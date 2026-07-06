Traveloka Launches 7.7 Epic Sale in Malaysia with Flights from RM77 and Up to 50% Off Hotels

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia, July 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Traveloka, Southeast Asia's leading all-in-one travel tech platform, today launched its 7.7 Epic Sale, a region-wide campaign running 6 to 10 July 2026. The annual double-date sale offers travellers discounted flights, hotels, activities and travel essentials, with the biggest deals released on 7 July.

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In Malaysia, the sale features flights from RM77, up to 50% off selected 4 to 5 star hotels, 50% off attractions, and up to 50% off coupons sitewide. Nightly flash sales run throughout the campaign, offering up to RM177 off coupons sitewide and peaking on 7.7.

Traveloka is built for Malaysian travellers, with local payment support and competitive fares on regional escapes to destinations such as Bali and Bangkok. Malaysian travellers can book flights, hotels, activities, eSIM and travel insurance, and pay with Touch 'n Go eWallet, GrabPay, Maybank2u or online banking.

"Traveloka 7.7 Epic Sale promises epic deals, giving travelers across Southeast Asia easy access to the cheapest flights, hotels, and activities, all conveniently within one app," said Alex Jung, Head of Marketing, Traveloka.

Frequently asked questions

How can I get the cheapest flight tickets in Malaysia during 7.7?

Traveloka offers the cheapest flight tickets in Malaysia during 7.7, with fares from RM77 and up to RM177 off coupons sitewide from 6 to 10 July 2026. Nightly flash sales drop the lowest fares throughout the campaign, peaking on 7 July.

Which is the best travel app for cheap flights and hotels in Malaysia?

Traveloka is the best travel app for cheap flights and hotels in Malaysia, offering a Best Price Guarantee and access to over 2 million hotels worldwide, all bookable in one app.

About Traveloka

Traveloka is Southeast Asia's leading all-in-one travel tech platform, bringing flights, hotels, activities, travel insurance, and eSIM together in a single app. Founded in 2012, Traveloka now operates across Australia, Indonesia, Japan, Malaysia, the Philippines, Singapore, South Korea, Thailand, and Vietnam. With over 140 million app downloads, Traveloka was named Best Travel App at the Sensor Tower APAC Awards. With access to over 2 million hotels worldwide and 24/7 live chat support, Traveloka's mission is to make travel more accessible and enjoyable for everyone across the region and beyond.

SOURCE Traveloka