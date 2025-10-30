Topband Signs Strategic Cooperation Agreement with WIK

SHENZHEN, China, Oct. 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Recently, Shenzhen Topband Co., Ltd. (hereinafter referred to as "Topband") and WIK Far East Ltd. (hereinafter referred to as "WIK") formally signed a strategic cooperation agreement in Shenzhen. This signing not only affirms the achievements in previous collaborations within the home appliances and related sectors but also unveils a new chapter for broader future cooperation.

At the signing ceremony (PRNewsfoto/TOPBAND)

Based on mutual trust, WIK and Topband will engage in comprehensive collaboration across fields including smart manufacturing, supply chain synergy, technological innovation in home appliance products, and eco-friendly solutions.

"This strategic partnership marks a milestone in our collaboration. WIK is currently committed to reducing its carbon footprint, and we hope that our future cooperation will continue to yield successful results in sustainable solutions," said Christoph Dörn, CEO of WIK Group. At the signing ceremony, both sides reached a high-level consensus on deepening cooperation: jointly building an open industrial ecosystem to continuously expand the scope and depth of collaboration within the home appliance industry; accelerating the efficient integration of supply chain resources; and adhering to green manufacturing and sustainable development principles to meet evolving market demands and challenges such as climate change and e-waste, further solidifying the foundation for global collaboration.

"In manufacturing operations, Topband has taken a significant step in green manufacturing by installing solar power systems at our facilities to replace conventional energy with clean electricity. In the R&D process, we focus on increasing energy conversion efficiency from the design stage and putting low-carbon initiatives into practice by substituting materials with more sustainable alternatives," said Wu Yongqiang, President of Topband. "We believe that by deepening our collaboration with WIK, we can not only achieve supply chain synergy but also work together to make a smarter and more low-carbon world." At WIK's recent annual supplier ceremony, Topband exclusively earned the '2025 Sustainable Supplier Award'. This award is not only a recognition of Topband's continuous decarbonization efforts but also powerful proof of its active commitment to practicing sustainability.

Looking ahead, Topband will leverage this partnership to remain focused on product innovation and production efficiency improvements. Through concrete actions, it will drive high-quality and sustainable growth across the industry.

SOURCE TOPBAND