SINGAPORE, July 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Hung Fook Tong Group Holdings Limited, Pepsi-Cola Products Philippines, Inc., and Siam Piwat are among the elite winners of the Enterprise Asia Linchpin of Asia Awards 2023. Organized by regional NGO Enterprise Asia, the Linchpin of Asia Awards is a premier recognition program dedicated to honoring only the most excellent and elite industry leaders and enterprises exclusively selected across Asia.

Top Industry Leaders Honored At The Enterprise Asia Linchpin Of Asia Awards 2023

The Awards were presented by Dr. Kelvin Wong, SBS, JP, Chairman of the Accounting And Financial Reporting Council (AFRC). The Awards stands as the pinnacle of recognition for entrepreneurship with the winners drawn exclusively from the illustrious alumni of the Asia Pacific Enterprise Awards (APEA) which is held annually in 16 markets, making it the largest and most recognized awards for entrepreneurship in the region.

The Linchpin of Asia Awards trophy plate is professionally crafted from high-quality pewter by Royal Selangor, the world's foremost name in quality pewter manufacture. The plate's intricate design combines three remarkable elements that embody the essence of Asia's finest leaders and enterprises: the national flower of each country in Asia reflects the winner's profound pride as a true representative of their nation, the exquisite map of Asia at the plate's core signifies the recognition of the linchpins of progress, and the bespoke engraving immortalizes the winner's legacy that will reverberate through time. All of these stand perfectly as a testament to the winner's unrivaled excellence and transformative influence, celebrating the brilliance of all their achievements.

Richard Tsang, President of Enterprise Asia, once again emphasized the importance of innovation integration in business strategies to empower and drive businesses to achieve greatness much like the Linchpin of Asia Awards 2023 recipients. He expressed that "As leaders, it is incumbent upon us to transform traditional models, to challenge the familiar, and to embrace innovation as the lifeblood of our enterprises. Change is the catalyst that propels us forward, and we must not shy away from venturing beyond the tried and tested".

This year's Linchpin of Asia Awards recognizes businesses that have triumphed in the ever-changing waters of business and forged success at the peak of their respective industries, which include Excellence Optoelectronics Inc. of Taiwan, Government Savings Bank of Thailand, OrbusNeich Medical Group Holdings Limited and Tam Jai International Co. Limited of Hong Kong, Bloomberry Resorts Corporation of the Philippines, and VSIP Group of Vietnam.

Prior to the Linchpin of Asia Awards 2023, the InvestAsia - Business Networking Reception 2023 was held in the morning. As another initiative by Enterprise Asia to further promote cross-border investment opportunities, InvestAsia is a unique platform to connect the most renowned entrepreneurs, corporate leaders, and leading organizations across Asia.

Themed "Fostering Business Growth Beyond Borders", the networking reception aimed to underscore the importance of transcending traditional boundaries, forging meaningful relationships, and expanding networks to unlock unparalleled growth opportunities in the region.

The Chairman of Enterprise Asia, Dr. Fong Chan Onn, stated "This remarkable gathering serves as a testament to our shared commitment to fostering business growth, expanding networks, and forging connections that propel us towards unprecedented success in this dynamic region. Today, we embark on a journey that transcends borders, industries, and limitations. Let us create an environment where ideas are nurtured, where partnerships are forged, and where the seeds of innovation find fertile ground to flourish".

The networking reception was also joined by Andy Wong, Head of Innovation and Technology at Invest Hong Kong, who presented an insightful keynote address titled "Capturing Growth Opportunities In Hong Kong" that explored the multitude of possibilities and untapped potential that Hong Kong has to offer to investors.

The Enterprise Asia Linchpin of Asia Awards 2023 and InvestAsia - Business Networking Reception are supported by The Chinese General Chamber of Commerce, Hong Kong, The Chinese Manufacturers' Association of Hong Kong, Federation of Hong Kong Industries, Hong Kong Young Industrialists Council, International Chamber of Commerce - Hong Kong, Indonesia Chamber of Commerce in Hong Kong, Kuala Lumpur Malay Chamber of Commerce, Malaysian Alliance of Corporate Directors, Malaysian Chamber of Commerce (Hong Kong & Macau), Malaysian Investment Development Authority, Malaysia Entrepreneurs' Development Association, The Singapore Chamber of Commerce (Hong Kong), and Singapore-Thai Chamber Of Commerce. PR Newswire is the Official News Release Distribution Partner. The media partners are Commercial Times, Bangkok Post, BusinessWorld, Dailywire.asia, Hong Kong Economic Times, and SME Magazine. The InvestAsia - Business Networking Reception is sponsored by Forward Fashion (International) Holdings Company Limited.

RECIPIENT LIST OF THE ENTERPRISE ASIA LINCHPIN OF ASIA AWARDS 2023

ENTREPRENEUR CATEGORY NAME COMPANY INDUSTRY COUNTRY/REGION DR. RICKY SZETO CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER AND EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR HUNG FOOK TONG GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED FOOD & BEVERAGE HONG KONG LAM KIM VEE CEO OF INDUSTRIAL PARKS VSIP GROUP PROPERTY DEVELOPMENT VIETNAM

CORPORATE CATEGORY COMPANY INDUSTRY COUNTRY/REGION BLOOMBERRY RESORTS CORPORATION HOSPITALITY, FOOD SERVICE & TOURISM PHILIPPINES CROWN MACHINERY COMPANY LIMITED MANUFACTURING TAIWAN EXCELLENCE OPTOELECTRONICS INC. AUTOMOTIVE TAIWAN GOVERNMENT SAVINGS BANK FINANCIAL SERVICES THAILAND ORBUSNEICH MEDICAL GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED HEALTHCARE, PHARMACEUTICAL & BIOTECHNOLOGY HONG KONG PEPSI-COLA PRODUCTS PHILIPPINES, INC. FOOD & BEVERAGE PHILIPPINES SIAM PIWAT RETAIL THAILAND TAM JAI INTERNATIONAL CO. LIMITED FOOD & BEVERAGE HONG KONG UHS ESSENTIAL HEALTH PHILIPPINES INC. DIRECT SELLING PHILIPPINES

