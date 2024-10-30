Tokushima Prefecture to Hold "Yusanbako" Bento-making Workshop Taught by Japanese Chef in France, Its First Event in France, Using Ingredients Directly Imported from Japan

- Tokushima Governor to Promote Its Appeal on Site; Event to Take Place on November 16, 2024 -

TOKUSHIMA, Japan, Oct. 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Tokushima Prefecture will hold a cooking workshop in Paris for the first time from noon on November 16, 2024, led by a Japanese chef living in France, using ingredients directly imported from the prefecture, a renowned food paradise in Japan. The class will feature ingredients such as "sudachi" (Japanese citrus), "Naruto Kintoki" sweet potatoes, "yuzu" (another Japanese citrus fruit), and "Naruto Wakame" seaweed.

In this special program, participants will pack the dishes they prepare into "Yusanbako," a traditional Tokushima bento box. After enjoying their meal, they will be able to take an empty Yusanbako home. The workshop aims to share the appeal and usage of Japanese ingredients with French people, not only through tasting but also by experiencing the cooking process. On the day of the event, the governor of Tokushima Prefecture, Mr. Masazumi Gotoda, will visit France to promote the region's appeal.

Image1: https://cdn.kyodonewsprwire.jp/prwfile/release/M108425/202410228551/_prw_PI1fl_NX4lcXG9.jpg

Cooking Workshop Using Ingredients Directly Imported from Tokushima

Tokushima Prefecture, known as one of Japan's top food regions, boasts an abundance of rich ingredients. Along with its signature sudachi and yuzu citrus as well as the famous Naruto Kintoki sweet potatoes, "renkon" lotus roots are also highly popular. This workshop will offer a luxurious experience featuring seasonal ingredients directly imported to France.

Image2: https://cdn.kyodonewsprwire.jp/prwfile/release/M108425/202410228551/_prw_PI2fl_rVz98473.jpg

Cooking Workshop Using Traditional "Yusanbako" Bento Box, Tokushima's Unique Cultural Item

To enhance understanding of Japanese culture and traditional craftsmanship, participants will not only eat the meals they prepare but also get to take home the rare "Yusanbako," an item difficult to find within France. The box is reusable, making it an eco-friendly option.

Image3: https://cdn.kyodonewsprwire.jp/prwfile/release/M108425/202410228551/_prw_PI3fl_3ORbdfm3.jpg

Cooking Workshop Led by Japanese Chef Living in France

Ms. Mayumi Danzaki, a Japanese chef well-versed in handling delicate Japanese ingredients and with a deep understanding of French cuisine, will lead the workshop. She will serve as a bridge between Japanese and French food cultures.

About Tokushima Prefecture

Tokushima Prefecture is located on the eastern side of Shikoku, one of Japan's four main islands. It is renowned for its breathtaking scenery, including the world's largest whirlpools and stunning views of the Pacific Ocean. The region also hosts the 400-year-old traditional "Awa Odori" dance festival.

Image4: https://cdn.kyodonewsprwire.jp/prwfile/release/M108425/202410228551/_prw_PI4fl_wj1YfpD0.png

Details of Tokushima Ingredient-cooking Workshop in France

Date and Time: Saturday, November 16, 2024; from noon to 2 p.m. (registration to start at 11:30 a.m.)

Location: Espace Japon, 12 Rue de Nancy, 75010 Paris, France

Participants: Influencers living in France promoting Japanese culture and cuisine, French residents with love for Japanese cuisine

Fee: EUR 80 (including participation in the workshop and a Yusanbako lunch box)

SOURCE Tokushima Prefectural Government