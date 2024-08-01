Toys"R"Us Asia Leads Summer Fiesta with Exclusive Disney Doorables

Unlock the magic of summer as Toys"R"Us Asia brings an exclusive whirlwind of Disney Doorables, transforming every unboxing into a thrilling adventure.

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia, Aug. 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Starting this summer, Toys"R"Us Asia is set to enchant Disney fans as the sole retailer of Disney Doorables across the key markets all across Asia. Prepare for a Summer Fiesta brimming with endless surprises and captivating moments.

A Magical Portal to New Adventures with Toys"R"Us

Unlock the magic of summer as Toys“R”Us Asia brings an exclusive whirlwind of Disney Doorables, transforming every unboxing into a thrilling adventure!

Toys"R"Us Asia is celebrated for delighting millions with its carefully curated, fun-filled toys and games for both kids and those young at heart. Starting 1 August 2024, behind every door, a surprise is in store as Toys"R"Us Asia brings the signature Doorables stylized detailing and sparkly glitter eyes to Malaysia.

The lineup includes the Multi Peek Technicolor Takeover, Mini Peek Technicolor Takeover, Stitch Collection Peek, and Let's Go Vehicles Series 3. Each box invites collectors on a unique Disney adventure. Imagine the thrill of unboxing the iconic Multi Peek Technicolor Takeover to find up to seven doors, each revealing a beloved Disney character such as Sorcerer Mickey from Fantasia or the fresh faces of Ember and Wade from Elemental. This double surprise factor has delighted fans and ignited a social media frenzy, establishing Toys"R"Us as the go-to destination for Disney enthusiasts.

Exclusive Finds in Toys"R"Us Surprise Shop

Dive deeper into the enchantment at selected Toys"R"Us stores in Mid Valley Megamall KL & Pavilion Elite KL, where the exclusive Surprise Shop is located. Here, over 100 additional Disney Doorables characters, from Disney Princesses to Pixar favourites, are hidden in five color-coded blind bags. Special in-store promotions offer these collectibles along with a stylish glass jar to display the finds, enhancing the collecting experience.

Spreading Magic Online and Beyond

The magic continues online, where fans capturing their unboxing moments on Instagram and tagging @toysrus_my can redeem a free gift at Toys"R"Us Mid Valley Megamall KL and Pavilion Elite KL. Offer is available exclusively for the first 100 Star Card Members only. This online engagement invites all to participate in the excitement and discovery of Disney Doorables.

Beyond the Disney Doorables excitement, Toys"R"Us Asia has also rolled out the "Get Moving, Get Sporty" campaign this summer. Timed perfectly with the sporty season, Toys"R"Us invites families to embrace sports and active play, promising another layer of joy and engagement for all customers. Discover the exclusive surprises that await in store, only at Toys"R"Us Asia.

About Toys"R"Us Asia (Holding) Limited

Toys"R"Us Asia's vision is to fuel imagination and inspire our next generation through the power of toys and play. The company's mission is to be the trusted toy leader, providing premier toys and inspiring play experiences for both kids and kidults.

Toys"R"Us Asia is headquartered in Hong Kong and currently operating approximately 470 stores across Asia, including mainland China, Japan, Malaysia, Hong Kong, Singapore, Taiwan, Thailand and Brunei – and licenses more than 90 stores in the Philippines and Macau. In addition to its brick-and-mortar stores, the company also operates across leading Asian eCommerce platforms as well as its own online stores in each market (www.toysrus.com.my).

Toys"R"Us and Babies"R"Us offer a carefully selected range of quality local and international brands, innovative and exclusive products, engaging loyalty programs as well as interactive and immersive in-store play experiences that inspire learning at every stage of a child's development.

Toys"R"Us Asia (Holding) Limited is an independent legal entity that operates separately from all other Toys"R"Us current or former operating companies around the world.

SOURCE Toys"R"Us Asia