TMGM Returns as Presenter Sponsor for Jay Chou Malaysia Concert 2027

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia, June 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- TMGM has announced its return as the Presenter Sponsor for the upcoming Jay Chou concert in Malaysia, continuing its support with one of Asia's most iconic live entertainment events.

The concert will take place on 23 January 2027 at the TM National Stadium, Bukit Jalil, as Jay Chou brings his new "Carnival II World Tour" concept to Malaysia.

Jay Chou Malaysia Concert 2027

This marks TMGM's fourth collaboration with Jay Chou concert events across the region, including three sponsorships in Malaysia and one in Bangkok. Through these partnerships, TMGM continues to strengthen its presence across Southeast Asia by supporting large-scale entertainment experiences that resonate with local audiences.

Marking the 25th anniversary of his debut, Jay Chou continues his musical journey with the "Carnival II World Tour", building on the success of the original "Carnival" concert series.

The new tour will also introduce its "One City, One Theme" concept, giving each city a distinct concert identity as part of the live experience.

"Jay Chou, widely acclaimed as the King of Mandopop, continues to bring together fans across generations and audiences worldwide," said TMGM. "We are proud to once again be associated with this major concert event and bring another unforgettable concert experience to fans in Malaysia."

Further fan engagement activities and ticket-related campaigns by TMGM are expected to be announced closer to the concert period, including exclusive giveaways and community initiatives.

Ticket sales for the Malaysia concert will commence on 3 June 2026, with the UOB presale beginning at 10:00 AM, followed by public sales at 3:00 PM.

About TMGM

Founded in 2013 in Sydney, Australia, TMGM Group is the Official Regional Partner of Chelsea Football Club. As a broker providing global financial product trading, TMGM is regulated by ASIC (Australia), VFSC (Vanuatu), FSC Mauritius, and FSA (Seychelles).

Disclaimer: Investing in leveraged products carries high risks and is not suitable for all investors. You have no interest in the underlying asset. Read the Client Agreement and other disclosure documents set forth on our website. The above information is provided by TMGM Group (Trademax Australia Limited, ABN 76 162 331 311, AFSL 436416, Trademax Global Markets (SE) Limited, FSA licence number SD224, Trademax Global Limited, VFSC 40356 & Trademax Global Markets (International) Pty Ltd, Company No. 195323, Mauritius Investment Dealer Licence No. GB22201012).

SOURCE TMGM