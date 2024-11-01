The Ritz-Carlton, Bali Hosts an Exclusive Taittinger Champagne Dinner at the Beach Grill

A Delightful Culinary Journey on the Beachfront Restaurant in Bali

BALI, Indonesia, Nov. 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Ritz-Carlton, Bali, a five-star luxury beachfront resort, invites discerning guests to indulge in an evening of culinary sophistication and champagne refinement with the Taittinger Champagne Dinner on Friday, 8 November 2024, at its signature beachfront restaurant, The Beach Grill. This exceptional event features a curated four-course menu crafted by talented culinary teams, perfectly paired with the renowned elegance of Taittinger Champagne, all set against the stunning backdrop of Bali's pristine beaches.

The Beach Grill - Lobster Linguine

Throughout the evening, guests will embark on a taste journey guided by Mr. Billy Budiman, the Brand Manager and Brand Ambassador of Taittinger Champagne Indonesia. Mr. Budiman will share insight into the history and passion that go into each bottle. Each pairing has been thoughtfully selected to enhance the dining experience and showcase Taittinger's commitment to excellence.

Guests will be welcomed by Taittinger Reserve Brut, followed by Taittinger Prestige Rose Brut, paired with a refreshing Tuna Tataki. The second course features a delicate Lobster Linguini accompanied by Taittinger Prelude Grand Crus Brut. For the third course, a perfectly seared Angus Beef is complemented by 2017 Chateau Cissac Haut Medoc. The dinner concludes with a Valrohna Bali Sakanti Chocolate Cake, paired with Taittinger Nocturne Sec.

"We are thrilled to collaborate with Taittinger for this exclusive dining event," says Go Kondo, General Manager of The Ritz-Carlton, Bali. "We invite our guests to immerse themselves in the beauty of Bali's natural surroundings while savoring world-class cuisine and premium champagne set amidst the magnificent beauty of the Indian Ocean."

Guests can enjoy the opportunity to earn and redeem Marriott Bonvoy points for this exclusive Taittinger Champagne dinner.

Event Details:

Date: Friday, 8 November 2024

Time: 6 p.m. – 10.30 p.m.

Location: The Beach Grill at The Ritz-Carlton, Bali

Reservations: [email protected] and https://www.thebeachgrillbali.com/

ABOUT THE RITZ-CARLTON, BALI

Built on a sprawling 12.7 hectares white beach front and elevated cliff-top settings, The Ritz-Carlton, Bali feature 313 oceanfront suites and villas, enjoying the unobstructed view of the Indian Ocean and the resort's lush garden. Completing the experiences, a glass elevator connects the cliff and the beach-front, five restaurants and bars, The Ritz-Carlton Ballroom and meeting facilities, a wedding chapel, as well as The Ritz-Carlton Spa. Ladies and gentlemen at The Ritz-Carlton, Bali is proudly presents the timeless charms of Indo-Balinese hospitality.

ABOUT THE RITZ-CARLTON HOTEL COMPANY, LLC

The Ritz-Carlton Hotel Company, LLC of Chevy Chase, Md., currently operates 88 hotels in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and the Caribbean. More than 30 hotel and residential projects are under development around the globe. The Ritz-Carlton is the only service company to have twice earned the prestigious Malcolm Baldrige National Quality Award, which recognizes outstanding customer service. For more information, or reservations, contact a travel professional, call toll free in the U.S. 1-800-241-3333, or visit the company web site at www.ritzcarlton.com. The Ritz-Carlton Hotel Company, LLC is a wholly owned subsidiary of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ: MAR)

SOURCE The Ritz-Carlton, Bali