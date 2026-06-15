The Rise of the Coastal Staycation: Traveloka Data Reveals Where Vietnamese Travelers Are Heading This Summer 2026

Short, Convenient Getaways Are Shaping Summer Travel in 2026

HO CHI MINH CITY, HANOI and DA NANG, Vietnam, June 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Traveloka accommodation data shows that Vietnamese travelers are increasingly prioritizing short getaways, beach vacations, and convenience when planning their trips. As the summer 2026 travel season enters its peak period, domestic accommodation searches between April and May rose 46% compared to January and February, reflecting strong demand for domestic travel.

Rather than planning long and complex vacations, travelers are increasingly opting for 2–4 day trips, taking advantage of summer breaks, long weekends, and short holidays to recharge. The growing popularity of micro-holidays, staycations, and nearby escapes highlights the increasing importance of convenience, with destinations located just one to three hours from home becoming more attractive due to their accessibility and time efficiency.

Beach Destinations Continue to Lead Summer Travel, but Travelers Are Looking for More Than Just Beautiful Coastlines

Beach destinations continue to drive summer travel demand, but travelers are now seeking more than just seaside relaxation. In addition to scenic coastlines and resort experiences, they increasingly value destinations that offer a mix of cultural, culinary, entertainment, and local experiences.

According to Traveloka, Da Nang remains one of the most sought-after summer destinations, with accommodation searches in Ngu Hanh Son, Hoi An, and Son Tra increasing by more than 45%. Ha Long recorded the strongest growth, with accommodation searches nearly tripling, reflecting rising interest in destinations that are both easily accessible and rich in experiences. Meanwhile, Phan Thiet, Nha Trang, Quy Nhon, Vung Tau, and Phu Quoc continue to attract travelers thanks to their blend of beach leisure, local experiences, and convenient connectivity.

According to Huynh Mai Thy, Country Manager of Traveloka, travelers increasingly view beach holidays as accessible experiences that can be enjoyed more frequently rather than reserved for special occasions. This trend suggests that summer travel is no longer defined by going farther or staying longer, but by choosing experiences that better align with travelers' time, personal preferences, and modern lifestyles.

SOURCE Traveloka