Topiaries of beloved Disney and Pixar Characters Make Singapore debut

From Woody and Buzz Lightyear, to Snow White and Ariel, not forgetting Mickey Mouse

and Minnie Mouse, see fan-favourite characters transformed into charming plant sculptures

at the upcoming Garden of Wonder showcase at Floral Fantasy

SINGAPORE, Oct. 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- For the first time in Singapore, Disney and Pixar favourites such as Mickey Mouse and Friends, Disney Princess heroines, Toy Story characters and more are presented as charming topiaries at Gardens by the Bay's Floral Fantasy.

Garden of Wonder Garden of Wonder - The Little Mermaid. *Concept art is for illustrative purposes only

Organised in collaboration with Disney and supported by Singapore Tourism Board, Disney Garden of Wonder opens at Floral Fantasy on 1 December 2024. It takes inspiration from Walt Disney World's annual EPCOT International Flower & Garden Festival in Florida, USA, where Disney characters are transformed into delightful horticultural displays. It will run until 31 March 2025.

Floral Fantasy is an attraction that presents whimsical and creative landscapes of floral artistry that segue into each other through an intimate, meandering space.

Disney Garden of Wonder features eight topiary sets, each with different characters such as:

Mickey Mouse

Steamboat Willie

Winnie the Pooh

Snow White

Ariel and Flounder from The Little Mermaid

Mike and Sulley from Monsters, Inc.

Carl Fredricksen , Russell and Dug from Up

, Russell and Dug from Buzz Lightyear, Woody and the Aliens from Toy Story

There is also a Flavours of Singapore zone, featuring locally inspired takes on Disney characters in playful situations, alongside Singaporean culinary favourites. Keep a look out for:

Donald Duck and Chilli Crab

and Chilli Crab Stitch and Durian

Minnie Mouse and Daisy Duck , and Ice Kachang

A floral, Disney-themed pop-up store, with engaging activities and exclusive Disney-themed merchandise that will be launching at Garden of Wonder, rounds up the experience.

For people of all ages, admission tickets to Garden of Wonder are on sale now at www.gardensbythebay.com.sg. Tickets are priced at SGD 24 for adults and SGD 16 for children or senior citizens, and include a round-trip shuttle service between Bayfront Plaza (location of Floral Fantasy) and cooled conservatory Flower Dome.

Disney Garden of Wonder at Floral Fantasy

Date: 1 December 2024 to 31 March 2025

Time: 10am to 9pm (last entry at 8.30pm)

Venue: Floral Fantasy at Gardens by the Bay, Singapore

Getting here: Take the MRT to Bayfront station or drop off at Bayfront Plaza carpark via taxi or ride-hailing service. More information available here.

Visit www.gardensbythebay.com.sg /disneygardenofwonder for more details.

Hi-res images can be downloaded here.

About Gardens by the Bay

An integral part of Singapore's "City in Nature" vision, Gardens by the Bay is a national garden and premier horticultural attraction that showcases the best of garden and floral artistry for all to enjoy. Spanning 101 hectares in the heart of Singapore's downtown Marina Bay, it comprises three waterfront gardens – Bay South, Bay East, and Bay Central. Bay South, the largest at 54 hectares, officially opened on 29 June 2012.

Guided by the vision to be a world of gardens for all to own, enjoy and cherish, the Gardens' extensive plant collection, ever-changing floral displays, and myriad of engaging programmes have captured the imagination of many, while its Gift of Gardens community initiative, with Mr Tharman Shanmugaratnam, President of the Republic of Singapore as Patron, reaches out to people from all walks of life.

Since opening, Gardens by the Bay has welcomed more than 100 million visitors and garnered numerous international accolades including the eighth top attraction in the world in Tripadvisor Travelers' Choice Awards Best of the Best 2024, Outstanding Achievement in Sustainability at the Singapore Tourism Awards 2024, Best Theme Attraction at TTG Travel Awards 2022 and 2023, and Best Attraction Experience at the Singapore Tourism Awards 2019. The Gardens continues to refresh and refine its offerings, to be a place that everyone can enjoy – a garden where wonder blooms.

For more information, visit www.gardensbythebay.com.sg

