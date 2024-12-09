The State Grid Kizilsu Kirghiz Autonomous Prefecture Power Supply Company carried out harmonic testing to ensure the quality of power supply

ARTUSH, China, Dec. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Recently, the operation and maintenance center of the State Grid Kizilsu Kirghiz Autonomous Prefecture Power Supply Company carried out a comprehensive harmonic test for special power supply lines in Kizilsu. The purpose of this action is to assess the standard of user harmonic governance, further meet the voltage quality requirements of the power grid in Kizilsu, and enhance the safety and reliability of the power grid.

With the wide application of nonlinear power equipment, the problem of harmonic pollution is becoming more and more serious. Harmonics will not only cause overheating of electrical equipment, increase energy loss and shorten the life of equipment, but also reduce the reliability of the power system and seriously affect the reasonable economic operation of the power system. At the same time, harmonics will also cause errors in power measurement and cause great harm to the power system and electrical equipment.

In order to ensure the safe and reliable operation of the power grid, the operation and maintenance center has formulated detailed implementation rules for the technical supervision and management of power quality in combination with the actual operation of the power grid, and regularly carried out harmonic testing of substations above 110 kV. In addition, the center has also installed an online monitoring device for power quality in some substations to implement remote monitoring.

In the first-line harmonic test of the 110 kV Angul substation, the substation's DC professional staff strictly adhered to the safety regulations and successfully completed the test task. In the next step, the the State Grid Kizilsu Kirghiz Autonomous Prefecture Power Supply Company will organize professionals to address the harmonic issues in the failed lines to ensure the safe and reliable operation of the power grid.

