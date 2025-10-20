Tiger Brokers (Hong Kong) Sponsors CFA Institute Research Challenge -- Hong Kong Local Final for the First Time, Introducing the "Star Presenter" Award

HONG KONG, Oct. 20, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Tiger Brokers (Hong Kong) Global Limited ("Tiger Brokers (Hong Kong)") is proud to announce its inaugural sponsorship of the 2025–2026 CFA Institute Research Challenge — Hong Kong Local Final, underscoring the firm's commitment to talent development, professional education, and industry innovation. As part of this year's program, Tiger Brokers (Hong Kong) is introducing a new recognition — "Tiger Brokers Presents: Star Presenter" — honoring participants who demonstrate exceptional clarity, analytical rigor, and professional presentation.

Dr. Alvin Ho, CFA, President, CFA Society Hong Kong (Left) and John Zeng, Group CFO and CEO of Tiger Brokers (Hong Kong) (Right).

Organized by CFA Institute and CFA Society Hong Kong, the Research Challenge is one of the most prestigious global competitions in the investment community, spanning Asia, Europe, the United States, and the Middle East & Africa. This year marks the 22nd Hong Kong regional final. Participating university teams conduct in-depth analyses of a selected publicly listed company and submit comprehensive research reports. Guided by industry mentors, students gain practical experience in company analysis, valuation modeling, and presentation—skills that equip them for successful careers in finance. The competition sharpens participants' ability to combine ethical standards, analytical rigor, and real-world insight—values closely aligned with Tiger Brokers' vision for advancing the finance profession.

At the opening ceremony, John Zeng, Group CFO and CEO of Tiger Brokers (Hong Kong), remarked: "We are honored to support the Hong Kong Local Final and sponsor the 'Star Presenter' award — a new addition that celebrates the art of clear, ethical, and impactful communication. Beyond great research, the ability to tell a persuasive and responsible story is what defines outstanding professionals in finance. Through this initiative, we hope to inspire students to approach their careers with both analytical excellence and integrity."

Tiger Brokers has long placed strong emphasis on education and youth development. Earlier this year, the company partnered with the Academy of Visual Arts at Hong Kong Baptist University to launch the inaugural "Tiger Brokers Art Prize" and sponsor the AVA BA Graduation Show, providing emerging creative talent with visibility and industry opportunities. The firm also runs structured internship and mentorship programs, giving university students hands-on experience, professional guidance, and pathways to bridge academic learning with real-world practice.

Tiger Brokers' sponsorship of the CFA Institute Research Challenge reflects its broader mission to combine education and technology to build a more inclusive and resilient investment community. By empowering the next generation of professionals to pursue excellence, innovation, and ethics, Tiger Brokers continues to invest in the future of finance.

About Tiger Brokers (HK)

Tiger Brokers (HK) Global Limited (Central number: BMU940) holds type 1, 2, 4, 5 and 9 licenses of the Securities and Futures Commission. Starting from November 30, 2022, with Tiger Trade, Tiger Brokers' flagship app, Hong Kong users can trade financial products from major markets around the world, such as Hong Kong stocks, warrants, options, US stocks, US fractional shares and ETFs, among others, providing a one-stop solution to their investment needs. In the future, we will continue to expand our trading markets and categories to better serve Hong Kong investors.

About Tiger Brokers

Tiger Brokers (Nasdaq: TIGR), founded in 2014, is a leading online brokerage group with a focus on redefining global investing with technologies for the next generation.

Since our inception, the Company has relentlessly offered a superior user experience to let everyone enjoy efficient and smart global investing, by bringing a multitude of quality financial products and services across brokerage, employee stock ownership plan (ESOP) management, investment banking, wealth management, investor community, and investor education in our pursuit of becoming a world-leading online brokerage group.

We strive to elevate financial technology R&D to a new level. While we inherit the best traditions from the financial sector and blend them with the best minds of tech experts, we develop our own technology infrastructure — an aggregation that enables multi-currency trading of various products across markets, guaranteeing our reliable, secure, and scalable services are accessible to all with low latency.

Currently, we serve over 10 million users and around 2.6 million global account holders worldwide on our flagship platform "Tiger Trade", own 81 licenses and qualifications in different markets, and have over 1,000 employees on the team in Hong Kong, Singapore, New Zealand, the US, Australia, and Mainland China. In 2019, the Company was listed on Nasdaq as UP Fintech Holding Limited under the ticker TIGR.

