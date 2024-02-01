Toys"R"Us Rediscovers the Joy in Festive Gatherings

The toy brand redefines festive celebrations by introducing playtime with toys and Asia's first in-store Miniverse workshop!

BANGKOK, Feb. 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- As times change, traditions evolve, so do the meanings behind occasions such as the Spring Festival and Valentine's Day. It's no longer only about sharing a meal; it's about creating lasting memories. Therefore, Toys"R"Us is introducing the "We Time, Play Time" initiative to inspire families and friends to truly savor their gatherings by incorporating the joy of toys.

Toys“R”Us’ “We Time, Play Time” puts a new spin on festive gatherings with toys.

"Toys have the power to strengthen bonds and forge cherished memories, whether it's within families, among friends, and even colleagues. Through teamwork, challenges, laughter and not to mention endless fun, toys, such as board games, puzzles, collectibles and even sporting games, unite all. "We Time, Play Time" aims to highlight the significance of these play experiences and encourage people to create invaluable quality time with toys during the most significant occasions," says Adelene Teo, General Manager of Toys"R"Us Singapore, Brunei and Thailand.

Toys"R"Us launches groundbreaking Miniverse workshop in Asia

The key highlight of the "We Time, Play Time" initiative is an exciting in-store Miniverse activation. For the first time ever in Asia, selected Toys"R"Us stores will offer free to play Miniverse workshops, providing participants with a unique opportunity to unleash their creativity.

Starting from January 16th, participants, in up to groups of four people, can immerse themselves in a specially designed Miniverse-themed corner within the store where they sit down in the brand's Make It Mini Diner Experience booths and craft their very own mini products.

"We are pleased to continue to strengthen our relationship with Toys"R"Us in Asia to bring the first ever MGA's Miniverse Make It Mini Diner Experience to consumers in eight markets just in time for Chinese New Year holiday celebrations." said Isaac Larian, Founder & CEO, MGA Entertainment. "This interactive experience allows visitors to create their very own MGA's Miniverse collectible to take home and see the entire array of collections available in the range."

With limited spots available on a first-come, first-served basis, reserve a slot on our booking system and don't miss out on this exclusive chance to dive into the enchanting world of Miniverse.

About Toys"R"Us Asia (Holding) Limited

Toys"R"Us Asia's vision is to fuel imagination and inspire our next generation through the power of toys and play. The company's mission is to be the trusted toy leader, providing premier toys and inspiring play experiences for both kids and kidults.

Toys"R"Us Asia is headquartered in Hong Kong and currently operating approximately 470 stores across Asia, including mainland China, Japan, Malaysia, Hong Kong, Singapore, Taiwan, Thailand and Brunei – and licenses more than 90 stores in the Philippines and Macau. In addition to its brick-and-mortar stores, the company also operates across leading Asian eCommerce platforms as well as its own online stores in each market (www.toysrus.co.th).

Toys"R"Us and Babies"R"Us offer a carefully selected range of quality local and international brands, innovative and exclusive products, engaging loyalty programs as well as interactive and immersive in-store play experiences that inspire learning at every stage of a child's development.

Toys"R"Us Asia (Holding) Limited is an independent legal entity that operates separately from all other Toys"R"Us current or former operating companies around the world.

SOURCE Toys"R"Us Asia