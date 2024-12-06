KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia, Dec. 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- As technology advances at an unprecedented pace with AI at the forefront of it, a crucial question emerges: How can humans and AI coexist harmoniously while upholding principles of integrity and ethics?

Themed 'Fostering Integrity in Business Innovation', the 8th International Innovation Awards (IIA) aimed to answer this crucial question. Held at W Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, on 29 November 2024, the event honored 51 groundbreaking innovations, inspiring a future where innovation and ethics go hand-in-hand.

The International Innovation Awards (IIA) 2024 Confers the InnoCube to 51 Outstanding Innovations

Since 2017, Enterprise Asia's Innovation Revolution movement has been driving innovation across the region. The International Innovation Awards (IIA), a key pillar of this movement, recognizes outstanding innovations, and in the process, encourages organizations to continue investing in innovation. This year's event brought together innovators from various countries across the globe.

The IIA 2024 began with a riveting welcome address from Enterprise Asia's Vice Chairman, Datuk William Ng. "Innovation without integrity risks eroding trust, while integrity without innovation risks stagnation. But when paired together, they have the power to create meaningful, sustainable advancements that benefit not just businesses but society as a whole," he said, highlighting the significance of integrating ethics and accountability when innovating to shape a better future for all.

The awards program garnered submissions from a global pool of participants, hailing from over 19 countries and regions such as mainland China, Hong Kong, Indonesia, Malaysia, Philippines, Singapore, Taiwan, Thailand, the United Arab Emirates, the United Kingdom, the United States and Vietnam, just to name a few. A rigorous selection process, involving a distinguished panel of judges, narrowed down over 200 applications across three categories: Product, Service & Solution, and Organization & Culture.

Organizations recognized with the coveted 'InnoCube' award in the Product Category include Sinox Company Ltd. from Taiwan for its Sinox Locking Kickstand, an intelligent e-bike security solution; One Venture Co.,Ltd. from Thailand for the Happy Noz : Organic Runny Nose Relief Patch; and Dow Inc. from China for Dowsil™ 650+ Protective Peelable Coating.

Winners under the Service & Solution category consist of corporations such as DEWA from the United Arab Emirates for its Albunya Alraqameya Enterprise Architecture initiative; the United Kingdom's PwC (PricewaterhouseCoopers International Limited) for PwC's Next Generation Audit Data Capabilities: Acquisition Hub And Data Pro; and Ace Edulink Co., Ltd. from Taiwan for the ACE Teaching Plus app, which allows teachers to deliver lessons seamlessly and efficiently on one shared app.

Winners under the Organization & Culture category include Thai Smile Bus Co., Ltd. from Thailand with its 'We Can Make The World Better Together' initiative, which ensures a customer-centric approach; Taiwan's Far Eastern Big City Shopping Malls Co., Ltd. and its 'Big City: Art and Health Culture Hub'; and AIA Bhd.'s 'Agility Unleashed: Transforming Culture at Scale in AIA Malaysia'.

A pre-event to the awards ceremony, the International Innovation Summit (IIS) 2024 took place earlier in the day. Themed 'Humanizing AI in Business', the summit explored how AI can be harnessed to create more meaningful, human-centered business practices. The Secretary General of the Ministry of Digital Malaysia, YBhg. Mr. Fabian Bigar, kicked off the summit with a thought-provoking keynote address on how AI can improve customer experiences and promote responsible business practices. He also announced the establishment of the National AI Office (NAIO) by the Government of Malaysia, set to launch in December 2024. The NAIO will develop AI policy, foster AI innovation, and drive research into next-generation AI technologies.

Other speakers at the summit included Jakkris Tangkuampien, Corporate Innovation Coach of Ekipa Consultancy; Datuk (Dr) Nora Manaf, Former Group Chief Human Capital Officer of Maybank; Makoto Shibata, Head of FINOLAB and Chief Community Officer; and Dr. Maria Singson, IBM's Vice President of APAC Technology & Customer Success.

Supporting partners of the International Innovation Summit (IIS) and International Innovation Awards (IIA) 2024 are the Canadian Chamber of Commerce in Malaysia; CCI France Malaysia; Kuala Lumpur Malay Chamber of Commerce; Malaysian Alliance of Corporate Directors; Myanmar Business Executives Association; Malaysian-Thai Chamber of Commerce; National Institute of Entrepreneurship and Innovation; Small and Medium Enterprises Association; Singapore-Thai Chamber of Commerce; and Strategic Public Relations Group. PR Newswire is the Official News Release Distribution Partner, while the Media Partners include Bangkok Post, Business World,Commercial Times, Dailywire.asia, Hong Kong Economic Times, and SME Magazine. Lastly, Unilever Malaysia is the Door Gift Sponsor.

FULL RECIPIENT LIST OF THE INTERNATIONAL INNOVATION AWARDS (IIA) 2024

PRODUCT CATEGORY COMPANY WINNING INNOVATION COUNTRY/ REGION BANK SINOPAC DACARD APP TAIWAN BINUS UNIVERSITY, INDONESIA GALAXION - AUTOMATED GRADING SYSTEM FOR DATABASE COURSES INDONESIA BRIM BIOTECHNOLOGY, INC. BRM421, AN INNOVATIVE REGENERATIVE PEPTIDE FOR DRY EYE DISEASE TAIWAN CATHAY FINANCIAL HOLDINGS CO., LTD. CAAS (CATHAY AS A SERVICE) TAIWAN CHUBB LIFE ASSURANCE PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED 678 STEP SAVING THAILAND DOW INC. DOWSIL™ 650+ PROTECTIVE PEELABLE COATING MAINLAND CHINA GENEUS GENETICS CO., LTD. GENEUS DNA THAILAND GREENYN BIOTECHNOLOGY CO., LTD. ANTROMAX TAIWAN GREENYN BIOTECHNOLOGY CO., LTD. CRASSOCEPHALUM RABENS (CR) EXTRACT TAIWAN GREENYN BIOTECHNOLOGY CO., LTD. MCIRBP™-19 TAIWAN MILOTT LABORATORIES CO., LTD. SMART INTELLIGENT HYBRID SUNSCREEN SPF50+ PA++++ THAILAND ONE VENTURE CO.,LTD. HAPPY NOZ : ORGANIC RUNNY NOSE RELIEF PATCH THAILAND PET PROTECT CO., LTD. KASTY EXTREME TOFU CAT LITTER THAILAND PET PROTECT FOOD CO., LTD. KANIVA WET FOOD WITH VITAMIN BALLS THAILAND PT PEGADAIAN GOLD BACK STABLECOIN GIDR INDONESIA PWC (PRICEWATERHOUSECOOPERS INTERNATIONAL LIMITED) PWC'S NEXT GENERATION AUDIT: PREDICTIVE ANALYTICS UNITED KINGDOM SINOX COMPANY LTD. SINOX LOCKING KICKSTAND TAIWAN SINOX COMPANY LTD. TABLET LOCKS RL0913 (PCR 70% GREEN PRODUCTS) TAIWAN T-GLOBAL TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD. ALSIC TAIWAN THAI HERBAL HONGTHAI CO.,LTD. HERBAL INHALANT HONGTHAI BRAND THAILAND

SERVICE & SOLUTION CATEGORY COMPANY WINNING INNOVATION COUNTRY/ REGION ACE EDULINK CO., LTD. ACE MANAGER TAIWAN ACE EDULINK CO., LTD. ACE TEACHING PLUS TAIWAN ARTISTIC BIOMEDICAL LIMITED COMPANY BRANDED DENTAL CARE & SUPPLY CHAIN INTEGRATION TAIWAN BANK SINOPAC BEE POINTS PLATFORM TAIWAN BANK SINOPAC MOBILE BANKING APP TAIWAN CATHAY LIFE INSURANCE CO., LTD. FITBACK TAIWAN CITIC TELECOM CPC AI DATABANK SINGAPORE DEWA ALBUNYA ALRAQAMEYA ENTERPRISE ARCHITECTURE UNITED ARAB EMIRATES DEWA AUTOMATION MECHANISM BETWEEN METER DATA MANAGEMENT SYSTEM AND HEAD END SYSTEM UNITED ARAB EMIRATES DHANARAK ASSET DEVELOPMENT CO., LTD. GovComplex THAILAND DUBAI COURTS EFSAH UNITED ARAB EMIRATES ELECTRICITY GENERATING AUTHORITY OF THAILAND EleXA THAILAND GLOBAL MALL CO., LTD. GLOBAL MALL EMPOWERING STORES WITH DIGITAL SERVICES TAIWAN INFORMATION MANAGEMENT CENTER, NEW TAIPEI CITY GOVERNMENT NEW TAIPEI CITY GOVERNMENT PUBLIC VENUE RENTAL SYSTEM TAIWAN KGI LIFE INSURANCE CO., LTD. KGIL APP TAIWAN KRUNGTHAI BANK PCL KRUNGTHAI GREEN & ESG-LINKED FINANCIAL SOLUTIONS THAILAND KRUNGTHAI-AXA LIFE INSURANCE EMMA BY AXA THAILAND MEDIDATA SOLUTIONS INTERNATIONAL ASIA PACIFIC PTE. LTD. CLINICAL DATA STUDIO SINGAPORE MINDCHAMPS MINDCHAMPS PATENTED EDUCATION METHODOLOGY SINGAPORE PCA LIFE ASSURANCE CO., LTD. COMMAND CENTER IN PRUDENTIAL TAIWAN TAIWAN PWC (PRICEWATERHOUSECOOPERS INTERNATIONAL LIMITED) PWC'S NEXT GENERATION AUDIT DATA CAPABILITIES: ACQUISITION HUB AND DATA PRO UNITED KINGDOM SHIN KONG LIFE INSURANCE CO., LTD. G.P.S (GREEN POLICY-ANALYZER SYSTEM) TAIWAN THAI SMILE BUS CO., LTD. EV BUS AND BOAT MASS TRANSPORTATION THAILAND THE ZOOLOGICAL PARK ORGANIZATION OF THAILAND "ZOODIO" INNOVATION LIVE STREAMING PLATFORM THAILAND UNIQUE IDENTIFICATION AUTHORITY OF INDIA FACE AUTHENTICATION INDIA YUNG CHING REALTY GROUP I ASSISTANT TAIWAN

ORGANIZATION & CULTURE CATEGORY COMPANY WINNING INNOVATION COUNTRY/ REGION AIA BHD. AGILITY UNLEASHED: TRANSFORMING CULTURE AT SCALE IN AIA MALAYSIA MALAYSIA COSDENT COMPANY LIMITED COSDENT SMILE DESIGN THAILAND FAR EASTERN BIG CITY SHOPPING MALLS CO., LTD. BIG CITY: ART AND HEALTH CULTURE HUB TAIWAN KFU COMPANY LIMITED SUPER 60 PROJECT THAILAND THAI SMILE BUS CO., LTD. WE CAN MAKE THE WORLD BETTER TOGETHER THAILAND

About Enterprise Asia

Enterprise Asia is a non-governmental organization in the pursuit of creating an Asia that is rich in entrepreneurship as an engine towards sustainable and progressive economic and social development. Please visit https://www.enterpriseasia.org/ for more information.

About the International Innovation Awards

The International Innovation Awards (IIA) is an annual recognition program that recognizes outstanding innovations, and in the process, encourages organizations to continue investing in innovations. For more information, visit www.innovationaward.org .

About the International Innovation Summit

The International Innovation Summit (IIS) is an annual summit that provides a global platform power-packed with the latest innovation insights and networking opportunities for an elite community of C-level executives, entrepreneurs, and thought leaders who are charged with driving innovation and growth in their respective organizations. For more information, visit www.innosummit.org .

