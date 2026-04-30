Traveloka Data: Southeast Asia Travelers Book 25% More on Double-Digit Dates, Even Without Sales

SINGAPORE, April 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Traveloka data across five markets reveals that double-digit dates have become a self-organizing travel calendar, with organic booking lifts recorded even when no campaign was running. The platform's biggest sale of the year is a direct response.

A date to remember

From March 2025 to December 2025, Traveloka tracked booking behavior across Indonesia, Malaysia, Singapore, Thailand, and Vietnam. Traffic rose more than 20% and transactions climbed close to 25% on double-digit dates such as 1.1, 2.2, 3.3, 11.11, and 12.12, compared to surrounding days.

The more telling finding is what happened when no sale was running. Indonesia and Malaysia each recorded organic spikes of close to 10% in traffic and transactions on non-promotional double-digit dates. Singapore saw a more modest but consistent 5% lift. The takeaway is clear: sale or not, travelers see these dates as ideal days to plan their travel.

This is testament to the fact that travelers are increasingly attributing value to these dates, stemming from China's "Singles' Day", which has since been popularized by e-commerce giants.

Maximizing value

Armed with these insights, Traveloka's 2026 marketing calendar was shaped to keep up its end of the unspoken appointment, introducing a greater amount of "smaller" numbered sales (e.g. 1.1, 2.2) in Q1 2026. Traveloka customers responded in force, with Singapore, Thailand, and Vietnam customer bases showing large growth of up to 70% in overall transaction value. March 2026 also saw Vietnam hitting a historical high in transactions during its 3.3 sale.

"Our users have shown that they want to plan their journeys around these numerically‑significant days, and we want to show up when they do. By aligning our marketing calendar with this behaviour, we not only meet consumer expectations but also create tangible value for them," said Alex Jung, Head of Marketing, Traveloka.

Where is Southeast Asia heading to?

Travel interest in the early part of the year sees East Asia as the predominant destination for SEA travelers. For Singapore, 2.2 saw a lot of interest in trips to Japan, Taiwan, Mainland China and the broader Southeast‑Asian region – especially for Sakura‑season and Chinese‑New‑Year travel. During 3.3, Singapore's outbound demand expanded internationally to include South Korea, the United States, Australia and the United Kingdom, in addition to the core Mainland China ‑ Japan‑Taiwan corridor.

Malaysia's 2.2 sale saw strong outbound flows to Indonesia, China, Japan and Thailand, alongside its own domestic market, with 3.3 seeing even stronger performances by the domestic market and Indonesia as destinations. Thailand's 2.2 and 3.3 sales both centred on Japan, with Thailand itself remaining a key source. Similarly, Vietnam's travel profile consistently highlights Mainland China, Taiwan, Japan, Thailand and Vietnam as principal outbound destinations.

Travel windows

The data from Q1 2026 reflects a wider trend of SEA travelers prioritizing booking travel to East Asia in the March - June window, but destination preferences shift noticeably towards the end of the year. From October to December, Singapore's outbound mix widens, with a clear uptick in European bookings alongside its usual Asian traffic. Malaysia also sees a broader spread extending to longer‑haul corridors such as Australia, India, Europe, and the Middle East. Thailand's share of non‑Southeast‑Asian destinations rose, although domestic travel still remains the dominant component.

Traveloka 5.5 EPIC Sale: 4 to 8 May 2026

The 5.5 EPIC Sale is the largest Traveloka sale of the year and a direct response to the behavioral patterns above. Running 4 to 8 May 2026, the sale offers discounts of up to 80% on flights, accommodations, and attractions across the region.

Full details and market-specific offers are available at www.traveloka.com.

SOURCE Traveloka