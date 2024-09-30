Toys"R"Us Asia Leads Innovation in Toys, Play, and IP for Kids and Kidults through Exciting Partnerships

The newest highlight of Toys"R"Us Asia is China's Playful "R" concept store at The Place, Shanghai, which introduces Toys"R"Us' first IP Character Street. This innovative format unites beloved IPs across generations under one roof, creating a vibrant hub for fans of all ages. At its heart is the first-ever TOMICA Brand Store in China, a unique shop-in-shop collaboration with TAKARA TOMY that features immersive zones and exclusive offerings. The store also houses the world's largest TOMICA Wall, showcasing 2,396 TOMICA die-cast cars, including not only current models but also rare, discontinued editions. Shoppers will also discover adorable lifestyle products from Sanrio's popular characters, including Hello Kitty and My Melody, adding delightful surprises that go beyond toy shopping. Additionally, the store offers an exciting ACG section, featuring a wide array of collectibles and products that celebrate iconic characters from these dynamic worlds.

In Singapore and Malaysia, Toys"R"Us Asia is pushing boundaries with its Toy+Play concept. Building on the success of its collaboration with Kiztopia at the Jewel Changi Airport store in Singapore, Toys"R"Us has expanded this partnership to Malaysia. The recently renovated flagship store at Mid Valley Megamall now also features the first-ever Kiztopia playground in the country. This Toy+Play concept seamlessly combines shopping and interactive play in one dynamic environment, providing families with new ways to engage with toys.

In Hong Kong, Toys"R"Us strategically partners with K11 Group to tap into the trendsetting power of new generations. Following the success of the Playful Living concept store at K11 Art Mall, the company recently launched the Playful Piazza store at K11 MUSEA. The new store curates collections that appeal to kids, families, kidults, and tourists. Meanwhile, in Japan, the Tsukuba store was fully remodelled as the latest new concept store in East Japan. It features an engaging environment with popular IP displays and a selection of toys and collectibles, offering a fresh shopping experience for all ages.

"As part of our transformation, we are committed to investing in concepts that elevate the customer experience. Our collaborations with iconic IPs like TOMICA and Sanrio, and partnerships with Kiztopia, demonstrate our ability to create immersive environments for diverse tastes. We aim to offer something special for every generation, including Gen Z and kidults, making play an integral part of their life!" said Leo Tsoi, Chief Executive Officer of Toys"R"Us Asia.

Toys"R"Us Asia's transformation is ongoing! As the leader in toy and play with around 460 stores in the region, Toys"R"Us Asia invites global partners to explore fresh opportunities and tailored collaboration opportunities, ensuring that the future of retail is more exciting than ever.

About Toys"R"Us Asia (Holding) Limited

Toys"R"Us Asia's vision is to fuel imagination and inspire our next generation through the power of toys and play. The company's mission is to be the trusted toy leader, providing premier toys and inspiring play experiences for both kids and kidults.

Toys"R"Us Asia is headquartered in Hong Kong and currently operating approximately 470 stores across Asia, including mainland China, Japan, Malaysia, Hong Kong, Singapore, Taiwan, Thailand and Brunei – and licenses more than 90 stores in the Philippines and Macau. The company also operates across leading Asian eCommerce platforms as well as its own online stores in each market.

Toys"R"Us Asia (Holding) Limited is an independent legal entity that operates separately from all other Toys"R"Us current or former operating companies around the world.

SOURCE Toys"R"Us Asia