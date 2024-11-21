The "Navigator" unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV): Flying out a new picture for power grid operations

XUZHOU, China, Nov. 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- At the Tuolan 110-kilovolt transmission line project site in Xuzhou, Jiangsu Province, the "Navigator" unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) is pioneering a new era in safety and efficiency for power grid operations. Operated by the Xuzhou Power Transmission and Transformation Company of the State Grid Xuzhou Power Supply Company, this cutting-edge UAV is conducting comprehensive monitoring of high-altitude tasks, such as iron tower erection and conductor stringing. Its debut has already led to eight real-time safety reminders, ensuring compliance with operational standards.

A First in the State Grid System

The "Navigator" UAV is the State Grid's first UAV designed specifically for safety control during the construction of substations and transmission lines. Equipped with power-specific airborne chips and customized algorithms, the UAV can autonomously track and identify non-compliant operations.

Its features include:

Intelligent Violation Detection: Automatic identification, analysis, and resolution of safety breaches.

Automatic identification, analysis, and resolution of safety breaches. Task Automation: Integrated with an intelligent flight operation system for automated task planning and inspections.

Integrated with an intelligent flight operation system for automated task planning and inspections. High-Tech Monitoring: High-definition cameras and loudhailers enable clear violation capture and instant corrective actions.

This innovative UAV achieves cost-effective, high-quality, and efficient safety management at construction sites, reinforcing the company's commitment to digital transformation in the energy sector.

A Journey of Innovation and Excellence

The development of the "Navigator" UAV exemplifies the State Grid Xuzhou Power Supply Company's dedication to technological innovation. Since venturing into UAV development in 2019, the company has tackled challenges such as limited expertise, technical barriers, and funding constraints. Through relentless efforts, it launched the first-generation "Navigator" power inspection UAV in June 2019.

From initial concept to the fifth-generation model, the UAV has undergone continuous improvement, supported by collaborations with experts and extensive field testing. The result is a robust suite of intelligent UAVs, complemented by a full industrial chain encompassing research, manufacturing, sales, and after-sales service.

Impact and Achievements

With a team of over 30 UAV inspection specialists, the State Grid Xuzhou Power Supply Company has leveraged the "Navigator" UAVs to inspect more than 40,000 transmission line towers and over 10,000 kilometers of distribution network lines. These efforts are setting new benchmarks for operational excellence and safety in the power grid sector.

The "Navigator" UAV stands as a testament to the power of innovation in addressing critical challenges and driving the high-quality development of the energy industry.

SOURCE State Grid Xuzhou Power Supply Company