The New Preferred Smart Hybrid E9 Premium Launches in Hong Kong, Crowning a New King of Luxury MPV

HONG KONG, June 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- On June 20, GAC unveiled the right-hand-drive flagship MPV, E9 Premium, at the Hong Kong Auto Expo. Priced at HK$569,000 (early-bird) and limited to 100 units, it is Hong Kong's first right-hand-drive plug-in hybrid luxury MPV. Running on electricity, hybrid, or petrol, it eliminates range anxiety and elevates luxury—precisely meeting family and business needs to claim its title as the new "King of Hong Kong's Luxury Cars."

Since its debut, the E9 has led the new energy PHEV segment. The upgraded model is deeply adapted to Hong Kong's roads and habits. Its "Lion-like" front facia grille 2.0 features ten chrome bars evoking a lion's mane, complemented by new colors: Bladed White, Obsidian Black, and the luxurious new Jade Grey exterior. Inside, three cabin themes unite with Swan Wing cockpit and versatile aviation Seat, making every entry feels like a ceremony.

Comfort reaches a new level. Front seats gain a 6-point massage and electric leg rests, while second-row dual zero-gravity SPA seats offer 16-point massage and dual-speaker headrests—one touch for ultimate relaxation. A 540° sound insulation package with 140 damping components and 270° double-layer acoustic glass creates library-level quietness. SDC electromagnetic suspension absorbs road shocks, ensuring poise on narrow Hong Kong streets or cross-border highways.

The smart plug-in hybrid erases range anxiety, making it the preferred choice for Hong Kong–mainland commutes and getaways. The cabin features a 14.6-inch central screen and 15.6-inch electric roof screen, forming a five-display smart space. A Snapdragon 8155P chip powers ADiGO 6.0 with four-zone voice control, Spotify, and 3D navigation. Standard L2 intelligent driving and advanced smart parking handle complex urban terrain with ease.

Safety runs deep in GAC's core. The cage body uses 81.7% high-strength steel. GAC's magazine battery exceeds national standards to ensure no fire or explosion, while 360° airbags and a segment-exclusive rear window airbag build an all-round mobile fortress.

By redefining the luxury car with a new preferred smart hybrid solution, the E9 Premium ushers in a new era for Hong Kong's new energy flagship MPV—as its undisputed king.

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SOURCE GAC