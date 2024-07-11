TKO Spot partners with two prestigious French organisations for "French Sports Frenzy"

Exclusive showcase of Paris Olympics venue design concepts, accompanied by live French music performances that celebrate the Olympic spirit

TKO Spot partners for the first time with the Consulat Général of France and French May Arts Festival to exclusively showcase precious Olympic-related exhibits and host authentic French-style performances.

Teaming up with the French cartoon character Barbapapa, an exhilarating outdoor inflatable playground is poised to become a must-visit destination for families. The site features three themed photo spots which offer an ideal setting for family entertainment and creating cherished memories through delightful photographs.

Lok Fu Place and Tsz Wan Shan Shopping Centre will host the Barbapapa "Summer Dynamic Party" and "Summer Challenge", where Link Up members can enjoy various interactive games upon reaching specified spending amounts.

HONG KONG, July 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- As the world's most famous sports event is set to begin in France, TKO Spot, under the management of Link, will partner with two major French official organisations—the Consulat Général of France and French May Arts Festival—to co-organise the "French Sports Frenzy" event in tribute to the Olympics. From 11 July to 25 August 2024, conceptual photos of Paris Olympics venues will be exhibited for the first time in Hong Kong.

Additionally, the beloved French cartoon character Barbapapa will delight visitors throughout the mall, with a large-scale Barbapapa-themed inflatable playground offering interactive play and photo opportunities.

During the event, exclusive Barbapapa gifts such as crossbody bags and French ovenware will be available for Link Up member redemption. The crossbody bags uniquely feature Barbapapa against the backdrop of the Tseung Kwan O Cross-Bay Link, combining style with practicality. Furthermore, on designated days, the mall will host live performances by a French marching band to offer visitors an immersive experience of Parisian culture.

Barbapapa will also make appearances at Lok Fu Place and Tsz Wan Shan Shopping Centre to engage visitors in sports game challenges. The "Summer Dynamic Party" at Lok Fu Place and "Summer Challenge" at Tsz Wan Shan Shopping Centre offer Link Up members the chance to join and enjoy a fun-filled summer together!

Debuting in Hong Kong, two major exhibitions offer a glimpse into the lively spirit of the Olympics

TKO Spot is honoured to present conceptual photos of multiple 2024 Paris Olympics venues. Provided by the Consulat Général of France and showcased in Hong Kong for the first time, they allow Hong Kong people to witness the unique designs of the venues up close and to experience firsthand the fervent atmosphere of the Paris Olympics. The shows will also feature precious exhibits from Olympic history that document athletes' thrilling moments in the arena. These include 'Champion.ne.s' by a French artist making its global debut and exclusively exhibited at the flagship store of French sports brand DECATHLON.

Explore Barbapapa-themed outdoor inflatable playground and three standout selfie spots in TKO

"TKO Spot-field," the rooftop outdoor sports venue on the third floor of TKO Spot, will transform into a 3.5-meter-high Barbapapa-themed inflatable paradise. The exciting venue features multiple obstacle courses for new Olympic events like Skateboarding and Sport Climbing that are designed for both parents and children. Link Up members who spend a specified amount can redeem one entry ticket to the inflatable paradise. Additionally, DECATHLON will offer a free curling game experience, allowing the public to enjoy the fun and excitement of sports. Barbapapa will also appear as athletes in various sports, popping up in different corners of TKO Spot and TKO Gateway for interactive photo opportunities.

French cultural performances kick off to set the stage for the Olympics

Organised by French May Arts Festival, the renowned French marching band 'Le Groupe Electrogène' will tour TKO Spot on 13 July. They will present three distinctively French performances combining music, dance and movement, setting the stage early for the Olympics. During the event period, selected merchants at TKO Spot will also offer limited-time discounts to support the sports event and cheer for the athletes.

Link Up members exclusive: Redeem Barbapapa special edition gifts upon spending

From 11 July to 25 August, Link Up members with same-day e-spending* of $50 at redemption venues may redeem one e-stamp. Upon accumulating the designated number of e-stamps, members can redeem exquisite and practical special edition crossbody bags and French ovenware.

Redemption venues include:

TKO Spot and Market, TKO Gateway and Market, Choi Ming Shopping Centre, Lok Fu Place and Lok Fu Market, Tsz Wan Shan Shopping Centre, Homantin Plaza and Market and Oi Man Plaza and Market.

Barbapapa surprises at Lok Fu Place and Tsz Wan Shan Shopping Centre with "Summer Dynamic Party" and "Summer Challenge"

But the fun doesn't stop there. Over the next month, Barbapapa will continue to interact with fans at two separate locations. From 18 July to 11 August, Lok Fu Place will host the Barbapapa "Summer Dynamic Party" in Zone A Food Square, which features the "Speed Racing" and "Windsurfing Adventure" challenges. Link Up members who spend a specific amount can take part as race car drivers or windsurfers and win prizes after completing the challenges. Additionally, for four consecutive Sundays, there will be themed sports performances and free experience sessions to allow both adults and children to enjoy the summer heat together.

In collaboration with InnoSpire Technology, Tsz Wan Shan Shopping Centre is organising the "Summer Challenge". InnoSpire Technology, known for its advancements in artificial intelligence and drone technology, focuses on applying these innovations in education and improving the quality of life for those in need. From 11 July to 11 August, Link Up members can participate in the Barbapapa-themed "Drone Flying Challenge" and "VR Remote Car Challenge" by meeting a specified spending amount. Whether you're skilled in piloting drones or remote control cars, come challenge yourself within the limited time frame and receive an exciting gift upon successful completion!

TKO Spot "French Sports Frenzy" programme details:

Date: 11 July to 25 August 2024

Time: 11:00 AM to 8:00 PM

Event Venue: TKO Spot

Gift Redemption Venue: TKO Spot, TKO Gateway, Choi Ming Shopping Centre

Lok Fu Place "Summer Dynamic Party"

Date: 11 July to 25 August 2024

Time: 11:00 AM to 8:00 PM

Location: Lok Fu Place

Tsz Wan Shan Shopping Centre "Summer Challenge"

Date: 11 July 2024 to 25 August 2024

Time: 11:00 AM to 8:00 PM

Location: Tsz Wan Shan Shopping Centre

Terms and conditions apply. Programmes are subject to change without prior notice.

For event details, please visit Linkhk.com .

Image download: https://bit.ly/4cVn0ZJ

