spirit of progress and excellence, the International Innovation Awards (IIA) 2023 proudly honors 34 remarkable innovations that redefine industries and elevate the human experience on a global scale. As one of the pillars of the Innovation Revolution movement spearheaded by regional NGO Enterprise Asia since 2017, the award recognition program, which aims to create an innovation ecosystem for enterprises, is held annually to recognize outstanding innovations across the globe. This year marks the 7th edition of the awards which took place in Taipei, Taiwan.

The International Innovation Awards 2023 Honors 34 Remarkable Sustainable Innovations For Future Enterprises

This year's winning innovations epitomize the core tenets of sustainable progress, steering towards accelerated growth, heightened efficiency, and inclusive practices. In perfect alignment with the IIA's mission, these innovations epitomize the ethos of fostering a global stage for businesses. They exemplify solutions that not only redefine industries but also serve as gateways to a more sustainable and promising future. Each winning innovation serves as a clarion call, encouraging organizations worldwide to persist in their investment in innovation for a future built on sustainability and progress.

The awards drew an exceptional mix of submissions across 20 countries and markets such as Hong Kong, Malaysia, the Philippines, Singapore, Sri Lanka, Taiwan, Thailand, and the United Arab Emirates and United States of America, just to name a few. 34 innovations were selected and crowned winners from over 200 applications through a rigorous evaluation process by a jury of prominent judges across three categories: Product, Service & Solution, and Organization & Culture.

"The Fourth Industrial Revolution represents a seismic shift, an era where digital technologies, artificial intelligence, and automation are transforming the way we live, work, and interact. It is a time of unprecedented opportunities and challenges, and it is in this crucible of change that self-reflection becomes a guiding light. As we stand on the precipice of this revolution, we must strive for a society where innovation is synonymous with equity, sustainability, and ethical growth. The businesses that thrive will be those that recognize that self-reflection, driven by a moral compass, is the rudder guiding them through the uncharted waters of technological change." Richard Tsang, President of Enterprise Asia, stated in his welcome address.

Among the notable recipients of the highly coveted 'InnoCube' under the Product Category include Micron Technology, Inc.'s 'Micron 6500 ION Data Center SSD', which solves the issue of scaling AI in the data center by delivering more performance while consuming 20% less power than previous 30 terabyte drives on the market, and Medidata Solutions International Asia Pacific Pte. Ltd.'s 'Rave Companion', which simplifies and accelerates data transfers for clinical trial sites into Rave EDC.

For the Service & Solution Category, the New Taipei City Government, Information Management Center was awarded for 'NewTaiPay (New Taipei Mobile Payment App)', which is an incentive mechanism to distribute New Taipei Dollars to encourage municipal interaction that aligns with achieving the net-zero carbon emissions goal, and the United Arab Emirates' Ministry of Health and Prevention with its 'Customer Happiness Department', which is the country's first federal User Experience (UX) Lab on its premises that engage customers in digital services development.

Far Eastern Big City Shopping Malls Co., Ltd claimed the accolade under the Organization & Culture Category with 'Development X Health X Impact: Big City makes the happy workplace', which comprehensively improves the work experience of its employees and achieves the goal of corporate talent sustainability. Krungsri Finnovate Company Limited also emerged as a winner under the Organization & Culture Category with 'Krungsri Finnovate's Impact in Sustainable Startup Growth', which is Thailand's first startup fund allowing individual investments with a substantial fund size of 3 billion Thai Baht.

Prior to the awards ceremony, the International Innovation Summit (IIS) 2023 was held during the day and officiated by Amy Ho, Commissioner of the Economic Development Department of the New Taipei City Government. Themed "Sustainable Innovation For Future Enterprises", the Summit is a transformative program featuring industry leaders from around the world and provides a platform to not only inspire but catalyze action towards sustainable transformation.

Over 300 innovation experts, industry leaders, and policymakers across the globe gathered at the summit to share and exchange the latest insights to reimagine business models, products, and services to create sustainable growth for organizations as well as a positive impact on society and the planet.

At the Summit's opening, Enterprise Asia Vice Chairman William Ng expressed that "Innovation, at its core, is a testament to human ingenuity. Yet, in our pursuit of excellence, we must not lose sight of the profound impact our choices have on the world around us. The ecological footprint of innovation cannot be an afterthought; it must be an integral part of the innovation process itself. The theme of the summit serves as a clarion call for collective action. It challenges us to reimagine the very fabric of innovation, intertwining it with the principles of sustainability that are not only vital to the health of our planet but also fundamental to the longevity and success of enterprises that shape our global landscape."

The Summit's speakers included Agnès Pondaven, CEO of Qualibri Consulting and Climate Fresk Coordinator in Taiwan; Dr. Will Zhao, Professor at the University of Waterloo and Director of G Social Lab (Canada); Jakkris Tangkuampien, Corporate Innovation Coach at Ekipa Consultancy and Former Thailand Lead Innovation Practitioner at Pruksa Holding, Roche and ExxonMobil; Jane W. Wang, Global Leadership Coach & Transformational Coach, Facilitator of Intercultural Competence & DEI, and Activist for Degrowth & Well-Being Economies.

The International Innovation Awards and International Innovation Summit are supported by the International Chamber of Commerce - Philippines, Kuala Lumpur Malay Chamber of Commerce, Malaysian Alliance of Corporate Directors, Malaysia Entrepreneurs' Development Association, Myanmar Business Executives Association, National Institute of Entrepreneurship and Innovation, Singapore-Thai Chamber Of Commerce, The Philippine Retailers Association (PRA), VietCham Singapore, and CITA. PR Newswire is the Official News Release Distribution Partner while the media partners are Bangkok Post, BusinessWorld, Commercial Times, Dailywire.asia, Hong Kong Economic Times, and SME Magazine.

FULL RECIPIENT LIST OF THE INTERNATIONAL INNOVATION AWARDS 202 3

PRODUCT CATEGORY COMPANY WINNING INNOVATION COUNTRY/ MARKET EXCELLENCE OPTOELECTRONICS INC. EOI UNIFLEX SERIES AS PIONEER INNOVATIVE AUTOMOTIVE LIGHT SOURCE TAIWAN HETTIGODA INDUSTRIES PRIVATE LIMITED SIDDHALEPA LIV-PRO SRI LANKA MEDIDATA SOLUTIONS INTERNATIONAL ASIA PACIFIC PTE. LTD. RAVE COMPANION SINGAPORE MEGA INTERNATIONAL COMMERCIAL BANK STM (SMART TELLER MACHINE) TAIWAN MICRON TECHNOLOGY, INC. MICRON 6500 ION DATA CENTER SSD UNITED STATES OF AMERICA PARAGON TRADING ASIA LIMITED PHENOMENAL BEWATER HONG KONG SB TAPE GROUP SDN BHD SB BIO TAPE MALAYSIA SHIN KONG LIFE INSURANCE CO., LTD. IIA TAIWAN SYSTEX SOFTWARE & SERVICE CORPORATION JIN KUANG TAIWAN

SERVICE & SOLUTION CATEGORY COMPANY WINNING INNOVATION COUNTRY/ MARKET BANK SINOPAC DAWHO DIGITAL ACCOUNT-VIP DIGITAL ACCOUNT FOR NEW GENERATION TAIWAN CAPITAL SECURITIES CORPORATION CAPITAL PAY & HAPPY TRADE TAIWAN CATHAY LIFE INSURANCE COMPANY, LTD. CATHAY LIFE INSURANCE APP TAIWAN CROWN MACHINERY COMPANY LIMITED SMART MACHINE TAIWAN ELECTRICITY GENERATING AUTHORITY OF THAILAND ENZY PLATFORM THAILAND GLOBAL MALL CO., LTD. GLOBAL MALL APP: YOUR SMART SHOPPING ASSISTANT TAIWAN GRAND OCEAN LOGISTICS CO., LTD. GOL-E TRACKING TAIWAN KRUNGTHAI BANK PCL. KRUNGTHAI BANK'S WE CARE PROGRAM THAILAND MINISTRY OF HEALTH AND PREVENTION CUSTOMER HAPPINESS DEPARTMENT UNITED ARAB EMIRATES NEW TAIPEI CITY GOVERNMENT, INFORMATION MANAGEMENT CENTER NEWTAIPAY (NEW TAIPEI MOBILE PAYMENT APP) TAIWAN OMOO COMPANY LIMITED OMOO THAILAND PACIFIC SOGO DEPARTMENT STORES CO., LTD. CREATE A ONE-STOP GREEN SHOPPING PLATFORM FOR CUSTOMERS TAIWAN PAN FOOD CO., LTD. SERVICE PAN FOOD THAILAND THAILAND PI MOBILE TECHNOLOGY INC. PI MOBILE WALLET X PAYLATER : TRANSFORMING TAIWAN'S PAYMENT LANDSCAPE TAIWAN RHENUS LOGISTICS CREATING SHARED VALUE THROUGH RHENUS INNOVATION HUB HONG KONG RIZAL COMMERCIAL BANKING CORPORATION RCBC DISKARTECHPRENEUR THE PHILIPPINES SHIN KONG LIFE INSURANCE CO., LTD. DUAL-TRACK INNOVATIVE AI SERVICES "XIAOXIN" TAIWAN SHIN KONG LIFE INSURANCE CO., LTD. VIP TAIWAN WINCOMM CORPORATION AI-BASED ENDOSCOPY SYSTEMS TAIWAN YUNGCHING REALTY GROUP REAL ESTATE AGENT JOINT SALE PLATFORM TAIWAN

ORGANIZATION & CULTURE CATEGORY COMPANY WINNING INNOVATION COUNTRY/ MARKET CATHAY FINANCIAL HOLDINGS CO., LTD. BRAND INNOVATION IN FINTECH, THE DIGITAL TRANSFORMATION OF CATHAY TAIWAN FAR EASTERN BIG CITY SHOPPING MALLS CO., LTD DEVELOPMENT X HEALTH X IMPACT: BIG CITY MAKES THE HAPPY WORKPLACE TAIWAN KRUNGSRI FINNOVATE COMPANY LIMITED KRUNGSRI FINNOVATE'S IMPACT IN SUSTAINABLE STARTUP GROWTH THAILAND SHIN KONG LIFE INSURANCE CO., LTD. ERA TAIWAN SMILEFOKUS (THAILAND) LIMITED SMILECULTURE: CORPORATE CULTURE APPLICATION THAILAND

About Enterprise Asia

Enterprise Asia is a non-governmental organization in the pursuit of creating an Asia that is rich in entrepreneurship as an engine towards sustainable and progressive economic and social development. Please visit https://www.enterpriseasia.org/ for more information.

About the International Innovation Awards

The International Innovation Awards (IIA) is an annual recognition program that recognizes outstanding innovations, and in the process, encourages organizations to continue investing in innovations. For more information, visit www.innovationaward.org .

About the International Innovation Summit

The International Innovation Summit (IIS) is an annual summit that provides a global platform power-packed with the latest innovation insights and networking opportunities for an elite community of C-level executives, entrepreneurs, and thought leaders who are charged with driving innovation and growth in their respective organizations. For more information, visit www.innosummit.org .

