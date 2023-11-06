Toys"R"Us: Putting the Z back into Toys

Removing all boundaries, Toys"R"Us is blurring lines between toys, fashion and lifestyle, creating a brand new experience for Gen Z this Christmas!

BANGKOK, Nov. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Redefining the unimaginable! Toys"R"Us is stepping into a new direction this holiday season, with a never-before-seen collaboration with artist duo Craig & Karl and reinterpreting end of year traditions.

"Toys aren't only for play anymore, especially among kidults. Gen Z's interpretation of Animations, Comics, Movies and Gaming across Asia, blurs the line between, toys, fashion and lifestyle and Toys"R"Us is evolving to adapt to this trend while still keeping its core brand promise of fueling imagination of kids," said Leo Tsoi, CEO of Toys"R"Us Asia.

Season's Greetings with a twist!

Toys"R"Us' collaboration with Craig & Karl has sprinkled stores with bright and bold geometric art pieces, forming a festive collage with the merge of toys and fashion, inviting shoppers to walk into a fashion magazine.

Sitting in the middle of it all is the unimaginable: Toys"R"Us brings to life the traditional advent calendar. From the normal box sitting at home, Toys"R"Us has put a twist on this countdown play, creating a life-size instagrammable advent calendar with play to win surprises!

"This is only the beginning of Toys"R"Us' transformation. We will continue to push the boundaries, breathing new life into the traditional toy industry, fueling the "impossible" imagination of generations, creating a new form of self-expression that brings out their true self," adds Tsoi.

About Toys"R"Us Asia (Holding) Limited

Toys"R"Us Asia's vision is to fuel imagination and inspire our next generation through the power of toys and play. The company's mission is to be the trusted toy leader, providing premier toys and inspiring play experiences for both kids and kidults.

Toys"R"Us Asia is headquartered in Hong Kong and currently operating approximately 470 stores across Asia, including mainland China, Japan, Malaysia, Hong Kong, Singapore, Taiwan, Thailand and Brunei – and licenses more than 90 stores in the Philippines and Macau. In addition to its brick-and-mortar stores, the company also operates across leading Asian eCommerce platforms as well as its own online stores in each market (www.toysrus.co.th).

Toys"R"Us and Babies"R"Us offer a carefully selected range of quality local and international brands, innovative and exclusive products, engaging loyalty programs as well as interactive and immersive in-store play experiences that inspire learning at every stage of a child's development.

Toys"R"Us Asia (Holding) Limited is an independent legal entity that operates separately from all other Toys"R"Us current or former operating companies around the world.

