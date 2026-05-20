Traveloka and Resorts World Sentosa Partner to Capture Surging Demand for Experience-Led Travel to Singapore

Powered by Traveloka's data intelligence and platform scale, the partnership gives RWS direct access to millions of high-intent Indonesian and Southeast Asian travelers

JAKARTA, Indonesia, May 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ – Traveloka, Southeast Asia's leading all-in-one tech travel platform, today signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Resorts World Sentosa (RWS), Singapore's premier integrated resort destination. The collaboration is a direct response to Traveloka data showing accelerated Indonesian demand for Singapore experiences and reflects a shared commitment to strengthening regional tourism connectivity by enhancing how travelers discover, plan, and access RWS's luxurious stays, iconic dining, and world–class attractions through a seamless booking experience at Traveloka.

[L-R] Stefanus Syalom Hasudungan, Director of Commercial, Traveloka; Baidi Li, Vice President of Commercial, Traveloka; Jenny Wang, Acting Senior Vice President, Resort Sales & Marketing, Resorts World Sentosa; and Clement Tan, Assistant Vice President, Regional Sales & Marketing, Resorts World Sentosa, during the signing of the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between Traveloka and Resorts World Sentosa.

The numbers tell the story. Singapore ranks among the top three outbound destinations for Indonesian travelers on Traveloka. In 2026 to date, Universal Studios Singapore and Singapore Oceanarium at Resorts World Sentosa are the two most-searched attractions on the platform in Singapore. Search volumes for RWS attractions in February 2026 have doubled year-on-year, reflecting a strong demand for short-haul, experience-driven travel that combines leisure, entertainment, and family-friendly activities in one destination.

"Traveloka doesn't just move travelers. We use data to anticipate where they want to go before they've decided," said Baidi Li, Vice President of Commercial Traveloka. "Search volumes for RWS doubled year-on-year in February 2026. That demand signal drove this partnership. By combining our AI-powered recommendation engine with RWS's world-class product, we convert intent into bookings at scale, and deliver a genuinely seamless experience for Indonesian families planning their next trip."

Indonesia is one of RWS's top three priority source markets. While Universal Studios Singapore remains the most popular attraction for Indonesian travelers, data reveals a growing preference for integrated leisure experiences spanning dining, shopping and entertainment within a single destination. With the June school holiday approaching, this presents an ideal opportunity for Indonesian travelers to explore RWS's Summer of Treasures campaign. RWS is uniquely positioned to meet this evolving demand, offering premium accommodations such as The Laurus, Equarius Hotel, and Hotel Michael, alongside award-winning dining and world-class entertainment. This seamless integration of attractions, hospitality, and lifestyle amenities creates a convenient, end-to-end travel experience that resonates with Indonesian families and leisure travelers.

Jenny Wang, Acting Senior Vice President, Resort Sales & Marketing, RWS, said "Resorts World Sentosa continues to strengthen its position as Asia's lifestyle destination resort. Indonesia has always been an important market for RWS, and this partnership with Traveloka allows us to further expand our reach in Indonesia and further in Southeast Asia. By leveraging Traveloka's scale, strong user base and deep consumer insights, we are able to enhance how our offerings are discovered and experienced through more seamless and personalized options, while making it more convenient for travelers to plan and enjoy their visit to RWS's full range of offerings across accommodation, dining, and entertainment."

As part of the collaboration, Traveloka and RWS will introduce several joint initiatives to enhance customer engagement and expand access to integrated travel experiences.

Exclusive benefits and special deals for Traveloka users.

Convenient access to bundled travel packages that combine flights, accommodation, attractions, dining, and world-class events and entertainment on one platform.

More tailored travel recommendations based on user preferences and insights.

To bring these initiatives to life, the RWS "Summer of Treasures" campaign, from 29 May to 30 August 2026, will be available for booking on Traveloka. Featuring global brand collaborations across Singapore Oceanarium, Universal Studios Singapore, Adventure Cove Waterpark, and other attractions within the resort. Indonesian travelers can look forward to pop culture experiences, football legend appearances, a sustainability festival, summer-inspired culinary menus, and elevated resort stays. It is the right product at the right moment for Indonesian families planning the June school break.

About Traveloka

Traveloka is Southeast Asia's leading all-in-one travel tech platform connecting millions globally with trusted, world-class experiences. Founded in 2012, Traveloka has operations in Australia, Indonesia, Japan, Malaysia, the Philippines, Singapore, South Korea, Thailand, and Vietnam. With over 140 million app downloads, Traveloka stands as one of the most popular travel apps in the region.

Traveloka's mission is to revolutionize the travel and lifestyle industry by providing seamless, user-friendly solutions for booking flights, hotels, and experiences. We want to empower travelers with a comprehensive platform that simplifies trip planning and enhances the overall travel experience. By leveraging cutting-edge technology and a customer-centric approach, Traveloka aims to redefine the way people explore and connect with the world, making travel more accessible and enjoyable for everyone.

About Resorts World Sentosa

Resorts World Sentosa (RWS), Asia's premium lifestyle destination resort, is located on Singapore's resort island of Sentosa. Spanning 49 hectares, RWS is home to world-class attractions including Universal Studios Singapore, Singapore Oceanarium, and Adventure Cove Waterpark. Complementing the adventure and adrenaline of its theme parks and attractions are seven unique luxury hotels, the world-class Resorts World Convention Centre, and a casino. RWS offers award-winning dining experiences and exciting cuisines from around the world across its many renowned celebrity chef restaurants, establishing itself as a key player in Singapore's vibrant and diverse dining scene and a leading gourmet destination in Asia for epicureans. The integrated resort also offers world-class entertainment, from concerts to public shows. RWS has been named "Best Integrated Resort" since 2011 for ten consecutive years at the TTG Travel Awards which recognises the best of Asia-Pacific's travel industry.

SOURCE Traveloka