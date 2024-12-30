THE RITZ-CARLTON, BALI CELEBRATES 10 YEARS ANNIVERSARY

A Decade of Legendary Service in Award-Winning Beachfront Resort

BALI, Indonesia, Dec. 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Ritz-Carlton, Bali, a premier beachfront destination renowned for its breathtaking views, world-class amenities, and unparalleled guest experiences, is proud to announce its 10th anniversary. Since opening its doors in 2014, the resort has welcomed guests from around the globe to experience the beauty and tranquility of Nusa Dua, Bali.

"This milestone reflects our commitment to creating unforgettable memories for our guests while embracing the natural beauty of our surroundings," said Go Kondo, General Manager of The Ritz-Carlton, Bali. "We are deeply grateful to our loyal guests, dedicated team, and supportive community for making this journey possible."

Over the past decade, The Ritz-Carlton, Bali has earned numerous accolades, including Forbes Travel Guide, Travel+Leisure World Best Awards, Travel+Leisure Luxury Awards Asia Pacific, Exquisite Awards, DestinAsian Reader's Choice Awards, Condé Nast Traveler Readers' Choice Awards, solidifying its reputation as a leading destination in luxury beachfront hospitality. The latest collaboration with an Italian fashion house, Missoni and The Ritz-Carlton brand to launch the first Missoni Resort Club at The Ritz-Carlton, Bali, marks the highlight of the ten years of excellence.

Link to more images: https://marrstar.box.com/s/0lu99jz4osy9hdy2s0zpfe5gp9f8t8da

For reservations and inquiries, please call (+62) 361 849 8988, or visit http://www.ritzcarltonbali.com for more information about The Ritz-Carlton Bali or connect on WhatsApp (+62) 8191 849 8988.

ABOUT THE RITZ-CARLTON, BALI

Built on a sprawling 12.7 hectares white beach front and elevated cliff top settings, The Ritz-Carlton, Bali feature 313 oceanfront suites and villas, enjoying the unobstructed view of the Indian Ocean and the resort's lush garden. Completing the experiences, a glass elevator connects the cliff and the beach-front, five restaurants and bars, The Ritz-Carlton Ballroom and meeting facilities, a wedding chapel, as well as The Ritz-Carlton Spa. Ladies and gentlemen at The Ritz-Carlton, Bali is proudly presents the timeless charms of Indo-Balinese hospitality.

