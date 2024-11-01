TOYOTA MOBILITY SERVICES CO., LTD. Debuts Clear Displays with Built-in Translation Features to Assist Foreign Visitors

In recent years, the demand for rental cars has grown rapidly with the rise in inbound tourism. However, rental car locations have struggled to manage vehicle rentals and inquiries across multiple languages effectively.

To address these challenges, TMS is introducing a translation-enabled transparent display to facilitate accurate and timely communication, aiming to provide smooth, comfortable, and high-quality services.

About the "VoiceBiz® UCDisplay®" Clear Interface with Translation Features – Enhanced Color Model



The VoiceBiz®UCDisplay® is a transparent display with translation capabilities in up to 13 languages developed by TOPPAN Corporations. It enables seamless multilingual communication by automatically translating spoken or typed input into the recipient's language and showing it on the screen. Both voice and keyboard input are available, allowing effective communication with individuals who are hard of hearing or have speech difficulties.

The system incorporates the latest translation algorithms and language models, with features to register proper nouns and pre-set phrases to improve translation accuracy.

When not in use for translation, the display serves as digital signage, providing various types of information. The enhanced color model, launching this fall, offers much better text visibility than the previous monochrome version. Additionally, the improved frame design makes the display easier to move and reposition.

The system supports 13 languages, including Japanese (keyboard input), English, Korean, Thai, Simplified Chinese, Traditional Chinese, Indonesian, Vietnamese, French, Spanish, Portuguese, Burmese, and Tagalog.

Key Benefits of the New Model

1. Enhanced hospitality

Smooth service ensures customers feel comfortable by receiving assistance in their native language.

Friendly service is achieved by interacting with customers at their eye level, enhancing satisfaction.

2. Quicker response time

Accurate and fast translation reduces the time required to rent or deliver a vehicle.

3. Reduced workload

The system eases the workload often placed on staff with advanced English skills, promoting a more balanced distribution of tasks.

4. Prevention of infectious diseases

Provides effective protection for both customers and staff against infections.

The transparent display provides a non-contact communication tool for improved health safety.

*In July 2024, TMS conducted a demonstration of this display at its Haneda Airport (International Flights) Shops and other locations. The test received positive feedback from customers, confirming the benefits outlined above.

"Information Regarding the Store Where the Equipment Has Been Installed"

1. Haneda Airport (International Flights) Shop 1-15-11 Haneda, Ota-ku, Tokyo

2. Shinjuku 3-chome Station Shop 4-2-18 Shinjuku, Shinjuku-ku, Tokyo

3. Azumabashi Shop 3-8-2 Azumabashi, Sumida-ku, Tokyo

Looking ahead, TMS will further strengthen multilingual support by expanding the use of the VoiceBiz®UCDisplay® and other initiatives. Through these efforts and the development of new services, TMS aims to continually enhance customer satisfaction.

SOURCE TOYOTA MOBILITY SERVICES CO., LTD.