The main structure of the Green Intelligence Zero Carbon Warehouse of State Grid Xuzhou Power Supply Company was successfully capped

XUZHOU, China, Nov. 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Recently, the main structure of the Green Smart Zero Carbon Warehouse invested by the industrial unit of the State Grid Xuzhou Power Supply Company has been successfully capped, marking the phased progress of this innovative project. As the first green and intelligent warehouse in the province, the project is of great significance in improving the material management efficiency of industrial units in the province and reducing the cost of use.

Previously, the industrial unit of Xinyi Company, a subsidiary of State Grid Xuzhou Power Supply Company, did not build its own warehouse, and the materials needed for production and operation were mainly stored in rented shared warehouses, which led to unsatisfactory management costs and efficiency. In response to the work requirements of the provincial company to create a green modern supply chain, the industrial unit of Xinyi Company selected the site and built a green intelligent warehouse in early May this year to benchmark the construction standard of "two-star green building", aiming to achieve green, intelligent and zero-carbon warehouse management.

The main body of the warehouse adopts a steel structure grid, and the construction scale is large, including 2,500 square meters of indoor yard and 5,500 square meters of outdoor yard. A 0.3 MW distributed photovoltaic system was built on the roof and equipped with 233 kilowatt-hours of energy storage equipment. The overall electricity consumption is managed by the integrated micro-grid control system of optical storage, and adopts the mode of "spontaneous self-use, residual electricity Internet access" to achieve the goal of green zero carbon.

In addition, the warehouse is also equipped with a rainwater recycling system, including 52 cubic meters of cisterns and 21 cubic meters of clear water. After the rainwater collection confluence is purified, it is connected to the bathroom and the flower bed in the storage area, which can meet the needs of daily life and green irrigation.

At the same time, the warehouse is equipped with an advanced intelligent material management system. Through rich visual monitoring, robot handling, process automation and other application scenarios, the integrated management of vehicle scanning and warehousing, material stacking area confirmation and out-of-warehouse scanning is realized.

