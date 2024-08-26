The largest Check-in Spectacular Digital shines at Hong Kong International Airport, bringing a dynamic impact to the air passengers around the globe

HONG KONG, Aug. 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- JCDecaux Transport, the leading Out-of-Home (OOH) media company in Hong Kong, proudly introduces the largest Spectacular Digital display at Hong Kong International Airport (HKIA), offering a dynamic impact to air passengers around the globe.

This new installation ensures a lasting impression from the start to the end of the passenger journey, positioning HKIA advertising as a key connection point for brands and uniquely receptive audiences. The Spectacular Digital features the largest LED screen in the Check-in Hall, delivering unrivalled impact through its sheer size, elevated position, and vibrant use of colour. Powered by state-of-the-art technology, brands can enjoy maximum flexibility in activating campaigns and scheduling targeted, relevant content to drive engagement.

Mr. Alby Tsang, Head of Retail & Advertising, Airport Authority Hong Kong, said, "We are delighted to partner with JCDecaux Transport to bring the largest Spectacular Digital display to the Check-in Hall and continue in our digital transformation journey. With its gigantic and iconic screen, the Check-in Spectacular Digital creates a perfect environment for brands to connect with highly receptive travellers."

Ms. Shirley Chan, Managing Director of JCDecaux Transport Hong Kong & Macau, stated, "We are proud to have Martell as our first advertiser to showcase their campaign with the Check-in Spectacular Digital, making HKIA an ideal platform for high-end brands to tell their stories and showcase their campaigns to air passengers around the world. We believe that a unique and mega digital product offering in HKIA advertising ensures every brand message finds its perfect place for optimal engagement."

About JCDecaux Transport

JCDecaux Transport, the main subsidiary of the JCDecaux Group – the world's leading outdoor advertising company – has been at the forefront of Hong Kong's outdoor media market since its establishment in 1976. As the No. 1 outdoor media company in Hong Kong, JCDecaux Transport has managed the advertising sales concessions for Hong Kong International Airport since its opening. The company currently also operates the advertising concessions for MTR*, Airport Express, Macau International Airport, and Pacific Place Passages.

*MTR advertising refers to advertising exclusively operated by JCDecaux Transport, including Island Line, South Island Line, Tsuen Wan Line, Kwun Tong Line, Tung Chung Line, Tseung Kwan O Line, Disneyland Resort Line and Airport Express

