THE RITZ-CARLTON, BALI APPOINTS GO KONDO AS GENERAL MANAGER

An award-winning beachfront resort in Nusa Dua, welcome its new general manager.

DENPASAR, Indonesia, June 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Ritz-Carlton, Bali is pleased to welcome Go Kondo as the resort's new General Manager. With over 25 years of extensive experience in luxury hospitality spanning across Asia Pacific, Middle East and Europe, Go Kondo brings a wealth of knowledge and global experience to lead the Ladies and Gentlemen of The Ritz-Carlton, Bali.

His career began as a management trainee, where he quickly found his niche in Food and Beverage operations. With dedication and leadership, he progressed through several key positions at luxury properties in Asia Pacific.

Having previously served as the General Manager of W Osaka, Go has opened the first W brand in Japan successfully and has received numerous prestige awards, including the Travel+Leisure Awards 2023 for "Best City Hotel" and "Best General Manager", The World Luxury Hotel Awards 2023 for "Best Luxury Lifestyle Hotel Global", "Best Luxury Hotel Japan" and "Best Architectural Design East Asia" and many more. In addition to his day-to-day responsibilities as General Manager, Go chaired the Marriott Business Council for Japan and Guam.

Go is also not new to The Ritz-Carlton brand as he opened The Ritz-Carlton, Kyoto and Doha, and served for Osaka and Bali.

"It is pleasure to be back to The Ritz-Carlton brand and Bali where I served as Hotel Manager seven years ago. I really look forward to working with Ladies and Gentlemen of The Ritz-Carlton, Bali closely and striving to create Ritz-Carlton Mystique for our guests.", says Go Kondo.

The Ritz-Carlton, Bali is enlivened by Go Kondo's leadership for enhancing luxury and gracious hospitality to the new chapter and the next level. Please join us in congratulating Go on his new journey in The Ritz-Carlton, Bali, and welcoming him back to Indonesia.

ABOUT THE RITZ-CARLTON, BALI.

Built on a sprawling 12.7 hectares white beach front and elevated cliff-top settings, The Ritz-Carlton, Bali feature 313 oceanfront suites and villas, enjoying the unobstructed view of the Indian Ocean and the resort's lush garden. Completing the experiences, a glass elevator connects the cliff and the beach-front, five restaurants and bars, The Ritz-Carlton Ballroom and meeting facilities, a wedding chapel, as well as The Ritz-Carlton Spa. Ladies and gentlemen at The Ritz-Carlton, Bali is proudly presents the timeless charms of Indo-Balinese hospitality.

ABOUT THE RITZ-CARLTON HOTEL COMPANY, L.L.C.

The Ritz-Carlton Hotel Company, L.L.C. of Chevy Chase, Md., currently operates 88 hotels in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and the Caribbean. More than 30 hotel and residential projects are under development around the globe. The Ritz-Carlton is the only service company to have twice earned the prestigious Malcolm Baldrige National Quality Award, which recognizes outstanding customer service. For more information, or reservations, contact a travel professional, call toll free in the U.S. 1-800-241-3333, or visit the company web site at www.ritzcarlton.com. The Ritz-Carlton Hotel Company, L.L.C. is a wholly owned subsidiary of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ: MAR)

SOURCE The Ritz-Carlton, Bali