The Philippines: A New Growth Opportunity in Southeast Asia

For many Filipino consumers, MIXUE is still a relatively new name. Globally, however, it has grown into one of the world's largest freshly prepared beverage brands by store count, with nearly 60,000 stores worldwide and more than 5,000 stores outside China. Southeast Asia has become a core region in the brand's global expansion.

However, what has truly driven MIXUE's sustained growth is not simply its store count, but the integrated business and operational capabilities it has built over many years. Over the years, MIXUE has developed an integrated operating system covering product research and development, raw material supply, intelligent manufacturing, warehousing and logistics, cold-chain distribution, digital operations, and standardized store management. From core ingredients to end stores, and from manufacturing to supply chain management, every stage is continuously optimized around quality, efficiency, and standards. This system not only ensures product consistency but also enables MIXUE to continuously serve consumers worldwide and support stable operations on a large scale.

For the freshly prepared beverage industry, an individual beverage can be imitated and a store format can be replicated. However, building a mature supply chain system and the management capabilities required to support the stable, long-term operation of tens of thousands of stores worldwide takes years of sustained investment. This is MIXUE's true core competitiveness.

Beyond its industrial capabilities, standardized operations are equally fundamental to MIXUE's long-term success. The company maintains consistent standards across product quality, food safety, store design, and customer service while continuously driving product innovation to enhance the overall consumer experience.

At the same time, the Snow King character has become a key part of MIXUE's brand identity. Through its youthful, approachable, and energetic image, Snow King builds emotional connections with consumers across different countries and regions, strengthening the brand's international communication and appeal.

More importantly, this development model has already been thoroughly validated across Southeast Asia.

In recent years, MIXUE has established a mature regional operating system in Indonesia, achieved large-scale expansion in Vietnam, and continuously strengthened its supply chain and operational capabilities in Malaysia. Although each country presents different market conditions, they have followed a similar growth path: increasing brand awareness, continuous supply chain improvement, stronger local teams, greater operational efficiency, and ultimately the development of a stable and sustainable business ecosystem. This demonstrates not only the sustainability of MIXUE's business model but also the ability of its Southeast Asian markets to share supply chain resources, operational expertise, and management experience, creating greater regional synergy and efficiency.

A truly international consumer brand creates value beyond selling products.

As MIXUE continues to expand, it creates local employment opportunities, develops local talent, and supports the growth of related upstream and downstream industries, including logistics and transportation, warehousing and distribution, store construction, and equipment maintenance—creating lasting value for the local business ecosystem. Across several Southeast Asian markets, the brand actively participates in corporate social responsibility initiatives, including community programs, educational support, and disaster relief. For example, during the floods in Thailand, MIXUE worked with its partners to donate disaster-relief supplies; in Indonesia, it continues to participate in community programs and youth employment support; and in Vietnam, it actively carries out campus and community outreach activities. For MIXUE, business development and social responsibility go hand in hand. A brand committed to long-term development must not only create commercial value but also continue giving back to the communities where it operates and grow together with local communities.

Today, as Southeast Asia attracts increasing attention from international brands, MIXUE stands out not only for the scale of its global presence, but also for its mature value-chain capabilities, supply chain capabilities, standardized operating capabilities, and a development system validated across multiple markets. These capabilities constitute the most important long-term competitive strengths of an international consumer brand.

The Philippines: The Next Chapter of Growth Begins Here

The Philippines remains one of Southeast Asia's most promising markets for freshly made beverages, offering significant opportunities for long-term growth.

For MIXUE, the Philippines is not a market waiting to be tested—it is an important part of the company's Southeast Asian regional strategy. The development of its markets in Indonesia, Vietnam, and Malaysia has already demonstrated that a brand's lasting success does not come from short-term expansion, but from long-term investment, a mature supply chain system, and the ability to create lasting value.

Looking ahead, MIXUE will continue to bring the integrated business capabilities, operational experience, and brand-building expertise it has accumulated across Southeast Asia to the Philippines. By growing together with local consumers, business partners, and wider Philippine society, MIXUE aims to create more employment opportunities, expand opportunities for business cooperation, and deliver lasting social value to the Philippines.

The Philippines has a promising future, and so does MIXUE's development in the country. This represents more than an international brand continuing to deepen its presence in a vibrant new market—it also marks the beginning of a new chapter in the Philippines for a development model that has already been validated across Southeast Asia.

SOURCE MIXUE