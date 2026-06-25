TOKYO SKYTREE Announces Second Collaboration Event with Chiikawa, First in Three Years

TOKYO, June 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- TOBU TOWER SKYTREE Co., Ltd., operator of TOKYO SKYTREE, announced its second collaboration event with the popular character "Chiikawa," for the first time in three years, titled "Chiikawa Starry SKYTREE (R) and the Secret Island." The event will run from Friday, July 10 to Saturday, October 31, 2026, in celebration of the character's film "Chiikawa the Movie: The Secret of the Mermaid Island," set for release in July 2026.

Key visual: https://cdn.kyodonewsprwire.jp/prwfile/release/M108036/202606120795/_prw_PI1fl_4Vetdnj1.jpg

Special website: https://www.tokyo-skytree.jp/en/event/special/chiikawa/

During the event, visitors can enjoy special decorations featuring original visuals along the 450-meter-high Tembo Galleria, as well as event-exclusive merchandise, themed cafe menu items, and photo shoot services. A special screening will also be held in SKYTREE ROUND THEATER (R) on the 350-meter-high Tembo Deck, where the windows will be transformed into a giant screen. In addition, the exterior of the tower will feature a special lighting inspired by various characters from Chiikawa.

Guests who wish to enjoy the event-exclusive menu at SKYTREE CAFE on Tembo Deck Floor 340 are required to purchase an "Observation Deck Admission Ticket with Meal Voucher."

Details on how to purchase the "Observation Deck Admission Ticket with Meal Voucher" are available on the event's special website. Resale of tickets is strictly prohibited. Entry may be denied if any resale activity is detected. Information on sales locations and how to purchase event-exclusive merchandise is also available on the special website.

TOBU TOWER SKYTREE hopes that travelers to Japan will visit and enjoy TOKYO SKYTREE on the occasion of the event.

About TOKYO SKYTREE

The 634-meter-high TOKYO SKYTREE is the world's tallest free-standing broadcasting tower. It has two observation decks, the Tembo Deck, 350 meters high, and the Tembo Galleria, 450 meters high, commanding a spectacular panoramic view of Tokyo. At night, TOKYO SKYTREE is colorfully lit up in three lighting styles -- "Iki," characterized by a pale blue, "Miyabi," featuring Edo purple, and the "Nobori" auspicious tangerine hue. Special lighting can be seen during seasonal and other events.

The official website and social media accounts:

Website: https://www.tokyo-skytree.jp/en/

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/tokyoskytree_global/

X: https://twitter.com/skytreeofficial

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/TOKYOSKYTREE.official/

Copyright notice:

(C) nagano

(C) nagano / 2026 Chiikawa the Movie Film Partners

(C) TOKYO-SKYTREE

SOURCE TOBU TOWER SKYTREE Co., Ltd.