TOMY Company's "TOMICA" to Collaborate for First Time with "DRAGON BALL," Celebrating Megahit Comic's 40th Anniversary

- "Son Goku's Kintoun" and "Bulma's Capsule No. 9 Motorcycle" to Be Launched in Japan and Asia in Spring 2025 -

TOKYO, Dec. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- TOMY Company, Ltd., based in Katsushika Ward, Tokyo, will launch the "Dream TOMICA TOMICA x DRAGON BALL" series in 2025 in the first collaboration between "TOMICA" diecast miniature cars and the globally popular manga "DRAGON BALL," published by Shueisha Inc.

The first products of the collaboration, "Son Goku's Kintoun" and "Bulma's Capsule No. 9 Motorcycle" (suggested retail price: 1,320 yen each, tax included), will be released in the spring of 2025 at toy specialty stores, toy section at department stores/retail stores, specialized TOMICA store "TOMICA SHOP," online toy shops, and TOMY's official online store Takara Tomy Mall (https://takaratomymall.jp/shop/). The start date for reservations will be announced later on the official TOMICA website (https://www.takaratomy.co.jp/products/tomica/ (Japan)).

These products are planned to be launched in 13 Asian regions: Japan, Mainland China, Korea, Hong Kong SAR, Taiwan region, Macau, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, Philippines, Indonesia, Vietnam and Cambodia, with plans to expand their availability to other areas (Products will be gradually rolled out to the 12 Asian regions outside Japan).

The Dream TOMICA TOMICA x DRAGON BALL series is a collaboration with DRAGON BALL (over 260 million copies sold worldwide), which celebrates its 40th anniversary in 2024. TOMY Co. will merchandise attractive vehicles created by manga creator Akira Toriyama as TOMICA products.

TOMY plans to release "Red Ribbon Army Aircraft," "Kamesennin's Wagon," "Frieza's Small Pod," and "Gyumao's Vehicle" in 2025. Designed for both children and adults, whether it be for play or display, TOMY Co. hopes everyone will enjoy recreating scenes from the manga in the world of TOMICA.

The Dream TOMICA TOMICA x DRAGON BALL is a new addition to the "Dream TOMICA" series, which collaborates with popular characters and content under the concept of "TOMICA's Dream Collaboration!"

Tadashi Sasuga, General Manager of Global TOMICA Office, Brands Business at TOMY Company's Business Headquarters, says, "Our collaboration with the manga DRAGON BALL is truly a dream that we are very proud of having accomplished. We are thrilled to be collaborating with DRAGON BALL, which is beloved worldwide, and spreading TOMICA's charm across gender, age, and borders."

About Dream TOMICA TOMICA x DRAGON BALL series

- Dream TOMICA TOMICA x DRAGON BALL: Son Goku's Kintoun

TOMY has recreated the scene of Son Goku flying on his Kintoun. A transparent display stand is also included to help fans visualize flying in the sky. The Kintoun has wheels that can be rolled manually.

Product size: W35mm x H50mm x D55mm

- Dream TOMICA TOMICA x DRAGON BALL: Bulma's Capsule No. 9 Motorcycle

TOMY has recreated the modeling and design of the motorcycle featured in the manga with as much detail as possible. The motorcycle's handlebars are movable and the bike is designed to stand on its own.

Product size: W25mm x H45mm x 60mm

Overview of the products

Release date: Spring 2025

Suggested retail price: 1,320 yen each (tax included)

Target age range: Age 3 years and up

Copyright Notice: (C) TOMY (C) Bird Studio / Shueisha Inc.

Official website: https://www.takaratomy.co.jp/products/tomica/sp/dragonball/ (Japan)

Where to buy: Toy specialty stores, toy section at department stores/retail stores, specialized TOMICA store TOMICA SHOP, online toy shops, TOMY's official online store Takara Tomy Mall ( https://takaratomymall.jp/shop/ ), etc.

More products will be released in the future (release date to be determined).

About the manga DRAGON BALL

DRAGON BALL has been serialized in "Weekly Shonen Jump" for about 10 and a half years since 1984, and continues to be one of Japan's leading manga series. The comic series has sold an astounding 260 million copies worldwide, and even after the series ended, this monster-class mega-hit comic has continued to attract fans through various media mixes such as TV anime, movies, and games, boasting an extraordinary popularity around the world. In 2013, the movie version of the series was revived after a 17-year hiatus, and it was a huge hit one after another. Then in 2015, the series "Dragon Ball Super" under the original idea of Akira Toriyama began to air.

In 2022, the movie "DRAGON BALL SUPER: SUPER HERO" was released and not only was it No. 1 at the box office on its first weekend in Japan, but also became No. 1 at U.S. box offices for the first time. In October 2024, the 40th anniversary of the start of the series, a completely new anime series, "DRAGON BALL DAIMA," launched, marking a new chapter in the history of DRAGON BALL.

About TOMICA and Dream TOMICA

"TOMICA" was released in 1970 as Japan's first palm-sized domestic diecast miniature car series. At the time when foreign-made miniature cars were at the height of popularity, it was born out of a burning desire to see Japanese children playing with miniature cars of more familiar Japanese makes. It is now loved by parents and children across three generations. Up to now, the company has sold more than 1,170 different models, a total of more than 745 million cars (As of April 2024).

The "Dream TOMICA" series was launched in 2012, with "TOMICA collaborations that you dreamed of!" as its concept, and incorporates popular content that appeals to a wide range of target demographics.

