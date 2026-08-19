Toy Story | PEACEMINUSONE: THE FIRST FAN Project Makes Its Fourth Global Tour Stop at Harbour City

HONG KONG, Aug. 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- From 14 August to 6 September 2026, "Toy Story | PEACEMINUSONE: THE FIRST FAN" arrives at Harbour City in Hong Kong for its fourth global tour stop. Created in collaboration between Disney and G-DRAGON's PEACEMINUSONE, the limited-time event features three must-visit experiences: "THE FIRST FAN" Dream House, "THE FIRST FAN" Official Pop-up Store, and "THE FIRST FAN Photo Zone" Art Exhibition — blending contemporary art, childhood nostalgia, and creative aesthetics into a multisensory fan experience.

“Toy Story | PEACEMINUSONE: THE FIRST FAN” arrives at Harbour City in Hong Kong for its fourth global tour stop, receiving an overwhelmingly positive response from local and international fans. “THE FIRST FAN” official pop-up store at the Ocean Terminal Lobby recreates the artistic concept from the Seoul stop, featuring approximately 70 fashion, lifestyle, and collectible items from the Toy Story x PEACEMINUSONE collection, along with the debut of exclusive merchandise available only at the Hong Kong stop. “THE FIRST FAN Photo Zone” at Gallery by the Harbour features nearly 2-metre-tall sculptures of Woody and Buzz Lightyear, a time-travelling elevator installation, and more than 20 Daisy-themed artworks showcased exclusively in Hong Kong.

Against the spectacular backdrop of Victoria Harbour, Ocean Terminal Forecourt is transformed into "THE FIRST FAN" Dream House, featuring an illuminated entrance inspired by Andy's house that stands over 5.5 metres tall. A message wall presented by Buzz Lightyear and Jessie carries the quote: "We may have been small, but our dreams were big. It was the friendships we formed then that made us who we are today". Inside, Toy Story characters installations gather around a 3-metre-tall illuminated PEACEMINUSONE Daisy. Popular installations from the Seoul stop — including a 3-metre-tall chest of drawers inspired by Andy's bedroom, a 1.6-metre-tall Woody sculpture, and the iconic Pixar Ball — also make their Hong Kong debut. The experience continues at the Daisy Garden, where the staircase is transformed into a playful floral landscape featuring beloved Toy Story characters.

"THE FIRST FAN" official pop-up store at the Ocean Terminal Lobby recreates the artistic concept from the Seoul stop, featuring approximately 70 fashion, lifestyle, and collectible items from the Toy Story x PEACEMINUSONE collection, along with the debut of exclusive merchandise available only at the Hong Kong stop.

Meanwhile, "THE FIRST FAN Photo Zone" at Gallery by the Harbour features nearly 2-metre-tall sculptures of Woody and Buzz Lightyear, a time-travelling elevator installation, and more than 20 Daisy-themed artworks showcased exclusively in Hong Kong. A dedicated "THE FIRST FAN" Dream Wall invites fans to leave personal messages for their favourite Toy Story characters and PEACEMINUSONE, while an interactive colouring installation also invites visitors to unleash their creativity.

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Event Details: https://www.harbourcity.com.hk/en/article/toy-story-peaceminusone-the-first-fan/

SOURCE Harbour City Estates Limited