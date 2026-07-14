Top Schools across Southeast Asia join Cambridge English Educational Partners to develop future talent

Many top schools across Southeast Asia have started working with Cambridge English to become Cambridge English Educational Partners. Schools in this program adopt Cambridge English books in their classrooms, implement Cambridge English teacher training and teaching qualifications to develop their teachers, and assess their students with globally-recognized Cambridge English tests and exams to achieve the Qualifications requested by universities, government visa agencies, and employers.

The objective within Cambridge English Educational Partners is to have a wholistic approach to English language teaching and learning, raise school standards of learning and assessment, and help students learn English and prove their skills to the world.

Nguyet Doan, Vice Director of Viet Anh School, a Cambridge English Educational Partner in Vietnam, explains the importance of this integrated learning and assessment approach.

"At Viet Anh School System, we are committed to providing students with a strong English foundation through an engaging learning environment, international standards, and meaningful real-world communication experiences. Our philosophy on language learning is 'Start with English, Grow with the World'. We appreciate Cambridge English's continuous support and partnership in helping our students develop the language skills they need to thrive in a globalized world."

Integrated Learning and Assessment is a key concept being implemented in schools across the region especially within the private school sector. Educators see a greater need for integrating teaching, learning, and assessment into a single, continuous experience with more emphasis on daily activities to measure progress, guide student development, and provide ongoing, actionable feedback.

Dr. Mohammad Yasin, M.M., Head of Curriculum and Program Development, Directorate of Primary and Secondary Education of YPI Al Azhar in Indonesia, shares more.

"The seamless integration of Cambridge English resources — including Cambridge English books, Cambridge English exams and assessments, and Cambridge English teacher training programs — has significantly enhanced our instructional delivery and learning outcomes. These resources empower our educators with world-class teaching methodologies and learning materials while fostering strong global communication competencies and critical thinking skills in our students. This robust collaboration continues to accelerate our mission toward comprehensive educational digitalization."

The assessment of English proficiency for students in a school is critical to understanding where students can improve in their English language learning journey, and also in understanding how student from a school compare to students from other schools locally or internationally taking the same exam, so there is global alignment of English standards.

Reverend Brother Verayuth Boonpram, Director of Assumption College Thonburi, shares more about his students meeting global standards.

"Cambridge English Qualifications exams provide us with an internationally recognized benchmark for assessing our students' English proficiency. The results help us accurately identify students' language levels, monitor their progress, and ensure that our curriculum aligns with global standards. This enables us to make informed decisions to support student development more effectively."

Visit this webpage to find out about Integrated Learning and Assessment in Cambridge English

If your school or institution is interested in the Cambridge English Educational Partners program, please submit this form to Cambridge English and we will follow-up with you shortly.

SOURCE Cambridge English