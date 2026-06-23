"The Moroccan Caftan: A Living National Heritage" Opens during 2026 Silk Road Week at China National Silk Museum

HANGZHOU, China, June 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- A vibrant celebration of North African heritage debuts at the China National Silk Museum on June 24, as The Moroccan Caftan: A Living National Heritage makes its grand debut. Jointly supported by the Moroccan Ministry of Culture and the Moroccan Embassy in China, the exhibition marks the most comprehensive showcase of Moroccan sartorial art ever presented in China and will run to the public through September 23, 2026, spanning both the Textile Conservation Gallery and the Brocade Cafe Gallery.

The Moroccan Caftan: A Living National Heritage Opens at China National Silk Museum (PRNewsfoto/China National Silk Museum)

Situated at the crossroads of Africa, the Arab world and Europe, Morocco has long been a melting pot of civilizations, nurturing a remarkably rich and diverse sartorial heritage. At the heart of this tradition lies the caftan, a ceremonial garment that embodies not only social etiquette and collective memory but also generations of exquisite craftsmanship, including weaving, embroidery, braiding and beadwork. In 2025, "The Caftan: Art, Tradition, and Craftsmanship" was inscribed on UNESCO's Representative List of the Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity, consolidating its status as a global cultural treasure.

The exhibition is structured around the theme of "Heritage and Innovation," guiding visitors through five thematic sections: Ritual and Craftsmanship, Regional Styles and Diversity, Accessories and Splendor, Legacy and Reinvention, and Weddings and Celebrations. These sections trace the evolution of traditional Moroccan dress while illustrating the aesthetic sensibilities, social customs, and cultural identities embedded in each garment. The display features a stunning array of traditional caftans and accompanying accessories sourced from Fez, Rabat, Tetouan, Oujda and other historic regions, complemented by archival photographs, multimedia installations and hands-on craft demonstrations.

Special attention is given to the intricate techniques behind caftan making — from lace and laâqad to silk braiding, tnbat and the renowned sfifa (a form of decorative metallic braid). It showcases diverse regional embroidery styles, revealing the distinctive handiwork passed down through generations of Moroccan artisans. Special focus is placed on Morocco's luxurious bridal traditions, presenting wedding caftans and takchita (layered wedding gowns) that reflect the deep connections between dress, life-cycle rituals, family heritage and communal identity.

As a signature exhibition of the 2026 Silk Road Week's Guest Country of Honor, this exhibition not only offers Chinese audiences a rare glimpse into North African textile culture but also builds a new platform for dialogue between China and Morocco in cultural heritage preservation and museum cooperation. Through the universal language of dress, the exhibition celebrates the enduring values of cross-cultural exchange and mutual appreciation — reminding us that, across time and geography, the threads of tradition continue to weave bonds between civilizations.

SOURCE China National Silk Museum